Activision loses major developer in split with ‘Destiny’ maker Bungie

caption “Destiny” and “Destiny 2” were part of a several-game, 10-year contract between Activision and Bungie. “Destiny 2” is pictured above. source Bungie

Video game publishing powerhouse Activision and blockbuster game development studio Bungie are splitting up.

The two companies agreed to a 10-year, multi-game deal tied to the “Destiny” franchise.

That deal has been dissolved, and it appears to be an amicable split.

Video game publisher Activision and blockbuster video game development studio Bungie are parting ways, in a huge move that sees Bungie take the publishing rights for “Destiny” with it.

Bungie announced as much in a blog post on Thursday. Activision confirmed the news over social media, and in an 8-K filing.

Activision is most well-known for publishing the “Call of Duty” franchise, but has become just as well-known in recent years for its work on the “Destiny” franchise – published by Activision, and developed by Bungie.

The two companies signed a 10-year contract in 2010, specifically aimed at turning “Destiny” into a major video game franchise. It’s coming to an end one year early, and the terms appear to be amicable.

“We have enjoyed a successful eight-year run and would like to thank Activision for their partnership on ‘Destiny,'” the blog post says. “Looking ahead, we’re excited to announce plans for Activision to transfer publishing rights for ‘Destiny’ to Bungie. With our remarkable ‘Destiny’ community, we are ready to publish on our own, while Activision will increase their focus on owned IP projects.”

caption “Halo: Reach” was the final “Halo” game produced by Bungie before the studio left Microsoft and took on a 10-year contract with Activision to create “Destiny.” source Microsoft

The 10-year, $500 million contract between Bungie and Activision led to the creation of “Destiny” and “Destiny 2,” as well as a variety of expansion packs and other additional content.

Previous to “Destiny,” Bungie was already an iconic game development studio: It was the studio that created the beloved “Halo” franchise. When Bungie left Microsoft in 2007, it left behind the “Halo” franchise as terms of the split.

Notably, that doesn’t appear to be the case here, as Bungie specifically says that the “Destiny” franchise publishing rights are transferring to Bungie.

Activision issued the following statement regarding the split, via social media: