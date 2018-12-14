11 best-selling acne products that actually work, according to thousands of consumer reviews

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Skin care, and treating acne in particular, is an ongoing process that takes time, consistency, and plenty of experimentation.

Though everyone’s skin is different, sometimes what works for one person might just actually work for you, too. When there are hundreds to tens of thousands of verified reviews that tout similar success stories, it’s a good sign you should try the product.

The following cleansers, masks, spot treatments, and tools have earned their places at the top of best-selling lists because they’re just plain effective. Some are admittedly pricey investments, while others only cost less than $10, so whatever your budget, you’ll be able to find a top-rated, best-selling acne product for you.

These 11 acne products have the support of tons of satisfied users across the Internet:

A $9 clay mask that promises the ‘world’s most powerful facial’

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, $10.95, available at Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.4 stars out of 18,300+ reviews

More than 12,000 five-star Amazon reviews, plus the glowing approval of Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton, confirm that this affordable clay mask is no ordinary mask. Keep it on for five to 10 minutes and it draws out impurities to make your skin clearer and smoother.

A plant-based vitamin C serum

TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum, $19.99, available at Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.3 stars out of 9,800+ reviews

Acne sufferers have noticed a marked reduction in the number of breakouts after consistent use of this gentle serum. The great part is that it’s not only for acne – it also helps with fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and sun spots.

A gentle cream that harnesses the power of tea tree oil

Keeva Tea Tree Oil, $22.97, available at Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.4 stars out of 60+ reviews

If you have to deal with deep, painful cystic acne, you’ll appreciate this tea tree oil treatment designed for sensitive skin. The tea tree oil dries out the gunk in your pimples without drying out your actual skin.

An award-winning drying lotion from a popular brand

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17, available at Amazon and Nordstrom

Amazon rating: 4.2 stars out of 2,100+ reviews

The powerful drying lotion has been described as “magic” for zapping whiteheads overnight. Dab a bit on your whitehead and it should be gone in the morning. A little goes a long way and the bottle can last you half a year.

A face and body wash with 10% benzoyl peroxide

Humane Benzoyl Peroxide 10% Acne Treatment Body & Face Wash, $20.85, available at Amazon

Amazon rating: 5 stars out of 2 reviews

Based on the before-and-after photos, this treatment proves benzoyl peroxide will almost always be a good solution to moderate and severe acne. However, it contains a high concentration of the medication, so if you have sensitive skin, you might want to steer clear.

A spot treatment containing bentonite clay and packed with essential oils

TreeActiv Cystic Acne Spot Treatment, $23.70, available at Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.3 stars out of 1,100+ reviews

Like the Aztec Healing Mask, TreeActiv’s treatment contains bentonite clay to reduce inflammation and detoxify your skin. It also contains pink grapefruit essential oil and witch hazel to reduce swelling and balance oil production. Though the container is small, it’s very effective.

A moisturizer that also actively prevents breakouts

Aveeno Clear Complexion Blemish Treatment Daily Moisturizer, $12.19, available at Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.2 stars out of 1,100+ reviews

Acne products tend to revolve around cleansers and spot treatments, but the moisturizer you layer on top also matters. This one has salicylic acid to treat acne but is still gentle enough for daily use. Meanwhile, the Total Soy Complex makes your face bright and radiant.

A cooling formula that works as both a cleanser and a mask

Neutrogena Clear Pore Facial Cleanser/Mask, $6.69, available at Target and Amazon

Target rating: 4.4 stars out of 155+ reviews

Whether you want to incorporate this into a daily routine or only slather it on at the end of the week, your face will feel clean and smooth afterwards. It contains 3.5% benzoyl peroxide to help kill the bacteria that causes acne.

A device that treats breakouts with light

Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment, $19.99, available at Target and, $16.94, available at Amazon

Target rating: 3.8 stars out of 300+ reviews

With red and blue light therapy, this device targets surface bacteria and inflammation deeper within the skin for a convenient and quick treatment.

An extra strength facial peel

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Daily Face Peel, $80 available at Amazon, and $88 from Sephora

Sephora rating: 4.5 stars out of 1,700+ reviews

Certainly a splurge purchase, it’s nonetheless a product Insider Picks editor Sally Kaplan says is completely worth the cost. The peel, which consists of two pre-soaked pads you swipe over your face, is not only an anti-aging treatment, it’s also great for preventing acne. With alpha and beta hydroxy acids, it reduces the presence of bacteria and dead skin buildup, thus preventing breakouts.

A mask made from dead sea mud

Majestic Pure Dead Sea Mud Mask, $12.98, available at Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.2 stars out of 1,660+ reviews

The salt and minerals in this mask act as an excellent exfoliator, helping to fight breakouts and reduce the appearance of psoriasis, eczema, blackheads, whiteheads, and acne. It feels thick and luxurious on your skin so you’ll feel like you’re at a spa.