14 ‘Harry Potter’ actors who’ve also appeared on ‘Game of Thrones’

By
Anjelica Oswald, Insider
-
Natalia Tena as Nymphadora Tonks in

caption
Natalia Tena as Nymphadora Tonks in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” left, and Osha on “Game of Thrones.”
source
Warner Bros. and HBO

  • HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has an ensemble cast.
  • Harry Potter” fans may recognize some of the cast from the HBO show.
  • Some are familiar, like Natalia Tena, while others, like Julian Glover, are unrecognizable.

For “Harry Potter” and “Game of Thrones” fans, the worlds keep colliding.

Though the hit franchises themselves are pretty disparate, they converge thanks to the actors who have brought the characters to the screen.

Here are 14 actors who have appeared in both series:

Jim Broadbent played the well-intentioned, if somewhat daft, Professor Slughorn who comes out of retirement to teach potions at Hogwarts.

caption
Slughorn had his problems.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

He made his debut as Archmaester Ebrose at the Citadel.

caption
He is teaching Sam.
source
Helen Sloan/HBO

Michelle Fairley made a brief appearance in the first part of “Deathly Hallows” as Hermione’s mother.

caption
This was a sad scene.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

But “Game of Thrones” fans probably know her best as the strong-willed Catelyn Stark.

caption
We still miss her.
source
HBO

Natalia Tena is known throughout the “Harry Potter” fandom as the amazing Nymphadora Tonks (but don’t call her Nymphadora).

caption
She is a Metamorphmagus.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

She joined “Game of Thrones” as the fearless wildling Osha on the first season until she and Rickon disappeared for a bit during season four and five. She briefly returned on season six, but she was killed by Ramsay Bolton when she tried to stab him.

caption
RIP, Osha.
source
HBO

David Bradley played Argus Filch, the often cruel caretaker at Hogwarts.

caption
He always had his cat.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

He played Walder Frey, the awful head of House Frey who betrayed the Stark family but was killed by Arya on season six.

caption
Bye, Frey.
source
HBO

Ciarán Hinds played Aberforth Dumbledore, Albus’ brother, in the final “Harry Potter” movie.

caption
He is only briefly in the movie.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans might recognize him as Mance Rayder, the King Beyond the Wall, on “Game of Thrones.”

caption
Mance is no longer with us.
source
HBO / Helen Sloan

Freddie Stroma played the slightly obnoxious Cormac McLaggen, who annoyed Hermione during Professor Slughorn’s Christmas party.

caption
He was too cocky.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

He showed up during the sixth season of “Game of Thrones” as Dickon Tarly, Sam’s younger brother.

caption
He doesn’t play a big role.
source
HBO

You won’t recognize Julian Glover in “Harry Potter,” because he was the voice of Aragog, the giant spider.

caption
Pay attention to when he speaks.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

But any “Game of Thrones” fan would recognize him as Grand Maester Pycelle.

caption
He was skeevy.
source
HBO

Standing at 7-foot-1, Ian Whyte has played his fair share of giant characters, including the whole body shots for Madame Olympe Maxime (also portrayed by Frances de la Tour).

caption
You can’t see his face.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

He’s portrayed multiple characters on “Game of Thrones,” including a White Walker, the Mountain on season two, and Wun Wun the giant.

caption
Wun Wun was a great giant.
source
Courtesy of HBO

Nicholas Blane made an appearance in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” as Bob, a wizard who worked with Arthur Weasley at the Ministry of Magic. Bob is the one holding the box.

caption
He has a long beard.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

On “Game of Thrones,” he played the Spice King, one of The Thirteen who rule Qarth. He was killed by fellow member and warlock Pyat Pree.

caption
He didn’t last long.
source
HBO

Bronson Webb played a Slytherin student and friend to Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” He’s the one on the right.

caption
They were pelted with snowballs.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

Webb played WIll, a member of the Night’s Watch who fled from the White Walkers only to be executed by Ned Stark for deserting his men.

caption
He saw the first White Walkers of the show.
source
HBO

Ralph Ineson plays Amycus Carrow, a Death Eater in three “Harry Potter” films. He’s to the right of Snape.

caption
This was a small role.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

He played Dagmer Cleftjaw, a raider for House Greyjoy. But after betraying Theon at Winterfell and stabbing Maester Luwin, Dagmer was in for a rude awakening when he and his men were flayed alive by the sadistic Ramsay Snow.

caption
He had a bad death.
source
HBO

Edward Tudor-Pole played Mr. Borgin, an owner of Borgin and Burke’s, in a deleted scene from “The Chamber of Secrets.”

caption
He didn’t actually make it into the movie.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

He popped up as a protester on a season two episode.

caption
This is a quick cameo.
source
HBO

Sally Mortemore played Madame Irma Pince, the librarian at Hogwarts, in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”

caption
You don’t see much of her.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

She popped into “Game of Thrones” as a Braavosi woman on the sixth season.

caption
Blink and you’ll miss this cameo.
source
HBO

Blink and you’ll miss Daniel Tuite as the “skinny ministry wizard” in “Deathly Hallows Part 1.” (He’s somewhere in there.)

caption
He’s hard to spot.
source
Warner Bros. Pictures

But he has a more prominent role on “Game of Thrones” as Lothar Frey on season six.

caption
But now all of the Freys are dead.
source
HBO