Here is every actor who has played the Joker

Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer for its standalone “Joker” movie at CinemaCon, and it’s already looking like a must-see.

Joaquin Phoenix will play the latest incarnation of the Gotham clown. INSIDER rounds up the other actors who have played Batman’s greatest foe over the years.

A new movie based on Batman’s most iconic villain, “Joker,” is coming to theaters this October. Unlike most versions of the Joker, this one has a first and last name, Arthur Fleck.

Joaquin Phoenix will play the latest version of Batman’s nemesis, and he has some big clown shoes to fill. From Cesar Romero to Mark Hamill keep reading to see the various actors who have played the Clown Prince of Crime on the big screen over the years.

Cesar Romero was the first actor to play the icon on-screen when he took on the role in the original “Batman” series in 1966.

Cesar Romero was a skilled actor and dancer who had a full career before his role as Joker in the original 1966 series with Adam West as Batman.

In the A&E documentary series “Biography,” West said that Romero “brought an enormous amount of energy to the role … I don’t know how he did it.” In the same special, Romero said his role as Joker was easy, “When [you] get in an outfit like that…you fall right into it.”

Jack Nicholson played the first theatrical iteration of the Clown Prince of Crime in 1989’s “Batman.”

Jack Nicholson played Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 take on the film. Nicholson told MTV he took the role partly because of his belief in Burton’s vision of Batman.

“Tim Burton’s a genius. He had the right take on it. That’s why I did the movie,” he said. “I did the movie based on a single conversation with him. We both come from the cartoon world originally. We had similar ideas.”

Mark Hamill became the voice of the Joker for the DC Animated Universe starting in 1992.

Hamill has been playing the Joker the longest of all the actors here.

His version of the Joker first appeared in the Emmy award-winning “Batman the Animated Series.” “BTAS” was the first of many shows in the DC Animated Universe, which all shared the same canon and voice actors. Hamill would go on to appear in adaptations of Superman, the Justice League, and Static Shock as well. He appeared in animated films and video games as well.

After announcing his “retirement” of the character in 2011, he reprised the role in a 2016 adaptation of Batman’s iconic “The Killing Joke” story, marking 25 years as the character.

Kevin Michael Richardson voiced a radically restyled Joker for 2004’s “The Batman.”

Kevin Michael Richardson is a veteran voice actor. He played Lex Luthor, Superman’s nemesis, in the 1992 DC Animated Universe. Richardson also provided voices for Trigun in “Teen Titans” and Cleveland Brown Jr. in “The Cleveland Show.”

Jeff Bennett voiced Joker in 2008’s “Batman: The Brave and The Bold.”

“Batman: The Brave and The Bold” was very different from the multiple other adaptations that make up the DC Animated Universe. The characters were modeled after their earlier ’60s era designs. This made the show campier and less serious than most of the other Batman cartoons.

Veteran voice actor Steve Blum voiced the Joker in 2008’s “Lego Batman: The Videogame.”

Steve Blum has appeared in dozens of video games and cartoons since his start in voice acting in 1992. He’s voiced iconic characters like Lex Luthor, Wolverine, Spike from “Cowboy Bebop,” and Sub Zero from “Mortal Kombat.”

In “Lego Batman: The Videogame,” players must navigate Joker’s funhouse in order to stop him from releasing his toxic laughing gas.

Heath Ledger became the first actor in almost 20 years to play the iconic character on screen in 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

Heath Ledger’s Joker is one of the most celebrated and memorable versions of the character. Ledger is the only actor to receive an Academy Award for his portrayal of the Joker, which was awarded shortly after his death at the age of 28.

Director Christopher Nolan has said that Ledger’s striking performance came from his strong interest in the character.

“He just had a vision for something, and the way he termed it to me at the time was, he really didn’t like to work too much,” Nolan explained during a Q&A at the Film Society of Lincoln Center in New York City. “He liked to do a character and then stop working then let enough time go by. He wanted to be hungry for it. And when he came to me, he was clearly in that state: Very hungry. He was ready to do something like that and just own it – which is what he did.”

