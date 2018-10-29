11 stars you probably forgot were in the ‘Twilight’ movies

caption Anna Kendrick, Rami Malek, and Dakota Fanning had roles in the “Twilight” franchise. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for PORTER Incredible Women Gala 2018, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox, and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

When the first “Twilight” film hit theaters on November 1, 2008, it led stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner to become widely recognized actors. The saga (based on novels written by Stephenie Meyer) featured already established stars like Billy Burke in addition to other rising talents.

Since the final film was released in 2012, some actors, like Anna Kendrick and Rami Malek, have turned into A-listers.

In honor of “Twilight’s 10-year-anniversary, here are 11 celebrities you probably forgot were part of the franchise.

Michael Sheen played Volturi leader Aro, who had the ability to read a person’s thoughts and access their memories just by touching them.

caption Michael Sheen’s starring role on HBO’s “Masters of Sex” earned him a Golden Globe nomination. source Summit Entertainment and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

He was always trying to recruit vampires who could be assets to the Volturi, like Alice Cullen.

“I like the idea that Aro is someone that has sort of gone crazy through being immortal,” Sheen told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. “He’s just bored to death. He’s seen everything, done everything, and that kind of boredom, the same old things, has kind of driven him a little bit mad.”

Garrett was played by “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Hobbit” actor Lee Pace.

caption Lee Pace starred on the show “Pushing Daisies.” source Summit Entertainment and Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Unlike other vampires that stayed within one coven, Garrett preferred to be nomadic. He met Kate, a member of the Denali coven, in “Breaking Dawn: Part 2” and fell in love with her.

“Jurassic World” star Bryce Dallas Howard joined the franchise as Victoria in “Eclipse.”

caption Bryce Dallas Howard starred in “The Help.” source Summit Entertainment and David Livingston/Getty Images

In the first two films, the antagonist was played by Rachelle Lefevre. After Lefevre accepted a role in “Barney’s Vision,” whose filming schedule overlapped with plans for “Eclipse,” Summit Entertainment recast the role of Victoria.

Vladimir was played by “Castle Rock” and “Shameless” star Noel Fisher.

caption Noel Fisher voiced the character Michelangelo in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.” source Summit Entertainment and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards

He was part of the Romanian coven, which had a rivalry with the Volturi.

Prior to “Pitch Perfect” and “A Simple Favor,” Anna Kendrick’s role as Jessica was one of her earliest acting gigs.

caption Anna Kendrick got an Oscar nomination for her role in “Up in the Air.” source Summit Entertainment and Charley Gallay/Getty Images for PORTER Incredible Women Gala 2018

She was one of Bella’s human friends at Forks High School and the valedictorian of her graduating class.

“I was the sassy, awkward friend who broke up the relentless succession of intense stare-downs with musings on boys, tanning, and various school gossip. It was a sweet gig,” Kendrick wrote in her book, “Scrappy Little Nobody.”

Caius was portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower, who fans might recognize as young Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts.”

caption Caius was one of the first members of the Volturi. source Summit Entertainment and John Phillips/Getty Images

He punished Irina for wrongly assuming that Edward and Bella’s daughter, Renesmee, was a child who got turned into a vampire (which is considered a crime).

Irina Denali was portrayed by “Fear the Walking Dead’s” Maggie Grace.

caption Maggie Grace starred alongside Liam Neeson in the “Taken” films. source Summit Entertainment and Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Her family was close to the Cullens because of their decision to be vegetarians. Irina was killed at the hands of the Volturi in “Breaking Dawn: Part 2.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” star Rami Malek portrayed Egyptian vampire Benjamin in “Breaking Dawn: Part 2.”

caption Rami Malek stars as Elliot Alderson on “Mr. Robot.” source Summit Entertainment and Paul Marotta/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox

He was able to manipulate the four elements: earth, wind, water, and fire. The Cullens also turned to Benjamin for help in their battle against the Volturi.

Ruthless Volturi member Jane was played by Dakota Fanning.

caption Her intense red eyes were the result of hand-painted contacts. source Summit Entertainment and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

She had the ability to inflict others with the illusion of pain.

“This is a character that really takes pleasure in causing people pain,” Fanning told Entertainment Weekly in 2009. “And that’s kind of a fascinating character to get to play. So that was definitely one of the reasons that I wanted to do it.”

Before becoming a Disney Channel star, Booboo Stewart joined the franchise as wolf pack member Seth Clearwater.

caption The actor plays Jay, son of Jafar, in Disney Channel’s “Descendants” movies, which are directed by Kenny Ortega. source Summit Entertainment and John Phillips/Getty Images

He was the younger sibling of Leah Clearwater.

One of the few humans in the saga, lawyer J. Jenks, was played by “Suits” star Wendell Pierce.

caption Wendell Pierce has starred on several other shows, including “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “The Wire.” source Summit Entertainment and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Pierce appeared in the final movie as a lawyer who met with Bella and forged documents for Jacob and Renesmee.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.