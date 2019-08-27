There are only 4 actors who have played multiple characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here they all are.

caption Stan Lee arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios ‘Ant-Man’ at Dolby Theatre on June 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California. source Jason Merritt/Getty

On Saturday at the D23 Expo, Disney announced the cast of Marvel Studios’ “The Eternals.” In this announcement, it was confirmed that Gemma Chan will play the character Sersi.

Chan recently played an entirely different character in “Captain Marvel,” making her the fourth actor to play more than one character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s a look at the four actors who switched roles in the MCU, and who they played.

During a panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Saturday morning, Disney announced the cast of their upcoming Marvel Studios movie, “The Eternals.” The announcement included some major names that fans have been waiting to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, like Angelina Jolie, and “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harrington.

But to some sharp-eared Marvel fans, one name stuck out: Gemma Chan, who was cast as Sersi, a member of the immortal Eternals. Although this will be Sersi’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this isn’t Chan’s first appearance – in 2018, she played alongside Brie Larson in “Captain Marvel” as a completely different character.

Chan isn’t the only actor to return to the Marvel scene as a different character. In fact, Saturday’s casting announcement marks her as the fourth actor to appear as more than one character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chan is the latest actor to take on two roles in the MCU.

caption Gemma Chan will appear in the “The Eternals” as the sorceress Sersi. source Shutterstock/Marvel

She’ll be playing Sersi, an immortal sorceress with the power to transform any object or person, as well as super strength and flight.

Gemma Chan first appeared in 2018’s “Captain Marvel.”

caption Gemma Chan (right) playing the character Minn-Erva in “Captain Marvel.” source Marvel Studios

In “Captain Marvel,” Chan played Minn-Erva, an expert sniper and a member of Starforce, an elite group of Kree soldiers. She’s a partner of Brie Larson’s character Carol Danvers – at least, until Danvers betrays the group after recovering her memories. Minn-Erva is later killed while trying to shoot down a ship of Skrull refugees.

Alfre Woodard stars in the Marvel Netflix series “Luke Cage.”

caption Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard on season two of “Luke Cage.” source Netflix

Alfre Woodard starred for two seasons as the criminal mastermind Mariah Dillard on “Luke Cage.” Known as Black Mariah, she was the owner of nightclub Harlem’s Paradise, and made her name as a major figure in New York politics – all the while ordering assassinations and funneling stolen money into her bank account.

Alfre Woodard also appeared in “Captain America: Civil War.”

caption Alfre Woodard as Miriam Sharpe in “Captain America: Civil War.” source Marvel Studios

In 2016, Alfre Woodard also appeared as a minor character in “Captain America: Civil War” – so minor, in fact, that she’s not even given a name in the movie! Woodard’s character is a government employee who meets with Tony Stark early in the film, and blames him for the death of her son. This conversation later inspires Stark to support the superhero-control law known as the Sokovia Accords.

Mahershala Ali will appear in “Blade.”

Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali, best known for his roles in the movies “Moonlight” and “Green Book,” will be starring as the titular character in “Blade,” an upcoming MCU film. Blade is a vampire hunter who uses a variety of weapons and tools to defeat his foes. A trilogy of Blade films were previously released in the late ’90s and early ’00s, but Ali will be playing a new version of the character.

“Blade” doesn’t currently have a set release date, but it was confirmed to be in production at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019.

Mahershala Ali previously starred on “Luke Cage.”

caption Mahershala Ali as Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes on “Luke Cage.” source Netflix

Much like Woodard, Mahershala Ali first appeared on “Luke Cage,” as the villain Cottonmouth. A crime lord and cousin to Mariah Dillard, Cottonmouth smuggled drugs and weapons across Harlem. He’s later killed by Mariah Dillard after an argument.

Stan Lee appeared in 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

caption Stan Lee holds the record for MCU appearances. source Frazer Harrison/Getty images

Stan Lee, one of the most influential comic writers of all time, appeared in more Marvel Cinematic Universe films than anyone else in the world. He’s made cameos in 22 out of 23 films, including two released after his death in 2018, as well as all the Marvel Netflix shows. Across 11 years of movies, Lee has played a bus driver, a bartender, a World War II veteran, and even a dimension-hopping astronaut.

Outside of the MCU, Lee has appeared in dozens of superhero films, television shows, cartoons, and video games – a fitting legacy for the man responsible for creating some of the world’s most iconic comic characters, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the X-Men.