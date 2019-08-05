How 25 actors compared to the real-life icons they portrayed

caption Emma Stone plays Billie Jean King in “Battle of the Sexes.” source Melinda Sue Gordon/20th Century Fox

Biographical films tell stories about real people and actors are tasked with bringing those icons to the big screen.

The icon could be another celebrity, like Renee Zellweger playing Judy Garland, or a politician, like David Oyelowo playing Martin Luther King Jr., but the goal remains the same – become the real person with as much accuracy as possible. From physical transformations to working with dialect coaches, the actors mold themselves into the person they are portraying.

Here are 25 actors compared to the icons they played in real life.

Renee Zellweger is playing Judy Garland in the biopic “Judy.”

caption Judy Garland in the 1950s and Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images and Roadside Attractions

“Judy” centers on the final months of the “Wizard of Oz” star’s life as she arrives in London for a five-week run at the Talk of the Town nightclub, marries her fifth and final husband, and struggles with finding a manager. The movie will hit theaters on September 27, 2019.

Tom Hanks is transforming into Mister Rogers for the upcoming biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The movie is based on Mister Rogers’ real friendship with the journalist Tom Junod (named Lloyd Vogel in the film), who credits the TV icon with changing his perspective on life. The film will be released November 22, 2019.

Hanks also portrayed another icon when he played Walt Disney in 2013’s “Saving Mr. Banks.”

caption Walt Disney in 1955 and Tom Hanks as Walt Disney. source Earl Theisen/Getty Images and Disney

The film focuses on Disney’s efforts to get the film rights to author P.L. Travers’ “Mary Poppins” series. Disney and Travers met for two weeks in 1961 and the movie adaptation of her novels premiered in 1964.

Angela Bassett embodied Tina Turner and portrayed the rock queen and eight-time Grammy nominee in 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

caption Tina Turner in 1979 and Angela Bassett as Tina Turner. source Evening Standard/Getty Images and Buena Vista Pictures

The film is based on Turner’s autobiography “I, Tina” and follows her career as she rises to fame alongside ex-husband Ike Turner, leaves her husband after years of domestic abuse, and gains solo success.

Kristen Stewart played a young Joan Jett in 2010’s “The Runaways.”

The film is based on the book “Neon Angel: A Memoir of a Runaway” by The Runaways’ lead vocalist Cherie Currie and centers on the group’s formation and later split. Jett told Interview that Stewart studied her mannerisms before playing the musician.

“The thing that came through to me was that it was important to her to capture it,” Jett said. “So I gave her all The Runaways music that I could find; I gave her tapes of me talking. … When we were together prior to the start of filming, she was staring at me the whole time. And I was fine with it because I knew she was watching my posture, my mannerisms, everything I did, the way I hold my hands, just everything.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson broke out as Beatles member John Lennon in 2009’s “Nowhere Boy.”

caption John Lennon in 1960 and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in “Nowhere Boy.” source Ellen Piel/K & K/Redferns/Getty Images and Icon Entertainment International

The movie begins with Lennon’s childhood but mostly centers on his teen years between 1955 and 1960 when Lennon formed The Quarrymen, which eventually evolved into the Beatles. Taylor-Johnson learned guitar, the banjo, and the harmonica before portraying the iconic musician.

Michelle Williams transformed into the late Marilyn Monroe for 2011’s “My Week With Marilyn.”

The film centers on the making of 1957’s “The Prince and the Showgirl” and portrays one week of filmmaking in which Colin Clark escorted Monroe around London. Clark published two books about his week with Monroe and wrote about their alleged affair. Williams told Deadline that she studied old footage of Monroe before playing the icon.

“In watching everything she ever did, I saw her experimenting and forming Marilyn Monroe over time,” she said. “It gave me courage: This didn’t come naturally to her, so I didn’t have to expect it to come naturally to myself.”

Robert Downey Jr. earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of silent movie star Charlie Chaplin in 1992’s “Chaplin.”

The movie tells the story of Chaplin’s life and is based on Chaplin’s autobiography titled “My Autobiography,” as well as film critic David Robinson’s “Chaplin: His Life and His Art.” In a 1992 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Downey Jr. said that he felt Chaplin’s influence.

