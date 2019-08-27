An actor who uses a wheelchair says she has been trapped in her apartment for 10 days because her building’s elevator is broken

caption British actress and writer Athena Stevens. source NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP/Getty Images

Athena Stevens, an Olivier-nominated actor who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, told UK-based iNews that the elevator in her Elephant and Castle apartment is broken.

The elevator broke on August 9, Stevens told iNews. She was on vacation at the time, but returned on August 17. She said it still hasn’t been fixed.

Stevens’ apartment spans the fifth and sixth floors of the apartment building, and going down the stairs takes her at least 20 minutes.

In all, she says the elevator has been broken for a total of 50 days over the two years.

“I’ve missed meetings at the Globe already. I’ve missed meetings with the Royal Shakespeare Company. I was late for an audition. It’s had quite a big professional impact,” she said.

Stevens is an associate at Shakespeare’s Globe, a spokesperson for the Women’s Equality Party, and said she has been commissioned to write a play for the National Youth Theatre.

“I need to get out to meetings, to auditions. Today I have to get to a meeting at the Globe. I’m going to have to crawl down five flights of stairs,” she told iNews.

The UK’s 2017 Neighborhood Planning Act requires housing authorities to create accessible housing options for people with disabilities.

Guinness Partnership, which manages the building, apologized to Stevens for the broken elevators.

“We have specialist lift engineers on-site who are working to repair the lift as a matter of urgency, and we will be commissioning a full investigation to identify a more fundamental solution,” the company said in a statement to iNews.