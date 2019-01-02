18 celebrities who refuse to do nude scenes

caption Some actresses refuse to do any nude scenes. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis & Dia Dipasupil/ Getty

While some actors and actresses are comfortable doing nude scenes in TV shows and movies, some refuse to take their clothes off in front of the camera.

While starring in “Sex and the City,” Sarah Jessica Parker had a “no nudity” clause in her contract.

Actresses like Jessica Alba and Megan Fox say it’s because they don’t want their families to see them naked.

Sex scenes are a staple in Hollywood movies and TV shows. Whether the scene is there to enhance a love story, to show a couple’s dynamic, or for comedic purposes, many actors are used to them. But there are some celebrities in the industry who refuse to go nude.

Some go as far as adding clauses in their contracts that guarantee no nudity will be asked of them. While some of these actors and actresses cite personal reasons, others say they simply don’t want their family members – their children especially – to see them in that type of situation.

From Megan Fox to Jennifer Garner, here are some A-listers that refuse to bare it all on camera.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is known for her strong female leads, like Erin Brockovich and Vivian from “Pretty Woman,” but you’ll never see her characters get naked.

In 2009, she told the Daily Mail that “you know it’s not really what I do, so if you are going ask me to do it, you have to expect it to be toned down. You know, as a [mother] of three, I feel like that.”

Anna Kendrick

Although Anna Kendrick appeared to be naked in “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” she actually used a body double. In fact, the actress refuses to do nude scenes at all. She told The Telegraph that “I will not do that… I am not criticizing people who do [nude scenes], but I plan to keep doing what I am doing and hope it keeps going good.”

Samuel L. Jackson

Actor Samuel L. Jackson has been in the game for some time, but he still refuses to go full frontal in any of his movies because he’s, well, worried about his endowment. He told Howard Stern that he “might ask for a d— double. I don’t know if it’s formidable enough.”

Sarah Jessica Parker

Although she became famous for her leading role on a show centered around sex, Sarah Jessica Parker refuses to do any scenes where she appears nude. In fact, she is the only actress from “Sex and The City” who did not appear nude in the series.

She told The Hollywood Reporter that she always had a no-nudity clause in her contacts. “I don’t have any judgment about anyone who chooses to do it,” she told THR. “I think it’s fantastic that people feel comfortable doing it. It’s not some kind of principled position or religious or ideological on my part.”

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is known for her roles in “Frozen” and “The Good Place,” which are both geared towards G-rated audiences. “I don’t show my crack! All the Mr. Skins of the world are like, ‘Ooh, Kristen get naked!’ I’m like, ‘Dream on!” she told Women’s Health.

Jessica Alba

While Jessica Alba focuses mainly on her company, Honesty, these days, she has starred in some popular movies, including “Honey” and “Fantastic Four.” In none of her movies, though, does she show a lot of skin. In an interview with Glamour, she said, “I don’t want my grandparents to see my boobs. That’s it. It would be weird at Christmas. And, I mean, really, if you look at the movies I have done, getting naked would never ‘elevate’ the picture.”

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner has hopped from children’s movies like “Love, Simon” to powerful dramas like “Peppermint,” but in none of them does she get naked – nor does she plan to. She told MTV: “I will not be taking it all off…No, thank you. The world deserves better. Not interested.”

Blake Lively

Blake Lively, known for playing Serena van der Woodsen in “Gossip Girl,” told the Daily Mail that she won’t be appearing nude in any film or TV show any time soon. “When I see nudity in movies, I am always distracted by it,” she said. “I know that if I am watching a scene and someone has their boobs out, then that’s all I’m looking at – I can’t help it. I just don’t think that will ever be right for me.”

Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson isn’t about to go nude on screen anytime soon either. She told Playboy that she almost lost a role because of her refusal to do so. “Movies can be sexy or sexual without showing things. It’s almost a deal breaker. The movie was rated R, and they like to put in nudity wherever they can, but I’m pretty strong willed and believe it can be avoided,” she told the publication.

Rebel Wilson

Like her “Pitch Perfect” co-star Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson also refuses to do nude scenes. She told Marie Claire that she used a body double when was asked to be nude in “The Brothers Grimsby.” Wilson said she would consider a nude scene for a more serious role, but doesn’t see the point in a comedy flick.

Jessica Simpson

While Jessica Simpson is known for her music, she has appeared in films like “Dukes of Hazzard” and “Employee of the Month.” But you won’t find her nude in any of those films. She told Allure back in 2010 that nudity is completely off the table. “I will never do nudity,” Simpson said. “I don’t care how dark and intellectual the role could be, you know? I don’t care if I frickin’ get an Oscar for it, I’m not going to do it. Those accolades mean nothing to me.”

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais is one of the most well-known comedians in Hollywood, but he refuses to bare all for laughs like some of his fellow comedians love to do. In an interview with MTV Gervais said, “There’s no chance of me doing it.” But he went on to explain that he would consider using a body double if the scene required him to go nude.

Hillary Duff

Hillary Duff is one of few Disney Channel stars who hasn’t gone through a public scandal – and she plans on keeping her sqeaky clean image. The actress told The Telegraph that “If I do a movie I want to be myself. I don’t want to take my top off or anything. In the States, it seems it’s the trend to turn 18 or 19 and then take your shirt off and do something crazy, and I don’t know what comes after that.”

Sarah Michelle Geller

Made famous for her leading role in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Sarah Michelle Gellar refuses to bare all for audiences. Though she hasn’t publicly talked about her decision, Page Six reports that she has turned down roles because it required her to take off her top. Her rep told the tabloid that “Sarah doesn’t do nudity, period. It has never been her thing.”

Allison Williams

While her “Girls” co-star, Lena Dunham, bared all on camera, Allison Williams kept her clothes on – the only actress on the show to do so.

She told ABC that she “wanted to give Marnie almost all of myself. But there were things that felt like they should be mine and felt like they should always be mine.”

In fact, when she was asked to sign a nudity waiver, she refused to. She explained that she doesn’t want her future children to see her naked. “It just didn’t feel like me,” she told the network.

Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson popped onto the scene with her role in “Pretty Little Liars” and later starred in the provocative “Spring Breakers.” But in that film she refused to bare it all, telling Cosmopolitan that “I never want to do nudity that’s gratuitous. Girls look so much better in lingerie or a tee shirt and leave the rest up to the imagination.” She further explained that she would walk off set if she felt the executives and director were being too pushy. “You can do it without me,” she said.

Mandy Moore

While Mandy Moore hit it big as a teen star, she is getting a second claim to fame with the smash hit “This is Us.” But the actress has zero interest in doing any nude scenes these days.”I’m a modest girl,” Moore told Entertainment Tonight. “No one has seen my butt besides me behind closed doors.” As for the scene in “Chasing Liberty” where her butt was exposed, she says she hired a body double to stand-in for her.

Megan Fox

Although Megan Fox is often lauded as a sex symbol, she refuses to bare all. In fact, she has stepped out of the spotlight to avoid roles that require her to take off her clothes.

“There are some good projects I’ve read that are with talented people, talented directors, but the things the women are required to do in the movie are things I can’t have my sons ever know or see,” she told The Mirror. She explained that she was offered a role to play a prostitute on HBO, but turned it down because of the graphic sex scenes. “Those are things that are degrading to the woman who’s playing the character,” she said.