“I know that [Chaplin] also had a hand in this, that somehow he and I are connected,” he said. “You don’t do something like this where his spirit doesn’t check in.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt portrayed “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” star Audrey Hepburn in the 2000 TV film “The Audrey Hepburn Story.”

caption Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Audrey Hepburn. source George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images and ABC

Though the movie explores her rise as an actress, it also examines Hepburn’s life before Hollywood when she was a ballerina and lived in the Netherlands under Nazi occupation.

Will Smith portrayed boxer Muhammad Ali in 2001’s “Ali.”

caption Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) in 1962 and Will Smith as Muhammad Ali. source Stanley Weston/Getty Images and Columbia Pictures

Smith received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the boxer. The drama takes place over a 10-year time span of Ali’s life from his start at boxing to his conversion to Islam to his banishment from boxing to his return to the sport. Smith worked on his voice and boxing skills to play Ali.

Nicole Kidman starred as Grace Kelly in the 2014 biographical drama “Grace of Monaco.”

Though Kidman told Le Figaro the movie isn’t a biopic, it does focus on Kelly’s life after she became Princess of Monaco, her thoughts on making a return to Hollywood, and the 1962 dispute between France and Monaco.

In 2001, James Franco starred in “James Dean” as the titular actor.

caption James Dean in 1955 and James Franco as James Dean. source John Kobal Foundation/Hulton Archive/Getty Images and Turner Network Television

Starting with Dean’s childhood, the movie follows the actor as he rose to fame and explores his relationship with his father. The movie ends with Dean’s death in a car accident in 1955. Franco learned how to ride a motorcycle, learned how to play guitar and the bongos, dyed his hair blonde, and started smoking cigarettes to play Dean.

Natalie Portman portrayed Jacqueline Kennedy in 2016’s “Jackie,” which centered on the days following John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

caption Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961 and Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy. source Kennedy Library Archives/Newsmakers/Getty Images and Fox Searchlights Pictures

Portman earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the First Lady. Portman extensively studied interviews with the First Lady and studied with a dialect coach to mimic Kennedy’s voice.

“The voice is very particular … and the voice is different when she speaks publicly and privately,” Portman said to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 1993, Jason Scott Lee portrayed actor and martial artist Bruce Lee (no relation) in “Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story.”

caption Bruce Lee in 1965 and Jason Scott Lee as Bruce Lee. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images and Universal Pictures

The film is based on a memoir by Lee’s widow and documents his life before Hollywood and his subsequent rise as an actor and martial artist before his untimely death in 1973.

Queen Elizabeth II has been played on-screen by a number of different actresses, but it was Helen Mirren who portrayed the Queen in 2006’s “The Queen.”

caption Queen Elizabeth II in 1997 and Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II. source THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images and Pathé Distribution

Helen Mirren won an Oscar for her portrayal of the queen following Princess Diana’s death in 1997. Queen Elizabeth invited Mirren to dinner at the palace following the film’s release, but Mirren was unable to attend due to prior commitments.

Denzel Washington played the titular activist in 1992’s “Malcolm X.”

caption Malcolm X in 1963 and Denzel Washington as Malcolm X. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images and Warner Bros.

The biographical film centers on the life and death of activist Malcolm X while also dramatizing events from his childhood through flashback scenes. Though Washington earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Malcolm X, some criticized the casting choice because the actor didn’t resemble the activist.

Ashton Kutcher portrayed a young Steve Jobs in 2013’s “Jobs.”

caption Steve Jobs in 1977 and Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs. source Tom Munnecke/Getty Images and Open Road Films

Kutcher looked physically like Apple co-creator Jobs, but Steve Wozniak, another Apple co-creator, said that the movie itself wasn’t historically accurate. Wozniak told The Verge that he was contacted by the studio but disliked the first script so much that he ended up supporting Sony’s Steve Jobs movie instead.

“I was approached early on [for JOBS],” Wozniak said. “I read a script as far as I could stomach it and felt it was crap. The Sony people got in contact with me too and in the end I went with them. You can’t do both [films] and be paid.”

Naomi Watts portrayed Princess Diana in 2013’s “Diana,” which centered on the last two years of Diana’s life.

caption Princess Diana in 1996 and Naomi Watts as Princess Diana. source Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images and Entertainment One

Watts donned a number of iconic outfits worn by Princess Diana but the film was widely panned by critics and even earned Watts a Razzie nomination for worst actress.

