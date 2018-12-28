10 actors who deserve more Golden Globes

caption Octavia Spencer has won one Golden Globe award. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will air on January 6.

The Golden Globes recognize outstanding achievements in television and film.

Unfortunately, there are many deserving actors like Octavia Spencer and Constance Wu who have not won any or many Golden Globe awards even though they deserve more.

Not everyone can win as many Golden Globes as Meryl Streep; the notable actress currently has nine Golden Globes awards and 21 nominations under her belt. But there are some actors who have taken on many impressive, potentially Golden Globe-worthy roles over the years.

Considering some of these actors have been nominated for awards (and have even won some in the past) and they’ve received a lot of critical acclaim for their roles, they don’t have has many Golden Globes as they may deserve.

From television to film, here are 10 actors who have proved themselves worthy of critical praise and seem to be deserving of more Golden Globes

Constance Wu could win her first Golden Globe for “Crazy Rich Asians.”

caption Wu has been in successful movies and TV shows. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In terms of her career, Constance Wu had a fantastic 2018. On top of her successful comedy “Fresh Off the Boat” entering its fifth season, Wu had the leading role in “Crazy Rich Asians,” a critically acclaimed film with an all-Asian cast that became the top-grossing romantic comedy of the decade.

Her performance earned her a nomination for the upcoming 76th Golden Globe Awards and her first nomination could very well become her first win.

Ann Dowd has been nominated once for her work on “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

caption Dowd has yet to win for her role in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ann Dowd is an actress who has been praised by critics for her work in such films as “Compliance,” “Hereditary,” and “Garden State.” One of her biggest roles to date has been her riveting turn as Aunt Lydia in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Last year, she received her first Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Aunt Lydia in the series, but she has yet to win a Golden Globe.

Octavia Spencer has only won one Golden Globe for “The Help.”

caption Spencer has been nominated for three Golden Globes that she didn’t win. source Getty Images

Octavia Spencer is an actress who has drawn heaps of praise for her acting work over the course of two decades. She won a Golden Globe for “The Help” in 2012 and has since been nominated for “The Shape of Water” and “Hidden Figures.” Although all three nominations were for supporting actress, Spencer has proven herself a talented actress who is more than capable of shining in a leading role and as an actress deserving of additional Golden Globe awards.

Sterling K. Brown has won one Golden Globe for “This Is Us.”

caption Brown has had many successful roles. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown is an Emmy Award-winning actor who is perhaps best recognized for his work on the NBC drama “This Is Us.” In 2017, he was nominated for his portrayal of Christopher Darden on “American Crime Story” and he has had successful roles in films including “Black Panther,” “Marshall,” and “The Predator.”

In 2018, Brown made history when he won the Golden Globe for “This Is Us” and became the first African American man to win in his category. When responding to questions backstage after his acceptance speech, Brown expressed his amazement and appreciation. “I’ve never considered myself to be a trailblazer,” Brown told the Los Angeles Times. “I look forward to seeing someone else stand up here and hold this trophy – not 75 years from now.”

Chrissy Metz has earned two Golden Globe nominations for her work on “This Is Us.”

caption Metz hasn’t won a Golden Globe for her role in “This Is Us” yet. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Like her aforementioned co-star Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz is perhaps best known for her work on NBC’s “This Is Us.” Even though she has been nominated twice for her role on the family drama, Metz has yet to win a Golden Globe. Metz has also had significant roles on shows like “American Horror Story” and is set to star in the upcoming drama “Breakthrough.”

Bob Odenkirk has been nominated three times but has yet to win.

Bob Odenkirk is a comedic actor who had a breakthrough role on the dramatic series “Breaking Bad” and its subsequent spin-off “Better Call Saul.” For his performance as Jimmy McGill on “Better Call Saul” Odenkirk has been nominated for a Golden Globe three times but has yet to secure a win. Odenkirk’s expansive career reaches back decades and includes recent roles in films like “Incredibles 2,” “The Post,” and “The Disaster Artist.”

Hong Chau has only been nominated for one Golden Globe.

Hong Chau is an actress best known for her work in “Inherent Vice,” the Amazon Prime drama “Homecoming,” and HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” Her breakout role as Ngoc Lan Tran in the 2017 film “Downsizing” earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Although she didn’t win, Chau has proven herself as a formidable star on screen and one for critics to watch.

Emily Blunt has been nominated six times but has only won once.

As an actress, Emily Blunt has proven her versatility with her roles in dramatic thrillers like “A Quiet Place,” comedy-dramas like “The Devil Wears Prada,” and even musical comedies like “Mary Poppins Returns.”

She hasn’t gone unrecognized for her variety of roles in critically-acclaimed films – Blunt has been nominated for numerous BAFTA Awards, British Independent Film Awards, MTV Movie & TV awards, and People’s Choice Awards – but she has yet to win those awards.

With six Golden Globe nominations under her belt, she’s only won once for her performance in “Gideon’s Daughter.” But she could still win one of those nominations because she’s currently nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Kyle MacLachlan has been nominated twice for “Twin Peaks.”

caption MacLachlan has acted in dozens of TV shows. source Mike Coppola/Getty

Kyle MacLachlan has had a long and storied career as an actor. Most recognize him for his role as Special Agent Dale Cooper on the thrilling science-fiction series “Twin Peaks.” MacLachlan is also known for his work on “Dune,” “Blue Velvet,” and “Portlandia.”

MacLachlan has been nominated for two Golden Globes for his performance on “Twin Peaks” but his one and only win was awarded during the show’s original run in 1991. Following his loss, critics and fans have argued that MacLachlan is deserving of more Golden Globe wins.

Daniel Kaluuya was nominated for “Get Out” in 2017.

caption Kaluuya has been nominated for multiple awards. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya is a British actor who is best known for “Get Out,” “Black Panther,” and “Black Mirror.” In 2017, Kaluuya was nominated for his work in “Get Out.” He was also nominated for an Oscar at the Academy Awards for the same role and although he did not win either award, the nominations drew praise from numerous critics. Despite not yet winning a Golden Globe, Kaluuya has continued to be recognized for his acting prowess – GQ named Kaluuya “Actor of the Year” in 2017.

