11 actors who could play Batman now that Ben Affleck is out as the Caped Crusader

So long, Batfleck! According to Deadline, Ben Affleck is out as Batman in the next movie about the Caped Crusader.

That shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Two years ago, Affleck told USA Today he was “contemplating” starring in the next Batman movie that’s being directed by Matt Reeves (“War for the Planet of the Apes”).

Deadline reports the new Batman film will focus on “a younger Bruce Wayne.” Now that Affleck has hung up the Bat mantle for good, INSIDER rounded up 11 other men who would be perfect to don the cape and cowl.

Jake Gyllenhaal could easily get lost in the role.

caption Gyllenhaal would make a charming Bruce Wayne. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

According to Collider, director Matt Reeves reportedly met with Jake Gyllenhaal for the upcoming Batman movie. Gyllenhaal is masterful at getting lost in roles. Look no further than his performances in “Nightcrawler” and “Southpaw.”

The only problem: We doubt Gyllenhaal would be available now that he’s playing for team Marvel in Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” When asked last year about taking on the role, he gave a simple, “No,” in response.

Timothée Chalamet is the right age and has the right demeanor to play a young Caped Crusader.

caption It looks like Chalamet already has a mentor in another Batman actor. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner

If Reeves is looking for a younger, inexperienced Bruce Wayne, who is just starting out as Gotham’s white knight, Chalamet may be the go-to actor. He may not be your first choice right away, but Chalamet has the acting range, and if Reeves is looking for a serious, younger actor there’s no bigger up-and-coming star right now.

It’s worth noting that Chalamet seems pretty chummy with Christian Bale. The two acted together in “Hostiles” and were seen snapping photos together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards recently. Is Chalamet getting advice from a former Dark Knight? The actor has even been compared to a younger Bale by director Greta Gerwig.

Chalamet told Variety in October 2018 that “The Dark Knight” is one of his favorite films. He already has the stance and the stare down on the red carpet.

Give Michael B. Jordan the superhero vehicle he deserves.

caption What if we went in a different direction with Batman? source John Lamparski/Getty Images

We’ve already seen what Michael B. Jordan can do as a villain in a Marvel movie (and a hero in the “Fantastic Four” reboot). Jordan has quickly become a mainstay at Warner Bros. after hit movies, including the “Creed” franchise.

Deadline reported last year Warner Bros. was even considering a Superman reboot with Jordan. Why not Batman?

Ben Barnes would be a suave and debonair Bruce Wayne.

caption Ben Barnes has the look down. source J. Kempin/Getty Images

You know Barnes from “Westworld” and “The Punisher.” We know from his role on the HBO series that he can be vengeful and a sadistic killer, attributes that would lend themself nicely to Batman’s darker side. (Of course, Batman has the “no kill” rule.)

We could easily see him go from the Wild West to Gotham.

We’ve already seen Oscar Isaac play one mysterious CEO.

caption Isaac can go from saving the universe in “Star Wars” to playing a CEO in “Ex Machina.” source Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx 2017

Oscar Isaac already won us over with his heroics saving the galaxy in “The Force Awakens.” What’s a few villains in Gotham City?

“Mad Men” actor Jon Hamm has said he’s down to play the character.

caption Jon Hamm said he’s a fan of superhero movies and the man has the chiseled jaw of a superhero. source Randy Holmes via Getty Images

“I’d probably fit the suit,” Jon Hamm told Graham Bensinger for his show, “In Depth” in 2018. “I have to work out a lot, which I don’t love.”

There’s just one problem.

“I’ve never had a conversation with anybody about it, literally,” Hamm added. “And, I’ve sat in the rooms with all these guys, never been offered anything. I think the Internet wants what it wants.”

Maybe ditch the idea of a younger Batman and just go with BatHamm.

We already know Armie Hammer and Henry Cavill have good chemistry together.

caption Has Armie Hammer’s time passed as the Caped Crusader? source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The two starred together in Warner Bros.’ “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” If Cavill is still playing Superman, the two have a good rapport on screen. Also, Hammer was supposed to play Batman back in George Miller’s 2008 “Justice League” before it was scrapped, according to SyFy.

Manu Bennett has already played a warrior on “Spartacus.”

caption Manu Bennett knows how to play a dark, brooding character. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bennett is known for being fan-favorite villain Deathstoke on the CW’s “Arrow.” Though Warner Bros. hasn’t been big about bringing the small screen talent to their movie universe, maybe it’s time for that to change.

You may want Kit Harington to play the next Batman, but it’s not happening.

caption Kit Harington probably won’t be suiting up as the Caped Crusader. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Last fall, many thought the “Game of Thrones” star may step into the role after the HBO show is over. Harington does know a thing a too about playing a brooding character on screen. However, Entertainment Weekly’s James Hibberd seemingly put that rumor to bed when his rep said they hadn’t heard anything about playing the Dark Knight.

Josh Hartnett turned down playing the Caped Crusader in “Batman Begins” and has said he regretted it.

caption Josh Hartnett may be considered a bit older than the look they’re going for at this point. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Hartnett turned down playing the Caped Crusader in “Batman Begins,” according to Playboy. Hartnett said he was afraid of feeling pigeonholed if he played the iconic role.

We already know Jaden Smith is a big Batman fan.

caption Smith would probably bring an avant-garde flair to the Dark Knight. source Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

This pick’s a little less serious, but we know Smith loves Batman. That’s an understatement. He’s worn a costume of the hero to Comic Con and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding. Then, he released a video titled Batman, which may as well have been an audition tape for the role.