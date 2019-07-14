Woody Harrelson had some fun at Wimbledon yesterday, and the internet noticed

caption Actor Woody Harrelson had a good time watching a Wimbledon match Saturday. source Chris Jackson/Getty

Actor Woody Harrelson had the most fun of any Wimbledon attendee Saturday.

He was caught in a state of shock by cameras after one player was hit in the groin with the ball, and Twitter documented all of it.

The men’s final, between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, is scheduled to be played Sunday.

Actor Woody Harrelson has played a detective, an intergalactic smuggler, a drunken mentor, and a streetball hustler, but on Saturday, he was just another fan amazed by the world’s top tennis talent.

The 57-year-old actor was caught on cameras making some funny faces while attending Wimbledon Saturday. It was documented, and, of course, memed across Twitter immediately after.

One of the most viral tweets was when a player was hit in the groin with a ball. Harrelson’s face of disbelief was immediately shared across the social media platform.

woody is entering the next plane of existence pic.twitter.com/cqlQqjQfje — #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

Harrelson was caught on camera during the men’s doubles finals match between Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah and French duo Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. Sebastain Cabal and Farah became the first Colombians to ever win a Grand Slam tournament when they won in a five-hour, five-set match.

can someone check on woody pic.twitter.com/LFunpC0pNj — #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

The men’s finals between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic is happening Sunday. Attendees will include Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton. It’s unknown if Harrelson will return to the All England Lawn Tennis Club for a second straight day.