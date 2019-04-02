THEN AND NOW: What 10 of this year’s ACMA nominees looked like when they first started

caption Carrie Underwood in 2006 and 2018. source Tim Jackson/Contributor/Getty Images/John Shearer / Contributor

The Academy of Country Music Awards are this Sunday.

We rounded up some of the nominees and took a look at what they were up to the first time they attended the awards.

Carrie Underwood went from a new singer from “American Idol” to a global superstar.

Luke Bryan went from a brand new artist to an “American Idol” judge.

County music powerhouse Reba McEntire will be taking the stage for her 16th time hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

In honor of the awards, we decided to take a look at 10 of the notable nominees and see what they were up to the first time they attended the awards.

Taylor Swift first appeared at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2007.

caption Taylor Swift in 2007. source Denise Truscello / Contributor/Getty Images

Taylor Swift made her award show debut at the American Academy of Country Music Awards in 2007 when she performed “Tim McGraw” in front of the man who inspired the song. She was nominated for favorite country female artist following her debut album, which was released in 2006.

Since then, Swift has undergone a dramatic transformation.

caption Taylor Swift in 2019. source Tony Barson / Contributor/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is nominated for a 2019 ACM award alongside Sugarland for their music video “Babe,” but has moved away from her country roots over the years.

Swift is now a certified pop superstar, releasing five albums since then. She’s been nominated for 32 Grammys and had snagged 10. She’s also received eight ACM awards.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” artist also has a much-discussed personal life, being linked to megastars like Harry Styles and Calvin Harris. Today, she has a fairly private relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

Keith Urban graced the awards for the first time in 2001.

caption Keith Urban in 2001. source Ron Galella / Contributor/Getty Images

Keith Urban started out singing country in Australia before moving to Nashville in 1992. He released his first solo American album, called “Keith Urban,” in 1999 and began his rise as a country star. He took home top new male vocalist at the 2001 ACM Awards.

He’s come a long way since then.

caption Keith Urban now. source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

18 years later, Urban is a superstar. He’s released 11 studio albums and has snagged four Grammy awards. He’s been nominated for entertainer of the year at the ACM Awards nine times and has never won, so fans are hoping 2019 is his year.

Urban gained popularity outside of country music for his role as a judge on “American Idol,” which he appeared on for seasons 12 and 15.

The Australian singer has publicly spoken about his experience with addiction and along with going to rehab, has credited his relationship with wife Nicole Kidman in helping him stay sober. The pair have two daughters and they’ll celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary in July.

Keith Urban is nominated for both entertainer of the year and male artist of the year at the ACM Awards this year.

Miranda Lambert first appeared at the award show’s 40th year.

caption Miranda Lambert then. source Michael Caulfield Archive / Contributor/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert got her big break on the TV show “Nashville Star” in 2003. She finished in third place, but it led to her record deal.

She released her first album “Kerosene” in 2005 and one of her biggest successes, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” in 2007, which won her the first ACM Award of her career.

Lambert also became known for her relationship with fellow country star Blake Shelton, who she married in 2011.

Today, she’s a country superstar.

Lambert continues to release albums including “The Weight of These Wings” in 2016, which won her a fifth ACM album of the year award. She’s taken home two Grammys and has been nominated for 16. She also contributes to the group “Pistol Annies” with fellow country stars Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

Lambert and Shelton divorced in 2015, but in 2019, she announced she was married to Brendan McLoughlin.

This year Lambert is nominated for the 2019 female artist of the year award and is nominated for the music event of the year award alongside Jason Aldean for “Drowns the Whiskey.”

Chris Stapleton started out as a writer.

caption Chris Stapleton. source Jason Merritt / Staff/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton started his career in 2001 when he moved to Nashville and landed a publishing deal just four days later. Stapleton originally cut his teeth as a songwriter, writing for major artists including George Strait, Kenny Chesney, and Luke Bryan.

He had his first two hit records with the bluegrass group The Steeldrivers and left the group in 2010 to focus on writing and family.

It wasn’t until 2015 when Stapleton exploded onto the scene as a solo artist. He attended his first ACM Awards that year.

Today, he’s one of the biggest names in country music.

caption Chris Stapleton in 2018. source Michael Tran / Contributor/Getty Images

Stapleton has since taken home a bevy of awards, snagging seven ACM awards and five Grammy awards.

He gained mainstream success after performing with Justin Timberlake at the Country Music Association Awards and has only grown in popularity since then.

This year, Stapleton is leading the way at the ACM Awards as the only solo artist to receive six nominations. Stapleton is nominated for both entertainer of the year and male artist of the Year.

Stapleton’s personal life has also grown: He and artist Morgane Stapleton, who met while writing together, announced they were expecting their fifth child, expected to be born in mid-2019.

Carrie Underwood started out as an “American Idol” star.

caption Carrie Underwood in 2006. source Tim Jackson / Contributor/Getty Images

Like Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood got her big break on a music competition television show. She rose to fame when she competed on and won season four of “American Idol.”