John DiMaggio, best known as Bender from “Futurama,” voiced the Joker in “Batman: Under The Red Hood.”

John DiMaggio is one of the most celebrated voice actors in animation. He’s Bender from “Futurama,” Jake the Dog from “Adventure Time,” Wakka from “Final Fantasy X,” and he appeared as the Joker in “Batman: Under The Red Hood.”

The animated movie told the tragic story of Jason Todd, the former Robin. Jason fought crime as Batman’s sidekick until he was captured and tortured by Joker. Batman thought Todd was killed by a bomb that Joker set off, but Todd reappeared years later, severely damaged and seeking revenge against Batman, who he thought abandoned him to die.

Brent Spiner became Joker for 2011’s “Young Justice” series.

Brent Spiner is best known for his role as Data in the “Star Trek: First Contact” series. He appeared as the Joker in “Young Justice,” the Cartoon Network series about teenaged superheroes like Robin and Superboy. Despite many passionate fans, the show was canceled after only its second season.

Michael Emerson played an older Joker who forced Batman out of retirement in 2012’s “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.”

Michael Emerson is best known for his role as the enigmatic Ben on “Lost.” Emerson says he was excited to play someone “not exactly human.”

“I just thought it was fun to consider a person whose voice and mannerisms lived up to their name in a way,” he told Superhero Hype. “It seemed to me as I was reading the script that everything the Joker says could be followed with ‘Oh come on, I’m just joking.’ There are people that are a little bit like that in real life, but they’re not as dangerous as the Joker.”

Troy Baker took the reigns from Mark Hamill when he voiced Joker in the 2013 video game “Arkham: Origins.”

Hamill had previously voiced Joker in the “Arkham” series of games. In the same video game franchise, he also voiced Robin, and Two-Face. Later, he voiced Batman in Tell Tales’ adaptation of the Dark Knight.

Baker’s not just as DC guy, though. He has also voiced Loki and Hawkeye as well.

If you’ve never heard any of Baker’s work, listen to him reading the Joker’s monologue from “The Killing Joke” at New York Comic Con.

Jared Leto played the latest incarnation of the Joker in 2016’s “Suicide Squad.”

caption Jared Leto said a lot of his performance was cut from “Suicide Squad.” source Getty Images, Warner Bros.

Leto threw himself into the iconic role so much so that he started pulling odd hijinks on his costars. (He sent Margot Robbie a dead rat among other grosser items.)

His portrayal received a lot of criticism from fans and critics alike, and Leto also didn’t sound happy with the overall outcome of his character on screen telling IGN that a lot of the Joker was cut from the final film.

“Were there any that didn’t get cut? I’m asking you, were there any that didn’t get cut? There were so many scenes that got cut from the movie, I couldn’t even start,” said Leto. “I think that the Joker… we did a lot of experimentation on the set, we explored a lot. There’s so much that we shot that’s not in the film.”

Zach Galifianakis plays a much more lighthearted Joker in “The LEGO Batman Movie.”

caption Zach Galifianakis. source Warner Bros.

All that Galifianakis’s Joker wants is to be recognized by Batman as his ultimate foe.

“Men don’t talk about their friendships. So to force this almost therapeutic dialogue between the two of them just seemed natural and a fun thing to play on, as if they were working out their problems,” Galifianakis said in the film’s production notes. “It’s a subverted take on Batman where he deals with some real-life issues and complaints.”

Galifianakis said his comedic take on the legendary character was inspired by Jack Nicholson’s portrayal of the Joker.

Joaquin Phoenix will play a tragic figure in “Joker.”

Director Todd Phillips told theater owners and press at CinemaCon his movie is still “taking shape.” When describing the film’s tone, he said the film about the Joker’s origin story is “a tragedy.”

You can watch the film’s teaser trailer here.