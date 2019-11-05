21 actors you probably didn’t realize voiced Pixar characters

caption Edna Mode was voiced by “The Incredibles” creator Brad Bird. source Getty Images/Disney

Pixar movies are often packed with famous faces you might not recognize by the sound of their voice alone.

In some cases, like the two “Incredibles” films, it wasn’t even an actor behind the character. Writer and director Brad Bird voiced Edna Mode for both movies.

Keep reading to see other celebrities you might not have realized were in Pixar movies.

Famous actors are often disguised behind animated characters that look wildly different from the real celebrity. And though some Hollywood stars like Tom Hanks or Ellen Degeneres are instantly recognizable as the voices behind the animation, other actors are harder to pinpoint.

We’ve gone through every Pixar film released and identified all the actors you may not have realized were cast in roles both big and small.

Keep scrolling to learn more.

“Toy Story” debuted in 1995, with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen starring as Buzz and Woody.

caption Rex is the lovable dinosaur whose main ambition is to be scary. source Pixar

But do you remember who voiced Rex?

That would be Wallace Shawn.

caption Wallace Shawn also voiced Gilbert Huph in “The Incredibles” (2004). source Rommel Demano/Getty Images

Shawn is perhaps best known for his role of Vizzini in “The Princess Bride.”

Four years later, a new “Toy Story” character was introduced: Stinky Pete the Prospector.

caption Stinky Pete wound up being a villain in “Toy Story 2.” source Pixar

Pixar brought on a veteran actor to play Stinky Pete.

He was played by none other than Kelsey Grammer.

caption Grammar brought Stinky Pete to life in “Toy Story 2.” source Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Grammar was the star of acclaimed comedy series “Cheers” and “Fraiser.”

Barbie and Ken were a highlight of “Toy Story 3.”

caption Ken and Barbie had a starring subplot. source Pixar

You might not have realized who played the dashing male Barbie doll.

Michael Keaton brought Ken to life.

caption Keaton is known for his role in “Beetlejuice” and the early “Batman” movies. source Christopher Polk/Getty

He might have won an Oscar for “Birdman,” but we think his hilarious take on Ken was award-worthy as well.

In the 2006 hit “Cars,” Chick Hicks was the green nemesis of Lightning McQueen.

caption The car’s grill doubled as a mustache in “Cars.” source Pixar

Everyone knows Lightning McQueen was voiced by Owen Wilson, but not as many talk about his co-star.

The petty race car was also voiced by Michael Keaton.

caption Keaton clearly has quite the vocal range. source Getty

Keaton can be seen in the 2017 Marvel movie “Spiderman: Homecoming.”

In “Cars 2,” another antagonistic race car was introduced: Francesco.

caption “Cars 2” is often ranked among the worst of Pixar’s films. source Pixar

Francesco challenges Lightning McQueen in the World Grand Prix at the start of “Cars 2.”

The Italian car was played by John Turturro, who starred on HBO’s summer hit miniseries “The Night Of.”

caption Turturro is an iconic character actor. source Pool/Getty

You might also know Turturro from movies like “Barton Fink” and “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

“A Bug’s Life” brought a new take on the tiny world of ants, with Princess Atta as a main character.

caption “A Bug’s Life” was one of Pixar’s earliest movies. source Pixar

This 1998 Pixar classic told the story of an ant colony that needed to adapt its food systems.

Atta was voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the “Seinfeld” breakout star who is now winning Emmys for “Veep.”

caption Julia Louis-Dreyfus holding two of her Emmys. source Mark Davis/Getty

Louis-Dreyfus has a record 11 Emmy wins in total, with 24 nominations overall.

The tiniest star of “A Bug’s Life” was Princess Dot.

caption Flik was voiced by Dave Foley. source Pixar

Dot helped Flik and the rest of his big crew defeat the grasshoppers once and for all.

“Heroes” star Hayden Panettiere was only 9 years old when she was cast as Dot.

caption Panettiere was the voice of young Dot. source Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Now she’s been starring as Juliette on the TV drama “Nashville” for the last six years.

“Finding Nemo” fans all know Ellen Degeneres as the comedian behind Dory, but do you know who played Nigel the pelican?

caption Nigel was a key player in helping Nemo reunite with Marlin. source Pixar

Nigel visited the fish in the dentist’s aquarium in Sydney, Australia.

That would be Geoffrey Rush, who Disney fans will recognize from his role as Captain Barbosa in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series.

caption Rush also starred in Oscar-winning movie “The King’s Speech.” source Mark Metcalfe/Getty

Now fans can see Rush as Albert Einstein in 2017’s National Geographic biopic anthology series “Genius.”

Regular-guy-turned villain Buddy Pine (aka “Syndrome”) was the antagonist in the first “Incredibles” movie.

caption The year after “Finding Nemo” hit theaters, Pixar released “The Incredibles.” source Pixar

Syndrome wanted to disperse technology to the world that would make everyone “super.”

He was played by actor Jason Lee.

caption Jason Lee accepting a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for “Alvin and the Chipmunks.” source Kevin Winter/Getty

Lee is perhaps best known for his role as the titular character in “My Name is Earl.”

The real breakout star of “The Incredibles” was superhero costume designer Edna Mode.

caption Edna has a strict rule against capes. source Disney/Pixar

Edna was there to help Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl get new and improved outfits for their superhero fighting.

