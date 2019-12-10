Active shooter reported in Jersey City, New Jersey

caption A SWAT team responds to an active shooter situation in Jersey City, New Jersey on Tuesday, source CBS New York

An active shooter situation was reported in Jersey City, New Jersey, early Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Phil Murphy said that officers have been shot, but it’s unclear how many exactly.

Officers were heard on radio transmission saying that two gunmen inside the bodega are shooting at everyone who moves near the store, as well as at the school across the street.

There is an ongoing active shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey, with the governor saying that police officers have been shot. A law enforcement source described the situation to NBC New York as an “ambush.”

It’s unclear how many officers were injured. Multiple outlets reported that just one officer had been shot, NJ.com reported two, and the FBI told CBS New York that more than one officer had been shot.

WABC reported that at least one gunman fired at an officer in Bayview cemetery, then fled to a bodega about a mile away.

caption The shooting was reported at 223 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. source Google Street View

NJ.com listened to police transmission from the scene, where officers reported that the two gunmen were shooting at anyone who gets near the store, as well as the Catholic school across the street. The outlet added that there appears to be another victim just inside the store.

A senior official told NBC New York that it’s believed four other people are in inside the store, a Jewish grocery, but it’s unclear if they are hurt, or considered victims or suspects. The outlet added that one of the gunmen may have fled the store.

The officer who was shot at the cemetery was taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment, authorities told WABC. His condition is unknown.

caption According to NJ.com, the two gunmen reportedly arrived int he area in a moving van. source CBS New York

SWAT teams are moving in and schools are on lockdown

Live video from the scene showed SWAT teams arming up and putting on gas masks before moving in closer to the store.

Schools in the area have been put on lockdown. Frank Walker, the superintendent of Jersey City schools, told NBC New York that all of the schools in the Greenville area have been shut down, about 12. He said all students are safe.

According to NJ.com, the two gunmen reportedly arrived in the area in a moving van, each carrying long guns into the bodega. They were dressed in black, according to News 12 New Jersey.

caption Before moving in closer to the scene, police officers were seen gearing up in gas masks. source CBS New York

source CBS New York

Exclusive video from the scene of the active shooter in Jersey City.@BlueLivesNYC @ImperatriceV pic.twitter.com/WGmpYDaDhl — NYC Blue Lives Photographer (@bluelivesphoto) December 10, 2019

An Uber driver who happened upon the scene told CBS New York that it was the most gunfire he had heard in his life.

“I’ve never heard that many shots in my life. It was like I was in a war zone,” the driver said.

The New Jersey police union tweeted shortly after 1 p.m.: “We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City police officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.