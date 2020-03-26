14 actors who have trashed some of their most famous characters

caption Some actors aren’t huge fans of characters who helped make them famous. source Walt Disney Pictures, The CW, Sony

Actors don’t always love their most famous characters and roles.

Miley Cyrus and Evangeline Lilly both have some issues with the roles that catapulted their careers.

George Clooney and Daniel Craig have both expressed distaste for some of their iconic action-hero characters.

Shailene Woodley and Blake Lively have said they had some moral issues with some of the famous characters they played.

Some actors don’t actually like some of the characters they’ve played, even if those roles helped make them famous.

Whether they hated their performance or disliked their character’s views, actions, or beliefs, here are 14 stars who have issues with some of their most famous roles.

At times, Blake Lively felt playing her “Gossip Girl” character, Serena Van der Woodsen, was “a little personally compromising.”

caption Blake Lively on “Gossip Girl.” source The CW

Although fans loved watching Blake Lively play the stylish, privileged Manhattan girl Serena Van der Woodsen on The CW’s “Gossip Girl,” the actress told Allure in 2015 that she wasn’t exactly a fan of the character who made her a household name.

“People loved it, but it always felt a little personally compromising – you want to be putting a better message out there,” Lively said.

The actress also called out some of the terrible things Serena did throughout the series.

“I would not be proud to be the person who gave someone the cocaine that made them overdose and then shot someone and slept with someone else’s boyfriend,” said Lively.

“50 Shades” star Jamie Dornan said he doesn’t judge Christian Grey’s sexual interests, but he wouldn’t be friends with him in real life

caption Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey. source Universal Pictures

In 2017, Jamie Dornan told GQ Australia that although Christian Grey’s sexual interests don’t match his own, he doesn’t think he could be friends with his character from the “50 Shades” book-turned-movie series.

“[He’s] not the sort of bloke I’d get along with,” Dornan said. “All my mates are easygoing and quick to laugh – I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.”

Allison Williams would not want to be friends with her “Girls” character, Marnie Michaels, in real life.

caption Allison Williams on “Girls.” source HBO

Allison Williams played Marnie Michaels on HBO’s comedy “Girls” for six seasons, but the actress doesn’t think she could be friends with her character.

In a 2014 interview with BuzzFeed, Williams said, “Marnie would drive me crazy if we were friends in real life, but I have to put that out of my head in order to play her.”

She went on to explain that some of Marnie’s decisions throughout the show were questionable, but she had to support her character regardless.

“I thought Marnie was better than that, but she wasn’t,” Williams said. “So I had to be OK with it too.”

Robert Pattinson has been public about his distaste for the “Twilight” films and his character, Edward Cullen.

caption Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen. source Summit Entertainment

Although the “Twilight” films shot Robert Pattinson into the spotlight, the actor has made it clear in many interviews that he isn’t a fan of the books, the films, or his famous character, Edward Cullen.

There’s even an entire Tumblr page dedicated to tracking all the times Pattinson has shaded the “Twilight” series.

Per Gizmodo, in an October 2008 interview for Empire magazine, Pattinson really didn’t hold back when talking about how he feels about Edward Cullen.

“The more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so that’s how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself,” Pattinson said. “Plus, he’s a 108-year-old virgin so he’s obviously got some issues there.”

Katherine Heigl said her character, Alison, from “Knocked Up” (2007) was “a killjoy” and that the film itself was sexist.

caption Katherine Heigl in “Knocked Up.” source Universal Pictures

Judd Apatow’s “Knocked Up” (2007) is a popular rom-com starring Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogan. But Heigl has had a number of issues with the film.

In a 2008 interview with Vanity Fair, Heigl expressed her distaste for the “sexist” film and her “killjoy” character, Alison.

“I had a hard time with [the film], on some days. I’m playing such a b—-; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you’re portraying women? Ninety-eight percent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie.”

Zac Efron has implied that starring as Troy Bolton in “High School Musical” left a bad mark on his reputation.

caption Zac Efron as Troy Bolton. source Walt Disney Pictures

Even though Disney’s “High School Musical” trilogy helped make Zac Efron a household name, the actor believes that his role in the film made him look like a “jackass” to some people.

In a 2016 interview with Men’s Journal, he got candid about how his reputation was impacted by his role as Troy Bolton.

“I step back and look at myself and I still want to kick that guy’s ass sometimes,” Efron said of his former self. “Like, f– that guy. He’s done some kind of cool things with some cool people – he did that one thing [the film ‘Neighbors’] that was funny – but, I mean, he’s still just that f—ing kid from [‘High School Musical’].”

Shailene Woodley said she had moral objections to her “Secret Life of the American Teenager” character, Amy.

caption Shailene Woodley on “Secret Life of the American Teenager.” source ABC Family

Shailene Woodley played Amy on the ABC Family (now Freeform) drama “Secret Life of the American Teenager” for five seasons, but she wasn’t always on board with the show and her character.

She explained to Flaunt that due to contractual obligations, she had to continue playing the character in later seasons even though she didn’t agree with the show’s morality message.