Eddie Redmayne portrayed world-renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking in 2014’s “The Theory of Everything,” which followed the physicist from college to his marriage to Jane Hawking and his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.

caption Stephen Hawking in 1982 and Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking. source Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images and Focus Features

Redmayne won an Oscar for his portrayal of the physicist. The actor did extensive research into Hawking’s life to understand the man’s brain as well as to portray his body’s deterioration over the years.

According to Variety, the actor watched documentaries and YouTube videos, read the physicist’s books, studied with a physics teacher, and worked with a choreographer. He also spoke with doctors and other patients at a neurology clinic. He kept notes on a paper so that he would remember specific movements during certain scenes because the movie wasn’t filmed chronologically.

“The thing about motor neuron disease, once a muscle stops working, it doesn’t start again,” he told Variety. “So often in the edit, directors and editors will shift things around. James and I were absolutely adamant that Anthony’s script would have to be pretty solid from the get-go.”

Hawking even met with Redmayne before the film started shooting so that Redmayne could see the man he was to portray.

David Oyelowo portrays civil rights activist Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. in 2014’s “Selma.”

caption Martin Luther King Jr. in 1964 and David Oyelowo as Martin Luther King Jr. source Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images and Paramount Pictures

The film centers on the voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama that took place in 1965. Oyelowo, a British actor, had to perfect his American accent to play King, and he watched videos and read a number of books about King to learn more about the leader. He told Deadline that he gained 30 pounds and shaved his hairline back to appear more like King.

Felicity Jones portrays a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg early in her career as she earned her law degree and fought against sexism to become a leading gender equality and women’s rights lawyer and eventual Supreme Court justice in 2018’s “On the Basis of Sex.”

caption Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993 and Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg. source Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images and Focus Features

Ginsburg’s nephew Daniel Stiepleman wrote the screenplay for the movie about Ginsburg’s early career. Ginsburg edited the final script to make sure it was an accurate portrayal of her life, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ginsburg said she was impressed by Jones’ accent in the film.

“The most remarkable thing is to hear Felicity Jones, who speaks the Queen’s English, sounding very much like she was born and bred in Brooklyn,” Ginsburg told The Hollywood Reporter.

Morgan Freeman was South African President Nelson Mandela in 2009’s “Invictus.”

caption Nelson Mandela and Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela. source Louise Gubb/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images and Warner Bros. Pictures

“Invictus” is based on the book “Playing the Enemy: Nelson Mandela and the Game That Made a Natio” which centers on South Africa before and during the 1995 Rugby World Cup. Freeman earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Mandela.

Emma Stone transformed into tennis icon Billie Jean King in 2017’s “Battle of the Sexes.”

caption Billie Jean King in 1973 and Emma Stone as Billie Jean King. source Ed Lacey/Popperfoto via Getty Images and Fox Searchlight Pictures

Stone gained 15 pounds of muscle to play King during her match against Bobby Riggs. Trainer Jason Walsh spoke to USA Today about how Stone got in shape for the role and said she focused on strength training.

Beyoncé portrayed Etta James in the 2008 drama “Cadillac Records.”

caption Etta James in 1965 and Beyoncé as Etta James. source Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images and TriStar Pictures

“Cadillac Records” centered on the life and work of producer Leonard Chess who worked with artists such as James. Though James reportedly enjoyed Beyoncé’s performance in 2008, she went on a tirade against the singer in 2009 when Beyoncé performed James’ iconic song “At Last” during President Barack Obama’s inauguration.

She reportedly told a Seattle concert crowd, “She’s going to get her ass whooped…she had no business up there, singing up there on a big ol’ president day, gonna be singing my song that I’ve been singing forever.”

Cate Blanchett took on the role of Katherine Hepburn in 2004’s “The Aviator” and won an Oscar for her portrayal.

caption Katharine Hepburn in 1935 and Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn. source Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images and Warner Bros.

The drama is about the life of pilot, businessman, billionaire, and director Howard Hughes. The film also portrays Hughes’ relationship with Hepburn. Blanchett spoke to the New York Times about portraying an icon like Hepburn.

“Representing Kate in the same medium, film, in which she existed was very daunting,” Blanchett said. “But because she was so private and few people really knew her, we basically know Hepburn through her films, so of course you have to give a nod to her screen persona when playing her.”