Edna was voiced by “The Incredibles” writer and director, Brad Bird.

caption Brad Bird at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, California. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bird gave the role to himself after auditioning several actresses. He reprised the voice of Edna for “Incredibles 2” in the summer of 2018.

“Ratatouille” is best known for Pat Oswald’s portrayal of Remy the rat, but Chef Skinner had another recognizable face behind the animation.

caption Skinner was a formidable antagonist in the kitchen in “Ratatouille.” source Pixar

Skinner was horrified to learn about Remy’s presence in his kitchen.

He was voiced by Ian Holm.

caption Holm went from hobbit to chef. source Chris Jackson/Getty

Holm is perhaps best known for playing Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

One of the few human characters in Pixar’s “WALL-E” was the Captain of the Axiom spaceship.

caption The captain had to fight off the ship’s robot first mate. source Pixar

“WALL-E” was a rare film with no speaking lines for its entire first act.

The real-life captain actor was Jeff Garlin, who many should recognize from Larry David’s series, “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

caption Garlin also starred on “Arrested Development.” source David Buchnan/Getty

Comedian Jeff Garlin brought the needed levity to his role of the human captain responsible for helping get the humans back to Earth.

“Monster’s University” featured a scary dean of admissions named Abigail Hardscrabble.

caption The “Monster’s Inc.” prequel was full of new scary creatures. source Pixar

Hardscrabble gave Mike Wazowski and James Sullivan a hard time in college.

Helen Mirren was the voice behind the formidable Dean Hardscrabble.

caption Or should we say Dame Helen Mirren. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hollywood veteran Mirren was also the voice of the queen in another classic animated hit movie, “The Prince of Egypt.”

In the same film, a new goofy monster named Art was introduced.

caption Art was one of the goofier new monsters in “Monsters University.” source Pixar

Art was one of Mike Wazowski’s unwanted fraternity brothers.

Art was played by Charlie Day, who stars as a lovable goon on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

caption Charlie Day is one of the best parts of “It’s Always Sunny.” source Angela Weiss/Getty

Day continued his voice acting with roles in the new Lego animated movie franchise.

A minor “Monster’s University” character, the Greek Council President, was also voiced by a TV comedy star.

caption This three-eyed monster oversaw the Greek scare games. source Pixar

She was one of the monsters in charge of the events that kept Mike and his monster team occupied for the duration of the movie.

Aubrey Plaza brought her deadpan humor to the role for “Monsters University.”

caption Plaza currently stars on FX’s “Legion.” source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Plaza is best known as the sardonic April on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”

“Brave” introduced a new kind of royal family, featuring Queen Elinor as a stubborn Scottish ruler.

caption Elinor had a contentious relationship with her daughter, Merida. source Pixar

The strong-willed mother wound up under a mystical spell in “Brave.”

Emma Thompson switched up her usual British accent for the role.

caption Thompson starred in another Disney movie, “Saving Mr. Banks” in 2013. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

She had to adopt a Scottish accent for the role of Elinor in “Brave.”

“Inside Out” featured a youngster named Riley and her two parents. Did you notice who voiced dear old Dad?

caption “Inside Out” was Pixar’s 2015 breakout hit. source Pixar

Riley’s parents made her move to San Francisco, much to the young girl’s disappointment.

That was Kyle Maclachlan, who’s recognizable as Dale Cooper in “Twin Peaks.”

caption The actor also starred as Paul Atreides in 1984’s “Dune.” source Mike Coppola/Getty

Beloved Hollywood star Kyle Maclachlan also had a recurring character on the parody series “Portlandia.”

Amy Poehler was the bubbly voice of Joy, but fans of “The Office” were in for a treat when it came Sadness.

caption Sadness and Joy had to learn to get along over the course of “Inside Out.” source Pixar

Poehler’s voice was much more immediately recognizable.

Sadness (personified) was played by Phyllis Smith.

caption Her character on “The Office” shares her first name. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Smith can also be seen on the Netflix’s series “The OA,” which was sadly canceled this year after just two seasons.

Fans of “Finding Dory” likely fell in love with the new character Hank the septopus.

caption Hank decided to help Dory escape her captivity. source Disney/Pixar

Hank was a self-centered marine animal who learned how to trust others by the end of “Finding Dory.”

Ed O’Neill — star of “Modern Family” — played the seven-armed critter.

caption O’Neill at the D23 Expo promoting “Finding Dory.” source Disney

O’Neill is most famous for his role as Al Bundy on “Married With Children.”

O’Neill wasn’t the only “Modern Family” actor featured in the movie. Bailey the Beluga whale was voiced by another star of the sitcom.

caption Bailey the whale as seen in “Finding Dory.” source Pixar

Bailey was a whale whose echolocation needed repairing.

He was voiced by Ty Burrell.

caption Burrell charming humor translated perfectly onscreen. source Disney

Burrell plays Ed O’Neill’s character’s son-in-law on “Modern Family.”

Last but not least, another comedic new character in “Finding Dory” was Destiny.

caption Destiny is a whale shark with poor vision. source Pixar

Destiny was childhood pals with Dory, even though the little fish had obviously forgotten about her.

Destiny was voiced by another “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star — Kaitlin Olson.

caption Olson also attended the D23 Expo to promote “Finding Dory.” source Disney

Olson plays Dee on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” alongside Charlie Day.