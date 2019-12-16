The Ace Hotel Chicago speaks to the modern traveler who values design, personality, and an accessible price point

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Once the site of an Italian-American cheese factory, the hip Ace Hotel Chicago is fittingly located in consistently-cool West Loop, which is one of Chicago’s top neighborhoods for award-winning restaurants.

Opened in 2017, the ninth Ace Hotel in the US shows off a signature minimal yet modern style, while incorporating Chicago’s famous prairie-style architecture and local art throughout.

A “Small” room starts at $209, though rates can vary depending on the season. I stayed in a second-tier “Medium,” which felt decently-sized and fairly affordable, starting at $249 a night.

Built on the site of an Italian-American cheese factory in Chicago’s former meatpacking district, the Ace Hotel Chicago is loaded with all the mod decor and minimal touches for which the brand has become synonymous.

Select rooms come with their own guitars and turntables, while friendly Chicago flavor is felt throughout the hotel. Local artists’ works adorn walls, minibars are stocked with Chicago treats, and the interior design conjures a Bauhaus-meets-Prairie-meets-mid-century melange. Simply, it’s eclectic.

Such distinct character easily fits within the industrial-cool West Loop, and more specifically, the Fulton Market district. The covetable address is less than two miles west of downtown Chicago, and where I personally send visitors to get a strong sense of Chicago’s cultural renaissance and experience some of the city’s best restaurants.

The 159 guest rooms have inspiring skyline views, with access to the chef-driven restaurant, City Mouse; and a sprawling rooftop bar. It’s a draw for young professionals and business travelers that seek something more distinct than the standard hotel, while still adhering to a reasonable price point.

Rooms are named for their size, from “Small,” “Medium,” and “Large” to “Loft” and one apartment-style suite. My room, which was comped for review purposes, was a “Medium” with a skyline view. It felt comfortably sized and starts at $249, which felt reasonable for a style-minded boutique hotel with a fantastic, central address.

Even more affordable is the “Small,” which really didn’t feel seem much smaller, and starts at $209. For a splurge, I recommend “Loft” rooms, starting at $609, for the ultimate mid-century pad.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Ace Hotel Chicago.

caption The light-filled lobby is complemented by abstract art from local artists, which rotates every few months. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

I arrived at the Ace Hotel Chicago right at dusk when the trendy restaurants of the West Loop were just starting to come alive. That energy continued inside the Ace with its lounge-like, chic bar scene.

I entered past the hotel restaurant’s enticing and expansive outdoor patio complete with dancing fire pits and greenery. If the temperatures hadn’t been dipping into the 30s, it would have been a great place to hunker down. Next time.

The lobby exuded a vibe that’s become somewhat expected from the Ace brand, with chill music, dim lighting, and youngish business types scattered about on mid-century chairs and couches, faces down in their phones.

In the light of the day, I found the lobby spacious and bright thanks to a whole wall of windows. Abstract pieces of mixed media art adorned the walls, which I later learned were from local artists, and rotate every few months.

Check-in was straightforward and no-nonsense, with no wait. I grabbed my key card and found the elevators just a few steps from the lobby desk.

caption I loved the Tivoli radio in my room, which inserted functional character. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

The first thing I noticed about my room was the classic rock music playing from a tiny, but mighty Tivoli radio. Taking that music theme even further was an acoustic guitar hanging on the wall. It’s been a decade since I took guitar lessons, but I did try strumming a few chords. It was pretty rough.

caption The highlight of my room were the views, which felt worth the added price of the room type. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

The best feature, however, were the stellar views of the Chicago skyline through my east-facing, nearly-floor to ceiling windows. I recommend asking for a room facing east for an eyeful of the Willis (Sears) Tower to the south, the John Hancock Center to the north and all the Chicago skyscrapers in between.

caption Looks can be deceiving: this bed might appear similar to a cot, but was incredibly plush and comfortable. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

The urban views seamlessly matched the interior’s cool, utilitarian design. The desk and other surfaces were decked with a shellacked plywood, and the bed frame was a tubular thin metal, for a military cot feel. Looks can be deceiving though, as once under the covers, I found the bed to be plush and extremely comfortable. I’m a light sleeper too and was thrilled at how soundproof the room was.

Overall, the color palette was very neutral and pleasing. The white walls gave the room some lightness and I liked that they painted the concrete ceiling a dark gray rather than keeping it raw.

The dark, blue tile bathroom reminded me of a men’s locker room from the ’60s or ’70s. The small sink area was outside of the bathroom, which was fine for me as I was flying solo, but for a couple, it meant only one person at a time can use it.

caption The minibar is stocked with Chicago-centric treats for a local touch. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

Like everything else at the Ace, the minibar was hardly ordinary. It was stocked with local favorites like Veruca chocolate, Terry’s Toffee, and Koval gin distilled in Chicago. There was even ramen for late-night munchies, with free chopsticks. There is no coffee maker, but there is a Stumptown Coffee downstairs in the lobby.

