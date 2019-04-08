Miranda Lambert changed the lyrics to one of her songs and fans think it was a diss to ex Blake Shelton

caption Lambert changed the lyrics to her song. source Rich Fury/ACMA2019 / Contributor/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert performed her song “Little Red Wagon” at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards.

During her performance, she changed the lyrics of the song, and fans think it was an intentional diss to her ex-husband, Blake Shelton.

Blake Shelton was in the audience with Gwen Stefani.

At the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, country star Miranda Lambert shocked some viewers by changing the lyrics to her song “Little Red Wagon” and seeming to reference her ex, fellow country star Blake Shelton.

The song, which typically says, “I live in Oklahoma.” was changed to, “I got the Hell out of Oklahoma.” Shelton attended the ACM Awards with girlfriend singer Gwen Stefani, who he began dating in November 2015. While the couple was present for the new lyrics, there was not a reaction shot of them during the performance.

The reference to Oklahoma is significant because the state is where Lambert and Shelton, built their home together.

The state also has significance to the former couple since they met in 2005 when they teamed up to sing a duet of “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” at the “CMT 100 Greatest Duets” special.

On an episode of “Behind the Music: Miranda Lambert,” Shelton described the performance by saying, “I was a married guy, you know? Looking back on that, I was falling in love with her, right there on stage.”

At the time, Shelton was married to Kaynette Williams. When Williams and Shelton divorced in 2006, Lambert and Shelton began dating. The country power couple made their first public appearance together at the 2007 CMT Music Awards. They were married in May 2011 and divorced after four years of marriage in July 2015.

Since her public divorce from Shelton, Miranda Lambert has been private about her relationships. In February, she revealed on Instagram that she had secretly married Brendan McLoughlin. According to E!, the couple tied the knot on January 26 in Tennessee.

Fans on Twitter reacted in mixed ways to the lyric change. Some praised it and others thought the diss went too far

The ACM Awards performance is not the first time Lambert has changed the lyrics to ‘Little Red Wagon’

Lambert seems to have been changing the lyrics for a while on tour and fans at her shows appear to love it. In a video posted by a fan on Twitter, the doctored lyrics can be heard garnering a loud cheer from the crowd.

This is the first time, however, that the new rendition was performed live in front of Blake Shelton himself.