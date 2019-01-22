26 stars with the most Oscar nominations of all time

caption Meryl Streep has more Oscar nominations than any other actor. source Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images

Each year, the biggest names in Hollywood gather to see who will receive an Academy Award for their work in film. It’s a ceremony that recognizes the people responsible for creating movies that viewers want to watch and talk about, from actors to screenwriters.

There are some actors who have received not one, but several awards (like Daniel Day-Lewis, who has three Oscars), and others who have been nominated multiple times for their work (like Meryl Streep, who has more nominations than any other actor).

In preparation for the 91st Academy Awards, which airs on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC, here’s a look at the actors who have received the most Oscar nominations.

Meryl Streep, 21 nominations (3 wins)

Most recently, Streep was nominated for an Oscar at the 2018 Academy Awards for her work in “The Post.” She won her previous awards for “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979), “Sophie’s Choice” (1982), and “The Iron Lady” (2011).

Katharine Hepburn, 12 (4 wins)

caption Katharine Hepburn starred as Jo in the 1933 version of “Little Women.” source MGM

Hepburn won her awards for “Morning Glory” (1933), “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967), “The Lion in Winter” (1968), and “On Golden Pond” (1981)

Jack Nicholson, 12 nominations (3 wins)

He won gold for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), “Terms of Endearment” (1983), and “As Good as It Gets” (1997).

Bette Davis, 10 nominations (2 wins)

She took her two awards home for “Dangerous” (1935) and “Jezebel” (1938).

Laurence Olivier, 10 nominations (1 win, 2 honorary awards)

His work in Hamlet (1948) helped him take home the gold.

Paul Newman, 10 nominations (1 win, 1 honorary award, 1 Hersholt award)

“The Color of Money” (1986) landed him his spot on the winner’s list.

Spencer Tracy, 9 nominations (2 wins)

caption Spencer Tracy starred in the 1967 movie “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” source Bettmann via Getty Images

He got his honors for “Captains Courageous” (1937) “Boys Town” (1938).

Marlon Brando, 8 nominations (2 wins)

His work in “On the Waterfront” (1954) and “The Godfather” (1972) was too legendary not to be rewarded.

Jack Lemmon, 8 nominations (2 wins)

“Mister Roberts” (1995) and “Save the Tiger” (1973) helped Jack Lemmon’s name go down in history.

Peter O’Toole, 8 nominations (1 honorary award)

He received his honorary award in 2003 after seven nominations. He was nominated for an eighth time for his role in “Venus” (2006).

Denzel Washington, 8 nominations (2 wins)

Denzel made a name for himself after winning awards for “Glory” (1989) and “Training Day” (2001).

Al Pacino, 8 nominations (1 win)

He won his Oscar for “Scent of a Woman” (1992).

Geraldine Page, 8 nominations (1 win)

“The Trip to Bountiful” (1985) helped her make her mark.

Ingrid Bergman, 7 nominations (3 wins)

Bergman won those three awards for “Gaslight” (1944), “Anastasia” (1956), and “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974).

Cate Blanchett, 7 nominations (2 wins)

caption Cate Blanchett accepting the award for best actress in a leading role at the 2014 Oscars. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Blanchett landed roles in “The Aviator” (2004) and “Blue Jasmine” (2013), both of which helped her take home Oscars.

Robert De Niro, 7 nominations (2 wins)

He took the stage and accepted his awards for “The Godfather: Part II” (1974) and “Raging Bull” (1980).

Jane Fonda, 7 nominations (2 wins)

Fonda’s performances in “Klute” (1971) and “Coming Home” (1978) helped her land two wins.

Dustin Hoffman, 7 nominations (2 wins)

He claimed his awards for “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979) and “Rain Man” (1988).

Jeff Bridges, 7 nominations (1 win)

He won best actor for “Crazy Heart” (2009).

Judi Dench, 7 nominations (1 win)

Her work for “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) got her into the winner’s circle.

Robert Duvall, 7 nominations (1 win)

His work in “Tender Mercies” (1983) reigned supreme.

Greer Garson, 7 nominations (1 win)

Garson won her title thanks to “Mrs. Miniver” (1942).

Kate Winslet, 7 nominations (1 win)

caption Kate Winslet posing with her trophy at the 2009 Oscars. source Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

“Titanic” took home a record-breaking amount of awards, but Winslet earned hers for “The Reader” (2008).

Richard Burton, 7 nominations (no wins)

People used to feel bad for Leonardo DiCaprio, but it’s Richard Burton who really deserved the sympathy.

Glenn Close, 7 nominations (no wins)

Glenn Close’s parts in classic movies like “Fatal Attraction” and “Dangerous Liaisons” have earned her Oscar nominations. Most recently, she received a nomination for best actress for her role as Joan Castleman in “The Wife.”

BONUS: Walt Disney has received the most Academy Award nominations (59) and wins (26) of all time.

Four of his awards were honorary: one for creating Mickey Mouse, one for his innovation with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, one certificate of merit for his “outstanding contribution to the advancement of the use of sound in motion pictures through the production of Fantasia,” as the presenter said, and one Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

