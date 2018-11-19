10 stars who auditioned for popular movie roles but didn’t get them

caption Some of our favorite characters could have been played by different actors. source Getty/ Summit Entertainment

Even some of the biggest stars in the world have faced rejection when going on auditions. We rounded up some stars who say they auditioned for iconic roles but didn’t get them.

Angelina Jolie auditioned for the role of Cher in “Clueless.”

caption Jolie and Reese Witherspoon both were up for the role. source Getty/ Paramount Pictures

According to E! News, both Angelina Jolie and Reese Witherspoon auditioned for the part of Cher Horowitz, which was given to Alicia Silverstone.

Freddie Prinze Jr. almost played Spider-Man in the early-2000’s trilogy.

caption Prinze Jr. was almost Spider-Man. source Getty/ Marvel

The actor was one of the finalists for the role, but ultimately lost it to Tobey Maguire, he later told Howard Stern, according to the Telegraph.

Miles Teller was originally cast to play Sebastian from “La La Land,” but was replaced by Ryan Gosling.

caption Teller just wasn’t a fit for the role. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Summit Entertainment

According to an interview with Vulture, Teller was supposed to play the leading role, but then was notified by his agent that director Damien Chazelle didn’t find him “creatively right for the project.”

Scarlett Johansson auditioned for the role of Judy Shepherd in “Jumanji.”

caption You can watch her audition tape. source Getty/ TriStar Pictures

The then-aspiring child actress lost the role to Kirsten Dunst. You can watch her audition tape here.

Robert De Niro auditioned for a role in the original installment of “The Godfather.”

caption Francis Ford Coppola was still a dan of De Niro. source Shutterstock/ Paramount Pictures

The actor auditioned for the role of Santino “Sonny” Corleone, which ended up going to James Caan, CNN reported. However, director Francis Ford Coppola liked him so much that he gave him a leading role in “The Godfather: Part II.”

Kurt Russell also auditioned for the role of Hans Solo in “Star Wars.”

caption Harrison Ford’s role is now iconic. source Getty/ Lucasfilm

Russell lost the iconic sci-fi part to Harrison Ford. You can watch his audition tape here.

Jessica Alba auditioned for Anne Hathaway’s role in “Get Smart.”

caption Alba’s audition tape for the role can be watched. source Getty/ Warner Bros Pictures

The actress and entrepreneur auditioned for the role of Agent 99 for this action-comedy, but was given to Hathaway instead. Her audition tape can be seen here.

Julia Roberts auditioned for a part in “Seven Minutes In Heaven,” but was turned down.

caption Roberts auditioned to the hit movie. source Getty/ Warner Bros

She auditioned for the leading role of Natalie Becker in this 1980’s hit, but the role would ultimately go to Jennifer Connelly. You can watch her audition here.

Britney Spears auditioned alongside Ryan Gosling for a role in “The Notebook.”

caption Spears was up for the role along with Reese Witherspoon and Ashley Judd. source Getty/ New Line Cinemas

According to Entertainment Tonight, Spears auditioned for the leading role of Allie Calhoun, which was given to Rachel McAdams. Other stars that were turned down for the part include Reese Witherspoon and Ashley Judd.

Jennifer Lawrence was dubbed for the role of Bella Swan in “Twilight.”

caption Lawrence auditioned for the role of Bella Swan. source Getty/ Summit Entertainment

Although she ended up in another legendary young adult series, Lawrence originally auditioned for the leading role in the sci-fi-romance flick, Us Weekly reports. The role would end up going to Kristin Stewart.

