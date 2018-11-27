Confusion erupts around active shooter situation and lockdown at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland

Doctors and patients were held on lockdown as authorities conducted an active shooter drill Tuesday afternoon at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Agencies released mixed messages following the lockdown, as some confirmed the scene was all clear and the situation was a drill, but police remained on the scene.

Montgomery County Police responded to the Bethesda, Maryland hospital, where early reports said shots had come from the basement of a building.

Pentagon spokesperson LTC Audricia Harris confirmed to INSIDER that the “event was an exercise” and the US Navy tweeted that it was “an ad hoc drill” less than an hour after they had tweeted reports of an active shooter.

Montgomery County Police confirmed to INSIDER they responded to reports of an active shooter at the Bethesda, Maryland hospital and officers remained on the scene after the all-clear was announced.

Naval Support Bethesda, where Walter Reed is housed, tweeted that authorities had cleared the building’s basement, and there was not yet an indication of an active shooter.

1455, UPDATE: Base security has cleared the basement of Bldg. 19, they are in the process of clearing the rest of the building. No indication so far of an active shooter. — NSABethesda (@nsabethesda) November 27, 2018

The base previously tweeted that the campus gates were closed as authorities investigated reports of an active shooter in the basement of Building 19, which is near Wisconsin Avenue on the west end of the campus.

ALERT – ALERT – ALERT

1434, UPDATE: Please be aware that all gates are closed until further notice. 1420, UPDATE: First responders are on scene and initial reports indicate there are no signs of an active shooter. We will continue to post updates as we get information. — NSABethesda (@nsabethesda) November 27, 2018

Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger tweeted earlier that he was being held with 40 others in a conference room. Others also tweeted emergency alerts that they had received and videos of police on the campus.

I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018

A video from Georgetown University Medical Center resident Lindsey Migliore showed officers with guns filing across a lawn on the campus.

Inside Walter Reed right now after the active shooter announcement. Was looking on Twitter for news and it's filled with people questioning the safety of their loved ones. Building 19 in lockdown. Haven't heard any shots. Multiple agencies responding. Hopefully false alarm. pic.twitter.com/xNDKyEuN56 — Lindsey Migliore, DO (@DrMigliore) November 27, 2018

