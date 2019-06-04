16 actors you probably didn’t realize were in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

caption The “Harry Potter” series was created by J.K. Rowling. source Warner Bros.

When it comes to “Harry Potter,” everybody knows the film’s leading trifecta: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson.

But what about the dozens of other witches, wizards, and muggles who graced the screen throughout the series? While you were watching Harry and his friends fight dragons and hunt horcruxes, these performances from veteran actors and youngsters just beginning their careers might have totally passed you by.

From cameo appearances from the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” to a member of the band Radiohead, here are 16 actors you might have missed in “Harry Potter.”

Amanda Luz Henning Santiago contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Alfred Enoch has come a long way since his days playing Dean Thomas in “Harry Potter.”

caption Alfred Enoch appeared on an episode of BBC America’s “Sherlock.” source Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence and Warner Bros.

Enoch starred as law student Wes Gibbins on ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder.” He recently played Aeneas on the Netflix and BBC One series “Troy: Fall of a City.”

Scarlett Byrne kept company with fellow Slytherin Draco Malfoy as the sour Pansy Parkinson.

caption Byrne appeared on one episode of the comedy series “Mary + Jane.” source Warner Bros. and David Becker/Getty Images for Playboy

Since then, she’s starred in a different magical world as Nora Hildegard on “The Vampire Diaries.” Byrne is also engaged to Cooper Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s son.

Verne Troyer was the first of two actors to play Griphook the goblin in “Harry Potter.”

caption Verne Troyer passed away in April 2018. source Warner Bros. and Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation

You probably recognize him from his most famous role as Mini-Me in “Austin Powers.” The actor died in April 2018.

John Cleese haunted the Hogwarts halls as Nearly Headless Nick.

caption John Cleese voiced King Gristle Sr. in the 2016 movie “Trolls.” source Warner Bros. and Clemens Bilan/Getty Images

Cleese is better known for his sketch-comedy work in “Monty Python.”

Luke Youngblood palled around with Harry and their fellow Gryffindors.

caption Luke Youngblood had a minor role on “Glee” in 2010. source Warner Bros. and Jerod Harris/Getty Images

“Community” fans will recognize Youngblood from his role as Magnitude.

Frank Dillane played a menacing Tom Riddle, the boy who would become the evil Lord Voldemort.

caption Frank Dillane starred in the 2018 drama “Viena and the Fantomes” with Dakota Fanning. source Warner Bros. and Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC

Now, he’s probably best known for his role as Nick Clark on AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Julianne Hough had a cameo appearance as an unnamed Gryffindor in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

She went on to have a successful TV career on “Dancing With the Stars” as a professional dancer and later, a judge. In 2017, Hough married NHL athlete Brooks Laich.

Derek Hough also had a cameo, playing a Ravenclaw student holding an owl and heading home for Christmas in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

caption Derek Hough played Corny Collins in “Hairspray Live!” source Warner Bros. and Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Like his sister, Derek went on to compete on “Dancing with the Stars” and win six times. Now, he’s a judge on NBC’s “World of Dance” alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo.

You might remember Domhnall Gleeson, and his flaming red hair, as Ron Weasley’s oldest brother, Bill.

caption Domhnall Gleeson played Alan Milne in the 2017 film “Goodbye Christopher Robin” source Warner Bros. and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

More recently, Gleeson played General Hux in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and starred in “Peter Rabbit.”

Freddie Stroma drove his Hogwarts classmates nuts as the pompous Cormac McLaggen.

caption Freddie Stroma played Adam Cromwell on “UnREAL.” source Warner Bros. and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In 2012, Stroma starred in “Pitch Perfect 2” as a radio station manager at Barden University. Most recently, he played Ron Ebsen in the romantic comedy “Second Act,” which starred Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini.

He also tied the knot with “Quantico” actress Johanna Braddy in late 2016.

Michelle Fairley had a small appearance as Hermione Granger’s mother in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

caption Michelle Fairley played Ava Hessington on “Suits.” source Warner Bros. and Karwai Tang/Getty Images

You probably recognize her most from her role as matriarch Catelyn Stark on “Game of Thrones.”

Natalia Tena played auror Nymphadora Tonks, who fell in love with a werewolf.

caption Natalia Tena appeared in one episode of “Black Mirror.” source Warner Bros. and JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Like Fairley, Tena was also part of “Game of Thrones” as Osha. The actress reunited with “Harry Potter’ costar Tom Felton for a YouTube sci-fi thriller called “Origin.”

Warwick Davis actually had two different roles in “Harry Potter,” Griphook the goblin and Professor Flitwick.

caption In 2018, Warwick Davis starred as Weazel in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” source Warner Bros. and Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In 2016, he played the interstellar scout Wollivan in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and continues to work within the “Star Wars” realm, voicing the character of Rukh in the “Star Wars: Rebels” series. He played Weazel in the 2018 “Solo” movie.

Jonny Greenwood was the lead guitarist of Weird Sisters, the band that rocked out on stage at the Yule Ball in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

caption Jonny Greenwood voiced a character in the 2009 movie “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” source Warner Bros. and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In real life, Greenwood is a member of the band Radiohead.

David Tennant snarled as Barty Crouch Jr. in “Harry Potter.”

caption David Tennant is the voice of Scrooge McDuck on “DuckTales.” source Warner Bros. and Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Outside of the wizarding world, he’s made a name for himself on shows like “Doctor Who” and Netflix’s “Jessica Jones.”

The actor starred alongside Jennifer Garner on the HBO comedy series “Camping” and plays a demon named Aziraphale on the new Amazon show “Good Omens.”

Fiona Shaw shoved Harry in the cupboard under the stairs as his Aunt Petunia Dursley.

caption In 2011, Fiona Shaw had a recurring role on HBO’s “True Blood.” source Warner Bros. and Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

She most recently starred as Carolyn Martens on “Killing Eve.”