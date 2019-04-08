Carrie Underwood took a selfie while breast pumping before the ACM Awards and people are praising her honesty

caption Carrie Underwood shared her experience pumping before the ACM Awards. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood performed at the 2019 ACM Awards twice, singing “Southbound” and “I’m Standing With You.”

Before her first performance, she uploaded an Instagram about breast-pumping.

Many fans are thanking her for being so open about the experience.

Carrie Underwood performed at the Academy of Country Music Awards twice Sunday night – but many are praising what she did before the show.

The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram before her first performance to share a selfie and a reminder of something many working parents have to deal with – multitasking while breastfeeding.

“Getting ready for my performance,” Underwood captioned a selfie in full hair and makeup, smiling big at the camera. “Also pumping.” She accompanied her words with the crying laughing and shrugging emojis and added the hashtag “multitasking.”

While the breast pump itself isn’t visible in the photo, many of her fans are loving her honesty and praising her for normalizing the practice and discussion surrounding breastfeeding and breast pumping.

“GORGEOUS, and Real!!!! Mom life at its Finest!!!” one Instagram user commented. “Go crush your performance!!!”

“Thank you for helping us new mommas out here feel normal about our bodies and pumping!” another wrote.

“Thank you for helping normalize breastfeeding,” one mom added.

She also got some celebrity attention, with Vanessa Lachey commenting “always GORGEOUS!” and Lily Aldrige writing “Yessssss mama” on the photo.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity parent has gotten attention for posting about breastfeeding or pumping: everyone from Alyssa Milano to Chrissy Teigen to the Kardashian sisters has talked about or shared their experiences breastfeeding with fans.

As for Underwood, she said that she and husband Mike Fischer are adjusting to life with new baby Jacob Bryan and 4-year-old Isaiah Michael.

“Last night the air was getting to him so we were up for a while, but that’s life with a 2½-month-old,” Underwood told People of her little family’s newest addition. “He’s great. He’s a sweetie.”