A knee injury could change the structure of your brain, making it harder to recover

caption The anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, is a key ligament in the knee. source PhotoAlto/Odilon Dimier/Getty Images

ACL injuries can be devastating to athletes, requiring extensive reconstruction and recovery to repair.

But those types of knee injures can actually change structures of the brain, according to new research.

Athletes recovering from a ACL tear had up to 15% less function in a crucial nervous system pathway connected to their injured leg, compared to their healthy leg, the study found.

This could reduce the brain’s ability to communicate with the body and prevent a full recovery, researchers said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For athletes, a torn or damaged ACL can be devastating. Repairing the injury can require invasive surgery and the injured leg may not recover to full strength, even after months of intensive recovery work.

Now, new research has shed light on what makes this type of ligament injury so difficult to recover from.

The anterior cruciate ligament, ACL for short, is the ligament in your knee, which is important for stabilizing the joint.

Damaging it can actually change how the brain is structured, altering how the nervous system sends signals to the muscles, which can hamper the healing process, according to a new study published this month in NeuroImage: Clinical.

Researchers from the University of Michigan, the University of Connecticut, and Ohio University looked at brain scans of 10 patients, six years after ACL reconstructive surgery.

The team pursued the study after research found that many patients only regain about 80% of strength in an injured leg after ACL reconstruction and recovery, and other data shows the injured limb to be 20% weaker, on average, than the healthy limb.

“We were trying to figure out why, even after six months of intensive therapy, there was something we were missing,” Dr. Adam Lepley, lead author of the study and clinical assistant professor of athletic training at the University of Michigan, told Insider.

The missing piece, according to the new study, appears to be the brain reacting to the injury, resulting in smaller cells in the area of the nervous system controlling the damaged knee.

Analyzing the brain scans, they found significantly less function in a crucial nervous system cells on the side of the brain connected to the injured leg. That portion of the corticospinal tract, a part of the nervous system that controls movement in the limbs, was 15% smaller compared with the side connected to the healthy, uninjured leg, the researchers found.

This suggests that the ACL injury affects more than just the knee and surrounding area, but also harms the brain’s ability to signal to that area of the body.

“The ligament is the input to nervous system. If you injure that, you disconnect the knee from the rest of the body, and the brain has to adapt to that,” he told Insider in an interview. “We found the injured side [of the nervous system] was smaller than the healthy side, and the ability to send signals was lessened, so it’s [a] less efficient system.”

One possible explanation for the loss of signal power is that the brain is deliberately cutting it off, trying to protect the leg from further injury by limiting its movement.

Women are more prone to ACL injuries, but everyone’s brains react the same

Interestingly, while some research suggests women are more likely to injure an ACL, gender doesn’t seem to make a difference in how the brain responds.

“There’s evidence in other research that neural changes don’t really discriminate, and are likely to impact men and women equally,” Lepley added.

Eventually, Lepley added, better understanding of how ACL injury affects the nervous system could lead to better treatment for severe knee injuries, including brain stimulation to re-train the brain and reactivate the muscles.

However, this study only looked at a small sample of patients at one moment in time. Lepley said more research is needed to understand how an ACL injury changes the brain over time, from the moment of injury, through surgery, and on into the years and decades after ACL construction.

“We captured a very small sample, so we have to get more people, and a larger sample size, over time,” he said.

Read more:

Division 1 female athletes are among those plagued by eating disorders, missing periods, and broken bones

A once-Olympic hopeful who said her body broke down after working with a Nike coach had a disturbingly common condition

A $1,500 at-home fitness device beloved by Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon was the top trending exercise of 2019