1 person has been shot in an active shooter situation at a factory in Georgia

Police are seen near the scene in Conyers, Georgia.

One person was shot during an active shooter situation at a factory in Conyers, Georgia, on Friday morning.

One person has been detained and one person is in a critical condition, CBS 46 reported.

The incident occurred inside the Dart Container manufacturing plant in Conyers, according to Fox 5 News. A Dart spokesperson told WSB-TV the shooting happened inside the plant at 7 a.m. local time.

300 employees were evacuated from the plant.

Conyers is in Rockdale County, 26 miles east of Atlanta.

Rockdale County Sheriffs Office have confirmed one person was shot.

The schools on lockdown are Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Magnet School, and CJ Hicks Elementary, Rockdale County Schools tweeted.

This is a developing story …