“I’m extremely grateful for it; it was a fantastic five years of my life, but towards the end, morally, the things that we were preaching on that show weren’t really aligned with my own integrity,” Woodley told the publication. “So that was a bit hard to show up to work every day knowing that we were going to project all of these themes to thousands – millions – of young adults across the country, when in fact they weren’t what I would like to be sending out.”

George Clooney has apologized many times for his role as Batman.

caption George Clooney as Batman. source Warner Bros.

Throughout the years, George Clooney has made it quite clear that he’s not a fan of the 1997 film “Batman and Robin,” and he especially doesn’t like his portrayal of Batman in it.

He’s expressed his distaste so many times that Vulture published a timeline of all the moments in which Clooney bashed “Batman and Robin” and his role in it.

One of his scathing comments about his performance came from a 2013 interview with Empire. While promoting the space film “Gravity,” Clooney was asked his opinion on the negative reactions to the news of Ben Affleck being cast as Batman.

“I am the least qualified person to comment on anyone playing the role of Batman since I so terribly destroyed the part,” he said. “The spacesuit [in ‘Gravity’] was just uncomfortable for me; the Batsuit was uncomfortable for all of the world.”

Miley Cyrus has spoken about the negative, lasting effects that playing the titular character on “Hannah Montana” had on her.

caption Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Although Miley Cyrus made a name for herself playing the lead on Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana,” she has been open about how her role on the show has had negative impacts on her mental and emotional states.

In a 2015 interview with Marie Claire, Cyrus discussed painful experiences she had on the “Hannah Montana” set, including embarrassing moments, anxiety attacks, and the difficulties that come with facing unrealistic beauty standards.

“I was told for so long what a girl is supposed to be from being on that show,” Cyrus shared. “I was made to look like someone that I wasn’t, which probably caused some body dysmorphia because I had been made pretty every day for so long, and then when I wasn’t on that show, it was like, ‘Who the f— am I?'”

Daniel Craig called playing James Bond “a drag,” but he’s still set to appear as him in another film.

caption Daniel Craig as James Bond. source Sony

“Skyfall” star Daniel Craig has had much success playing the iconic character James Bond. However, he’s been vocal about his distaste for the character.

In 2015, Craig told TimeOut that he didn’t like playing a character who was so concerned with his looks.

“It’s a drag,” Craig said. “The best acting is when you’re not concerned about the surface. And Bond is the opposite of that. You have to be bothered about how you’re looking … But as an actor I don’t want to give a f— about what I look like!”

And when the interviewer asked if Craig wanted to do another James Bond film, the actor replied, “Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

Even so, he is set to star in the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

Evangeline Lilly called her “Lost” character, Kate, “predictable and obnoxious.”

caption Evangeline Lilly on “Lost.” source ABC

During an interview on “The LOST Boys” podcast, ABC’s “Lost” star Evangeline Lilly said that she felt her character became annoying to her as time went on.

“I always thought she was obnoxious. I mean, not at the beginning. At the beginning, she was kind of cool, and then as the show went on, I felt like she became more and more predictable and obnoxious,” she explained.

“I felt that my character went from being autonomous – really having her own story, and her own journey, and her own agendas – to chasing two men around the island, and that irritated the s— out of me,” Lilly said.

Marlon Brando felt that Stanley Kowalski in “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951) was his total opposite.

caption Marlon Brando in “A Streetcar Named Desire.” source Warner Bros.

In a 1957 interview with the New Yorker, the late actor Marlon Brando stated that Stanley Kowalski, who he famously played in the Tennessee Williams play-turned-movie “A Streetcar Named Desire,” is nothing like him.

“I am just the opposite of Kowalski, who was everything I’m against – totally insensitive, crude, cruel,” Brando said.

Andrew Lincoln called his character in “Love, Actually” (2003) a “weird stalker.”

caption Andrew Lincoln in “Love Actually.” source Universal Pictures

In 2017, “Love, Actually” star Andrew Lincoln told Entertainment Weekly that he had reservations about the famous scene where his character, Mark, goes to Keira Knightley’s character, Juliet, to tell her his feelings.

“In one of the most romantic movies of all time, I got to play the only guy who doesn’t get the girl. The story is set up like a prism looking at all the different qualities of love. Mine was unrequited. So I got to be this weird stalker guy,” Lincoln said. “I kept saying to Richard [Curtis, the film’s writer-director], ‘Are you sure I’m not going to come off as a creepy stalker?'”

Penn Badgley has said he’s “repulsed” by parts of his “You” character Joe Goldberg.

caption Penn Badgley on “You.” source Netflix

When “You” first began streaming on Netflix, many adored Penn Badgley’s character Joe Goldberg – even though he was a stalker and murderer.

In 2019, Badgley even replied to tweets written by fans who were romanticizing his character on “You,” in order to further emphasize that Joe is a murderer with “a whole lot of problems.”

In addition, Badgley’s been open about how challenging it is to play a character he’s “repulsed” by.

“I feel that people are somehow responding to this show in a way that surprises me,” Badgley told Collider in 2018. “I’ve been really repulsed by certain parts of Joe, and it’s weird to play somebody that you actually feel that way about. It’s a challenge.”

