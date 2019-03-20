14 ‘Harry Potter’ actors who’ve also appeared on ‘Game of Thrones’

- source
- Warner Bros. and HBO
- HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has an ensemble cast.
- “Harry Potter” fans may recognize some of the cast from the HBO show.
- Some are familiar, like Natalia Tena, while others, like Julian Glover, are unrecognizable.
For “Harry Potter” and “Game of Thrones” fans, the worlds keep colliding.
Though the hit franchises themselves are pretty disparate, they converge thanks to the actors who have brought the characters to the screen.
Here are 14 actors who have appeared in both series:
Jim Broadbent played the well-intentioned, if somewhat daft, Professor Slughorn who comes out of retirement to teach potions at Hogwarts.
He made his debut as Archmaester Ebrose at the Citadel.
Michelle Fairley made a brief appearance in the first part of “Deathly Hallows” as Hermione’s mother.
But “Game of Thrones” fans probably know her best as the strong-willed Catelyn Stark.
Natalia Tena is known throughout the “Harry Potter” fandom as the amazing Nymphadora Tonks (but don’t call her Nymphadora).
She joined “Game of Thrones” as the fearless wildling Osha on the first season until she and Rickon disappeared for a bit during season four and five. She briefly returned on season six, but she was killed by Ramsay Bolton when she tried to stab him.
David Bradley played Argus Filch, the often cruel caretaker at Hogwarts.
He played Walder Frey, the awful head of House Frey who betrayed the Stark family but was killed by Arya on season six.
Ciarán Hinds played Aberforth Dumbledore, Albus’ brother, in the final “Harry Potter” movie.
Fans might recognize him as Mance Rayder, the King Beyond the Wall, on “Game of Thrones.”
Freddie Stroma played the slightly obnoxious Cormac McLaggen, who annoyed Hermione during Professor Slughorn’s Christmas party.
He showed up during the sixth season of “Game of Thrones” as Dickon Tarly, Sam’s younger brother.
You won’t recognize Julian Glover in “Harry Potter,” because he was the voice of Aragog, the giant spider.
But any “Game of Thrones” fan would recognize him as Grand Maester Pycelle.
Standing at 7-foot-1, Ian Whyte has played his fair share of giant characters, including the whole body shots for Madame Olympe Maxime (also portrayed by Frances de la Tour).
He’s portrayed multiple characters on “Game of Thrones,” including a White Walker, the Mountain on season two, and Wun Wun the giant.
Nicholas Blane made an appearance in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” as Bob, a wizard who worked with Arthur Weasley at the Ministry of Magic. Bob is the one holding the box.
On “Game of Thrones,” he played the Spice King, one of The Thirteen who rule Qarth. He was killed by fellow member and warlock Pyat Pree.
Bronson Webb played a Slytherin student and friend to Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” He’s the one on the right.
Webb played WIll, a member of the Night’s Watch who fled from the White Walkers only to be executed by Ned Stark for deserting his men.
Ralph Ineson plays Amycus Carrow, a Death Eater in three “Harry Potter” films. He’s to the right of Snape.
He played Dagmer Cleftjaw, a raider for House Greyjoy. But after betraying Theon at Winterfell and stabbing Maester Luwin, Dagmer was in for a rude awakening when he and his men were flayed alive by the sadistic Ramsay Snow.
Edward Tudor-Pole played Mr. Borgin, an owner of Borgin and Burke’s, in a deleted scene from “The Chamber of Secrets.”
He popped up as a protester on a season two episode.
Sally Mortemore played Madame Irma Pince, the librarian at Hogwarts, in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”
She popped into “Game of Thrones” as a Braavosi woman on the sixth season.
Blink and you’ll miss Daniel Tuite as the “skinny ministry wizard” in “Deathly Hallows Part 1.” (He’s somewhere in there.)
But he has a more prominent role on “Game of Thrones” as Lothar Frey on season six.
