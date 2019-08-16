11 famous actors who got their start in Disney Channel original movies

caption Some big-name actors got their start in a DCOM role. source Walt Disney Pictures

Disney Channel Original Movies, or DCOMS, are made-for-TV films that have helped kick off the careers of some big-name actors.

“Captain Marvel” lead Brie Larson‘s first starring movie role was in the 2003 drag-racing DCOM “Right on Track.”

“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart’s first acting role was in the DCOM “The Thirteenth Year.”

Disney Channel Original Movies, or DCOMs, are more than just an iconic series of nostalgia-inducing, made-for-TV films. They have also helped kick off the acting careers of some of your favorite stars.

Here’s a round-up of actors who didn’t have many roles before starring in one of these films – and one might even say their DCOM debut was also their big break.

Brie Larson is a DCOM star who became an Oscar winner.

In the film, she was racing cars.

“Captain Marvel” and “Room” star Brie Larson began acting in the late 1990s, but didn’t land a starring movie role until the 2003 DCOM “Right on Track.”

In the film, she played a drag-racer and Beverley Mitchell, known for her role on “7th Heaven,” played her sister and drag-racing partner.

“High School Musical” helped make Vanessa Hudgens a mega star.

Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella Montez in "HSM."

For Vanessa Hudgens, 2006’s “High School Musical” and the two DCOMs that followed were truly her big break. Before “HSM,” she had a few small guest-star roles on various TV series like “Still Standing” and “Drake & Josh.”

This movie also helped jump start the career of her co-star Zac Efron, but prior to appearing in “HSM” he was actually on the short-lived, high-profile WB series “Summerland.”

Kat Dennings was in the spooky DCOM “The Scream Team.”

Her family inherits a haunted house in the movie.

Best known for her role on the long-running CBS sitcom “Two Broke Girls,” Kat Dennings actually got her start in the early aughts in the lesser-known 2002 DCOM “The Scream Team,” which is about a family that inherits a haunted house.

Kristen Stewart had an uncredited part in “The Thirteenth Year.”

Kristen Stewart had a very minor role.

It may not have kicked off her career very quickly, but “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart’s first-ever acting role is as “girl in the fountain line” in the 1999 DCOM “The Thirteenth Year,” a flick about a teen boy who turns into a merman on his 13th birthday.

Demi Lovato first showed off her musical chops in “Camp Rock.”

She starred in the movie alongside the Jonas Brothers.

Technically, Demi Lovato got her “start” as a child actor on “Barney,” but she stepped away from Hollywood until her turn in 2008’s “Camp Rock” opposite the Jonas Brothers.

That role put her on the map as a bonafide Disney star and helped launch both her singing and acting careers.

Emmy Rossum was the love interest in “Genius.”

The movie is about a child prodigy.

The “Shameless” star had just a few small acting credits under her belt when she nabbed a leading role in the 1999 DCOM “Genius,” a film about a boy genius who goes undercover as a regular teen. Emmy Rossum played his love interest.

America Ferrera appeared in “Gotta Kick it Up.”

In the film, she played a cheerleader.

Known for leading roles in sitcoms like “Ugly Betty” and “Superstore,” America Ferrera kicked off her career in 2002 when she starred in the celebrated DCOM “Gotta Kick It Up!” In it, she played a Latinx cheerleader on a quest to make it to a major cheer competition.

Erika Christensen was in the DCOM “Can of Worms.”

The movie is about space.

The “Parenthood” actress really got her start when she starred in the 1999 DCOM “Can of Worms” – a movie about a teen who is visited by aliens after he sends a message into space.

Finn Wittrock of “American Horror Story” fame got his start in “Halloweentown High.”

He played Cody in the film.

After one episode of “ER” and another of “Cold Case,” actor Finn Wittrock had a major role in 2004’s “Halloweentown High,” a sequel to the popular “Halloweentown” film. He is now best known for his work on several seasons of “American Horror Story.”

Danielle Campbell is a prolific TV star who got her start in a DCOM.

"StarStruck" came out in 2010.

Danielle Campbell recently starred on Hulu’s “Runaways” and the CBS series “Tell Me a Story” but back in 2010, she had a break-out role in the DCOM “StarStruck.” In it, she played a small-town girl who falls in love with a Hollywood pop star.

Jared Padalecki starred opposite Mischa Barton in a 2002 DCOM.

The movie aired over a decade ago.

The “Supernatural” star appeared in the 2002 DCOM “A Ring of Endless Light,” which starred Mischa Barton as a girl who could communicate with dolphins. DCOM regular Ryan Merriman also starred in this TV flick.