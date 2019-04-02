16 celebrities you probably forgot were in horror movies

caption In 1993, Jennifer Aniston was in the horror movie “Leprechaun.” source Trimark Pictures

Some actors have appeared in scary movies even though they are not widely known for working with the horror genre.

Jennifer Lawrence starred in a horror film in 2012.

In 1995, Paul Rudd appeared in one of the “Halloween” franchise movies.

There are some actors whose names are synonymous with popular horror films – like Jack Nicholson and “The Shining” or Lupita Nyong’o and Jordan Peele‘s “Us.” But plenty of celebrities who aren’t known for appearing in movies of the horror genre have actually been in some frightening films.

So, from Jennifer Lawrence to Jennifer Aniston, here are some celebrities you probably forgot starred in horror films.

In 2012, Jennifer Lawrence starred in “The House at the End of the Street.”

caption This film came out the same year as “The Hunger Games.” source Relativity Media

In the same year she starred as Katniss in “The Hunger Games,” Jennifer Lawrence starred in this 2012 horror movie. “The House at the End of the Street” is about a mother and daughter who move to a new neighborhood only to find that something terrible happened in their neighbor’s home.

Early in her career, Amy Adams appeared in “Psycho Beach Party.”

caption The film was released in 2000. source New Oz Productions

The second credit on Amy Adams’s IMDb filmography is “Psycho Beach Party,” a comedic horror film from 2000 that aimed to satirize the “Beach Party” genre and slasher genre of the 1960s.

Mila Kunis played a killer in “American Psycho 2: All American Girl.”

caption In the film, Mila Kunis played a college student. source Lions Gate Films

In this 2002 sequel to “American Psycho,” Mila Kunis played a college student who would do anything to get a prestigious teacher’s assistant position.

Over a decade ago, Ryan Reynolds starred in the 2005 version of “The Amityville Horror.”

caption Ryan Reynolds played the character George Lutz. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

In 2005, Ryan Reynolds starred in a remake of the 1979 horror film “The Amityville Horror.” He played George Lutz, a man who moves into a house with his family only to learn that a terrible murder happened in the house years before.

Chloë Grace Moretz was also in “The Amityville Horror.”

caption Chloë Grace Moretz played Ryan Reynold’s character’s daughter in the movie. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Chloë Grace Moretz also appeared in “The Amityville Horror” as the Lutz family’s youngest daughter who sees visions of the dead.

Nearly 15 years ago, Paris Hilton appeared in “House of Wax.”

caption “House of Wax” came out in 2005. source Warner Bros.

Paris Hilton appeared in this 2005 film alongside Chad Michael Murray and Elisha Cuthbert. She played Paige, one of the college students who gets stranded in a wax museum and has to fight to avoid becoming a part of the exhibit.

In 1989, Brad Pitt starred in the film “Cutting Class.”

caption The film is a dark comedy. source Republic Pictures Home Video/April Films

Early in his career, Brad Pitt appeared in “Cutting Class,” a dark comedy about a murderer who is targeting students in a high school.

In 2005, Robert De Niro starred in “Hide and Seek.”

caption Robert De Niro and Dakota Fanning starred in the film. source Twentieth Century Fox

In the film, Robert De Niro starred as David Callaway, a man trying to put his life back together after his wife’s death while looking after his daughter, played by Dakota Fanning, who has found solace in a menacing imaginary friend.

Jon Stewart and Salma Hayek appeared in “The Faculty” over 20 years ago.

caption Jon Stewart and Salma Hayek starred in the film alongside other famed actors. source Dimension Films

Jon Stewart played a science teacher and Salma Hayek played a nurse in the 1998 science-fiction horror film about a group of students who suspect their teachers are secretly aliens.

The movie also featured up-and-coming celebrities like Elijah Wood, Usher, and Josh Hartnett.

Renée Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey starred in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation” in 1994.

caption Matthew McConaughey and Renée Zellweger starred in the film. source Columbia Pictures

Renée Zellweger starred in the fourth installment of the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” franchise as Jenny, one of four teens who leave their senior prom early only to encounter some murderers. Matthew McConaughey also starred in the film as Vilmer, an assassin.

Paul Rudd starred in “Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers.”

caption The film came out in 1995. source IMDB

In 1995, “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd played Tommy Doyle in the sixth installment of the “Halloween” franchise. In the film, the murderer Michael Myers returns to try to kill Tommy Doyle.

Over 20 years ago, Demi Moore starred in “Parasite.”

caption The movie was released in 1982. source Embassy Pictures

Before “Ghost,” Demi Moore starred alongside Robert Glaudini in “Parasite,” a 1982 sci-fi horror movie about a criminal organization that accidentally creates a dangerous parasite.

Naomi Watts was in “Children of the Corn: The Gathering” in 1996.

caption Naomi Watts has been in a few horror movies. source IMDB

You may know Naomi Watts was in thrillers like “The Ring” and “Mulholland Drive” but you may not know that, in 1996, she also appeared in “Children of the Corn: The Gathering.”

In the film, Watts played Grace Rhodes, a medical student who returns to her hometown in Nebraska only to find that all of the children in the town have a mysterious illness.

Over 25 years ago, Jennifer Aniston starred in “Leprechaun.”

caption Aniston starred in this film in 1993. source Trimark Pictures

Before she was Rachel Green on the sitcom “Friends,” Jennifer Aniston had a role in the 1993 comedy-horror flick “Leprechaun.” The film is about a wrathful leprechaun who exacts revenge on the family that stole his gold.

