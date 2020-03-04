One of the few actors to publicly support Donald Trump in 2016 said the president’s election win ended his Hollywood career: ‘I had to sell everything’

In an interview with Variety, Antonio Sabato Jr. said that his support for Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign ruined his 30-year-long Hollywood career as an actor.

After appearing in acclaimed television shows such as “Melrose Place” and “General Hospital,” Sabato Jr. now lives in Florida and works in construction.

Sabato Jr, who previously ran for a congressional seat in Hollywood and lost to a Democrat, told Variety: “It’s tough because if you’re in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say that they don’t like, they’re going to let you know.”

Sabato Jr. said: “The reality is the power that makes movies happen in Hollywood – casting directors, producers, executive producers, directors – they’re all liberal. They hate anyone or anything who supports this president.”

In a phone interview with Variety from Sabato Jr’s new home in Florida, Sabato said: “I had to sell everything. I had to pay all my debts. I was blacklisted.”

“All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids. It’s been terrible,” Sabato Jr. Variety. “It’s mind-blowing. It’s a disgrace. It’s tough because if you’re in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say that they don’t like, they’re going to let you know.”

In 2018, Sabato Jr. then unsuccessfully ran for a congressional seat in California. A Democrat beat him.

Soon after, Sabato Jr. moved to Florida. Now, after a 30-year-long career as an actor in Hollywood (including 40 film credits and appearances in dozens of TV shows, including “Melrose Place” and “General Hospital,”) he works in construction.

“I’m on the ground,” Sabato Jr. told Variety. “I go on the job at two in the morning, and I’m making sure that the job is controlled and supervised by me. I’m in the car all day, driving, going through all the sites. Five days a week, nonstop.”

Despite the interview, Sabato Jr’s IMDB page lists four upcoming credits – one TV show and three films. It also lists two credits in 2019.

‘I didn’t have to lie about who I am’

Sabato Jr. told Variety that he was the first celebrity to come out and talk about President Trump, who had his vote “from day one.” He also said he was the first to say Trump was going to win.

He believes his own integrity and what he believes in is still intact despite the abrupt end to his acting career.

“What doesn’t break you makes you stronger – that’s what they say. So I’m stronger than ever, and I didn’t have to lie about who I am,” he said.

However, Sabato Jr. told Variety that he isn’t the only Trump supporter in the entertainment industry – he thinks the rest are just scared to admit their support for Trump in case they end up in a sitation like him.

“I know a lot of actors who are lying about who they’re going to vote for because they don’t want the crap,” Sabato Jr said. “They won’t want to be talked about and fired from movie sets. This is serious.”

Sabato Jr. said he had been talking to a distribution company about a greenlit film when the company said to him: “‘We will never distribute a movie with you in it because of your affiliation with the president.”

“The reality is the power that makes movies happen in Hollywood – casting directors, producers, executive producers, directors – they’re all liberal,” Sabato Jr. told Variety. “They hate anyone or anything who supports this president.”

