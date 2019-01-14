An active shooter situation is ongoing at a UPS facility in New Jersey

An active shooter situation is ongoing at a UPS facility in Logan Township, New Jersey.

Logan Township is in Gloucester County, New Jersey, and is situated about 24 miles southwest of Philadelphia.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Monday at 200 Birch Creek Road, Logan Township police told Business Insider. No fatalities or injuries have been reported, police said.

A law enforcement source told NBC New York that a man entered the UPS facility and shot at the ceiling. He then took his ex-girlfriend and another person hostage. Logan Township police could not confirm or deny that information.

“UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey,” UPS told Business Insider in a statement. “We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time.”

Scene outside the UPS facility in Logan Township, NJ. Police agencies confirm an active shooter situation. No word on injuries pic.twitter.com/MfPy8RQ2hH — Dan Patrick (@6abcDan) January 14, 2019

ABC 6 Action News reported that multiple police vehicles and officers are outside the UPS facility, and officers “could be seen ducking behind police vehicles outside a loading ramp.” Emergency vehicles and bomb squad vehicles were also seen.

“I noticed people running out the back exit and I asked a coworker ‘why is everyone running outside?’ Next thing you know I hear a gunshot and a coworker screaming ‘Everybody get out he’s got a gun,'” UPS employee Donelle Harden told ABC 6.