If you plan to work at the desk, you’ll feel a draft if it’s cold outside. The thick drapes help, but do obstruct the awesome views.

Overall, the room had a cool, standard-issue feel. All the rooms have the same design but are either slightly smaller or larger. The “Large” extends to provide an additional seating area, while the homey “Loft” feels like a hip, urban pad.

Ace is decidedly cool and minimal but tends toward masculine. If you prefer plush and luxurious with feminine touches, this might not be the place for you.

caption City Mouse is a hotel restaurant that locals love, too. High praise, considering it’s located in one of the city’s best neighborhoods for food. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

Ace Chicago’s restaurant, City Mouse, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and is part of a small chef-driven Chicago restaurant group giving it a higher quality than a traditional “hotel restaurant,” and attracts quite a few locals and power lunches.

I had dinner in a comfy banquette in the corner of the dimly lit room. My amiable server, Aaron, told me I was at the table where former Chicago Mayor, Rahm Emanuel, sat when he dined here. It felt easy-going and judgment-free, but if you get uncomfy vibes from eating alone, there’s a large and welcoming bar, too.

caption Be sure to go all the way up to the rooftop bar, Waydown. source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

The top floor indoor/outdoor lounge is ironically named Waydown. But way up there, you’ll find even more stellar skyline views. It’s actually named after a song by Illinois-native, singer-songwriter John Prine.

Back down on the main floor is the spacious Seattle import, Stumptown Coffee, with a full espresso bar and pastries.

Additionally, the basement fitness center is a somewhat small, windowless room with a couple treadmills, two elliptical machines, and a few other apparatus and free weights. It’s functional, but nothing fancy. If you need distraction when you work out like me, know that there’s no TV and the one on the somewhat worn Lifetime treadmill didn’t work, so bring your smartphone.

If you’re a foodie (or simply like to eat good food), this area has it all. The Ace Hotel Chicago is at the western edge of Fulton Market, which is Chicago’s former meatpacking district and has gone through a major urban renaissance in the last decade.

Just around the corner from the hotel, the streets of Fulton Market and Randolph Avenue, are full of Top Chef contestants (and a couple winners) like Stephanie Izard’s Girl and the Goat and newer Duck Duck Goat. Chicago’s first okonomiyaki, Gajin, is known for savory Japanese pancakes.

Just a few doors down is the reservation-only Aviary from Michelin-starred chef, Grant Achatz. It’s one of Chicago’s most innovative (and most expensive) cocktail lounges. Also around the corner is the 50,000 square-foot Time Out Chicago Market, an upscale food hall with outposts of some of Chicago’s most popular eateries.

The hotel has a strong 5.0 rating on Trip Advisor and is ranked #16 out of 205 hotels in Chicago. It’s a top pick for Booking.com in Chicago, where it boasts a 9.0 rating.

Reviewers rave about the cool design, stellar views, and the super-trendy location. Many also enjoyed the restaurant and rooftop bar.

Some complained about the noisy lobby. It wasn’t noisy for me, but I checked in on a Sunday evening. I can imagine things do rev up on the weekends, as it is considered a local hot spot.

Another good point was to avoid staying on the top floor, as rooftop bar noise can filter down. A few guests mention the beds not being very comfortable. I found the bed to be the most plush, comfortable thing about the room, so I think the cot-like look of the bed may have simply deceived people.

Who stays here: Business travelers looking for something hipper than the big box hotels; young at heart, trendy travelers looking for a hot spot to chill beyond the walls of their hotel room; locals enjoying the restaurant scene; party-goers and wedding guests.

We like: The thought and attention that went into incorporating Chicago into the space, from local artists to the local prairie school architectural, and snacks and minibar drinks.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The twinkling skyline views from rooftop bar, the Waydown. Plus, local florist Asrai Garden in the adjoining shop on the main floor. It’s one of the coolest florists I’ve ever been to, with truly unique arrangements and great gifts.

We think you should know: Just outside my window was a construction site and unfortunately, a 15-story office building will be up by next summer blocking some of the stellar views I just raved about. If you request a room towards the north end of the building you still should be able to see part of the skyline, but it’s hard to tell. If views are important to you, ask when you book.

We’d do this differently next time: I’d splurge on a “Loft” room to really get the feeling of living in a hip, urban apartment in the West Loop.

The Ace Hotel Chicago is for those who appreciate modern design and something different than many other traditional hotels. It’s a great place to stay to take full advantage of one of Chicago’s hottest neighborhoods.

Creative types and younger business travelers will love the fun after work atmosphere, while the design-savvy will truly appreciate the carefully-curated aesthetic. From the decor to the surrounding former industrial district and the enchanting views, Ace Chicago is an affordable, uniquely urban escape.