Underwood had almost instant success after competing on “Idol” with her debut album “Some Hearts” going multi-platinum in 2005. She attended her first ACM Awards in 2006 and in 2010 became the only woman to win entertainer of the year award twice.

Today, she’s dominating the country charts.

caption Carrie Underwood today. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Since her debut, Underwood has released six studio albums, including her latest “Cry Pretty” in 2018 and is considered one of the most commercially and critically acclaimed country stars of all time. She’s taken home six Grammys and 14 ACM awards and has hosted the CMAs for 11 years alongside Brad Paisley.

Underwood has had success in other areas, even trying her hand at musical theater, starring as Maria in the televised musical “The Sound of Music” in 2013.

The star is now married to hockey player Mike Fisher and the pair have two children together.

This year, she was nominated for female artist of the year at the ACM Awards.

Dierks Bentley first came to the ACMAs in 2003.

caption Dierks Bentley in 2003. source Jean-Paul Aussenard / Contributor/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley has been a force to be reckoned with in the music industry since his self-titled debut album was released in 2003, the same year he first attended the ACM Awards.

That year, a single off of his album “What Was I Thinkin’?” quickly climbed the charts and he earned a top new artist ACM award.

Today, he tours all over.

caption Singer Dierks Bentley at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 4, 2015. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley became a member of the historic Grand Ole Opry in 2005 and has released nine studio albums. He’s earned a whopping 14 Grammy nominations.

His most recent album “The Mountain” featured the hit song “Women, Amen” that was inspired by his wife Cassidy Black. The pair have been married for 13 years.

This year, he’s nominated for male artist of the year, album of the year, video of the year, and music event of the year.

Jason Aldean was a fairly new artist when he first attended in 2006.

caption Jason Aldean in 2006. source Mark Mainz / Staff/Getty Images

Jason Aldean worked for years as an artist before finally achieving some success with his single “Hicktown” in 2005, a year before he first attended the ACM Awards. At his first ACMAs, he took home the award for top male artist.

Today, Aldean has a lot of success to speak of.

caption Jason Aldean in 2018. source John Shearer / Contributor/Getty Images

Today, Aldean is one of those names that is synonymous with country music. He has released eight studio albums, including his fourth, “My Kinda Party,” which was one of his most commercially successful.

Aldean has earned four Grammy nominations and in 2019, he is slated to take home the Dick Clark artist of the decade award at the ACMAs. He will be one of only six artists ever to take home the award.

Aldean has two children with now ex-wife Jessica Ussery and married wife Brittany in 2015. The couple welcomed a baby girl in 2019.

Kenny Chesney attended the afterparty for the awards in 1995.

Kenny Chesney was first photographed at an ACMA after-party in 1995, just one year before he achieved his first taste of country success. His 1996 album “Me and You” went gold and when he attended the awards the following year in 1997, he took home new male vocalist of the year.

Kenny Chesney is still making music and still taking home awards.

caption Kenny Chesney in 2018. source Leigh Vogel / Stringer/Getty Images

Kenny Chesney has released more than a dozen studio albums and has earned six Grammy nominations. He’s also taken home 11 ACM awards.

Chesney keeps his personal life fairly private despite one high-profile relationship: he married actress Renee Zellweger in May 2005. The pair had it annulled a few months later.

He’s nominated for entertainer of the year and for music event of the year at the 2019 ACMAs.

Luke Bryan found success with his debut album.

caption Luke Bryan in 2008. source Frazer Harrison/ACMA / Contributor/Getty Images

Luke Bryan dropped his debut album “I’ll Stay Me” in 2007 and first attended the ACM Awards in 2008. He didn’t snag an award until 2010.

Today, Luke Bryan is another nominee with ties to “American Idol.”

caption Luke Bryan source Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Bryan has since released six studio albums and has been touring and releasing music consistently. He’s nominated this year for entertainer of the year and single of the year for his song “Most People Are Good.”

In September 2017, Bryan joined the reboot of “American Idol” as a judge.

Bryan has been married to Caroline Boyer since 2006 before he found success in the music industry. The pair have two children together. They are also guardians for their nieces and nephew following the deaths of Bryan’s sister Kelly and her husband Ben.

Lady Antebellum achieved almost instant success.

caption Lady Antebellum. source Angela Weiss / Stringer/Getty Images

The group, comprised of Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood, and Charles Kelley, formed in 2006 and attended their first ACM Awards in 2008. The group released their self-titled debut album in 2007 and its first single “I Run To You” gave them instant success.

Lady Antebellum achieved major success just after their first appearance at the awards.

caption Lady Antebellum now. source Jo Hale / Contributor/Getty Images

Just after their first appearance at the ACMAs, the group achieved major mainstream success with the song “Need You Now” off the album of the same name. The group has since earned five Grammys with a whopping 10 nominations. They led the ACM Awards with seven nominations in 2010.

They’re nominated for group of the year in 2019.