Easy hobbies to try that could help make you feel less anxious, from yoga to gardening

caption Activities like yoga and gardening can be positive ways to relieve stress or feelings of anxiety. source ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images; Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Occasional stress or anxiety, especially as a result of a challenging life event, is something that many people experience.

Some activities like yoga, or creative outlets like crafting and baking, can be positive ways to relieve feelings of anxiety caused by a stressful life situation.

A 2016 study from the Journal of Positive Psychology found that spending time on a creative activity every day can lead to improved psychological well-being.

Insider gathered activity ideas that could be relaxing for people looking to de-stress.

Baking bread from scratch or learning calligraphy may sound like simply fun pastimes – but they could also be relaxing and helpful, especially for people looking to relieve stress or feelings of occasional anxiety.

Whether it’s devoting time to practice yoga or picking up a new art skill, there are plenty of positive ways to take a break, de-stress, and potentially relieve feelings of anxiousness.

It’s important to note that occasional feelings of anxiety are not necessarily correlated with clinically diagnosed anxiety disorders recognized by the National Institute of Mental Health. As such, hobbies that may help manage occasional feelings of stress or anxiousness are not necessarily medical recommendations for coping with anxiety disorders.

Consider incorporating yoga into your routine.

caption Yoga can easily be practiced indoors when outside exercise isn’t an option.

Practicing yoga can yield physical results like improved posture and toned muscles, but the ancient mind-body exercise can also have a plethora of potential mental and emotional benefits – such as reduced stress and the ability to manage feelings of anxiety, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Yoga can also help people sleep better and cope with symptoms of anxiety caused by difficult life situations, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Beginners can experiment with different styles of yoga – such as Vinyasa yoga, which is focused on coordinating movements with breath work and is tailored for people of all levels; and power yoga, which typically involves more challenging poses.

Plus, there are several ways to practice yoga for free at home and with minimal equipment. YouTube channels like Yoga With Adrienne and POPSUGAR Fitness have plenty of free, guided videos with routines that last 15 minutes and longer practices that span more than an hour.

Spend time baking or cooking something you’ve been meaning to try.

caption Banana bread is almost always a good idea.

There’s something about gathering ingredients, spending time in the kitchen, and creating an edible masterpiece that, even if it’s not perfect, makes baking a comforting and preferred activity for many.

People in search of baking inspiration could craft a loaf of bread from scratch (even without sourdough starter), make a banana bread recipe from Joanna Gaines, or attempt recreating a Disney treat at home, like Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets or vegan cookie dough fries.

Grow flowers, herbs, vegetables, or simply add greenery to your living space.

caption An outdoor garden.

Learning how to take care of plants, whether it’s a succulent that requires little watering or herbs like mint and basil, can be a relaxing and rewarding hobby.

According to plant company The Sill, you don’t have to have a spacious outdoor gardening space to reap the rewards of being around greenery. For example, indoor plants are said to help absorb toxins in the air.

Even building a DIY terrarium can be an easy way to incorporate greenery into a small living space.

For coffee enthusiasts, consider trying a slow, detailed method — like making dalgona coffee, homemade cold brew, or using a French press.

caption Dalgona coffee has a light, whipped texture.

Dalgona coffee was said to be named by a South Korean TV star, Jung Il-woo, who tried the drink in January and said it reminded him of dalgona, a famous sweet in South Korea.

The drink rose to popularity on video-sharing platform TikTok and has arguably become the most popular coffee beverage of the spring. It requires instant coffee, sugar, hot water, and milk, plus some heavy whisking or the use of a hand-mixer.

Insider’s lifestyle reporter, Anneta Konstantinides, tried the frothy drink for herself and found that while it certainly requires some effort, dalgona coffee is a tasty treat, and the involved process could be enjoyable and relaxing for some people to devote time to in the morning or for an afternoon pick-me-up.

If dalgona coffee isn’t your speed, though, other methods of coffee-making might make for calming rituals – like making homemade cold brew, or ditching the Keurig machine for a cup of French press coffee, which requires patience and a slower process than the traditional instant cup of joe.

Unwind by experimenting with calligraphy or modern hand-lettering.

caption Hand-lettering can be a fun creative outlet.

Get inspiration from YouTube creator, artist, and craft supply designer Amy Tangerine, whose tutorials show how to practice hand-lettering with colorful markers, pens, and even watercolors.

For a more traditional route, try learning how to write with a calligraphy pen and ink.

Use your newfound handwriting chops by writing a note to a friend, in a journal, or while taking notes for school or work – or just for fun.

Even coloring, as simple of an activity as it sounds, is said to have some mental health benefits.

caption Coloring books aren’t only made for kids.

Spending time filling up a coloring book full of intricate designs can be a fun distraction – but it also has the potential to yield some mental health benefits, according to a 2017 study from the Creativity Research Journal.

Researchers who conducted the study found that participants who took part in coloring activities daily showed “significantly lower levels of depressive symptoms and anxiety after the intervention” compared with control participants, who did not show the same outcomes.

The study concluded that “daily coloring can improve some negative psychological outcomes.”

Taking up a sewing technique like embroidery can be a soothing, creative outlet.

caption A hand-embroidered design.

The process of hand-embroidering fabric to create intricate designs may be a fun hobby for people in search of an involved but creative activity.

YouTube creator Chloe Wen details all the steps and supplies needed for beginners to start their journey into embroidering.

Candle-making can be relaxing, fragrant, and result in a new piece of home decor.

caption The process of making a homemade candle might be a soothing activity for some.

Crafting enthusiasts can try making their own candle by upcycling a clean, empty glass jar and following tutorials that require minimal supplies – including a wick, wax, wooden sticks, hot water, and essential oils, most of which could be found at craft supply stores or online.

Some brands also sell their own candle-making kits that come with all the necessary items.