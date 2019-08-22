20 actors that have been in dozens of movies and TV shows whose name you probably still don’t know

caption They have have recognizable faces, but what are their names? source Stefanie Keenan, Michael Loccisano, Kevin Winter / Getty

There are several actors in Hollywood that have been in dozens of movies and TV shows, but you probably still don’t know their names.

Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park, and Regina Hall have been in countless famous comedies, but they aren’t household names.

Likewise, actors Toby Jones and Denis O’Hare have each been nominated for a Primetime Emmy, but you probably only recognize their face.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

While Hollywood is filled with recognizable A-listers, there are several actors stuck in supporting roles.

While these actors rarely play leads, they instead shine as eccentric or scene-stealing side characters. Most times, these character actors are in a slew of movies and TV shows, and while we recognize them by face, we don’t often know them by name.

Keep reading to learn who the actors are that you’ve seen everywhere but probably can’t place.

Judy Greer is recognizable from popular romantic comedies like “13 Going on 30” and “27 Dresses,” but many still don’t know her name.

caption Judy Greer. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Judy Greer rose to fame in the early 2000s as a character actor in popular romantic comedies.

In 2000, for example, she played a file girl in “What Women Want,” and went on to appear in “The Wedding Planner,” “13 Going on 30,” and “27 Dresses.”

More recently, Greer has taken on more serious roles in blockbusters like 2015’s “Jurassic World,” 2017’s “Planet of the Apes,” and 2018’s “Halloween.”

Some may recognize her from her work on TV, which includes, but isn’t limited to playing Kitty Sanchez in “Arrested Development,” Fatty Magoo in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and Cheryl Tunt in “Archer.”

Most recently, she has played Jill on Showtime’s “Kidding” and Dr. Kurtz in “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?”

Melanie Lynskey has played several side characters over the years, including her recurring role in “Two and a Half Men.”

caption Melanie Lynskey. source Rich Polk/ Getty

Melanie Lynskey has made a career out of playing side characters in a long list of movies and TV shows.

In the early 2000s, she appeared in films with big celebrities like “Ever After: A Cinderella Story” opposite Drew Barrymore, “Sweet Home Alabama” opposite Reese Witherspoon, and “Flags of Our Fathers” opposite Clint Eastwood.

She has also taken bit roles in “Away We Go” in 2009, “Up in the Air” in 2009,” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” in 2012.

On TV, Lynskey has acted in “Two and a Half Men” as Rose for 63 episodes, and on HBO’s “Togetherness.”

Most recently, she played Molly Strand in Hulu’s Stephen King series, “Castle Rock.”

Denis O’Hare is a Primetime Emmy-nominated actor for his work in “American Horror Story,” and has almost 30 years of acting under his belt. Despite this, few know his name.

caption Denis O’Hare source Rob Kim/ Getty

Denis O’Hare’s acting career spans nearly three decades, and he’s racked up dozens of film and TV credits in this time. Some of his most notable roles include John Briggs in 2008’s “Milk,” Dr. Jonathan Steele in 2008’s “Changeling,” Duke Monahan in 2009’s “Duplicity,” and Dr. Sevard in 2013’s “Dallas Buyer’s Club.”

However, most recognize O’Hare from his work on FX’s “American Horror Story,” in which he has played multiple parts. He has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award twice for his work on the show.

Most recently, O’Hare has appeared in HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and NBC’s “This Is Us.”

Elizabeth Reaser appeared in TV shows ranging from “The Haunting of Hill House” to “Grey’s Anatomy,” but she’s still relatively unknown.

caption Elizabeth Reaser. source Noam Galai/ Getty

Most people will recognize Elizabeth Reaser from her role as Shirley Crain in the Netflix hit “The Haunting of Hill House” in 2018, but the actress has a long list of credits that date back to the early 2000s.

Reaser appeared in “Grey’s Anatomy” for 18 episodes, “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” for two episodes, and “The Good Wife” for seven episodes.

She also played the mother vampire, Esme Cullen, in the “Twilight” franchise, opposite Kristen Stewart.

Most recently, Reaser played Andi in the Netflix show “Easy” and Olivia Winslow in the Hulu show “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Many remember Giovanni Ribisi from “Friends,” but he’s done a lot of acting since then — as well as before then.

caption Giovanni Ribisi. source Albert L. Ortega/ Getty

Most will remember Giovanni Ribisi from “Friends,” when he played Phoebe’s simple-minded brother. However, Ribisi had a television acting career before appearing in the hit sitcom. He played Jeff Billings on “The Wonder Years,” Duffy Guthrie in “The New Leave It to Beaver,” and Cory Kupkus in “My Two Dads.”

After “Friends,” Ribisi appeared in blockbusters like 2009’s “Avatar,” 2012’s “Ted,” and 2014’s “Selma.”

More recently, he has been starring in Bryan Cranston’s “Sneaky Pete” as Marius. He is also expected to reprise his role as Parker Selfridge in the upcoming “Avatar” movies through 2027.

From “Step Brothers” to “Bad Moms,” Kathryn Hahn has been in some of the biggest comedies of the last few years, but few know her by name.

Although Kathryn Hahn started her acting career on crime drama “Crossing Jordan” in 2001, she has transitioned into a comedic actress. Hahn has acted in some of the most popular comedies of the last two decades, including 2003’s “How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days,” 2004’s “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” 2008’s “Step Brothers,” 2013’s “We’re the Millers,” and 2016’s “Bad Moms.”

Hahn has also appeared in the Amazon series “Transparent,” for which she earned a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Gary Cole has been acting since the early ’80s, but is most well-known for his parts in “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “Dodgeball.”

caption Gary Cole. source Jerod Harris/ Getty

Gary Cole began his career in television, lending his acting chops to projects like “Fatal Vision” in 1984, “American Playhouse” in 1984, and “First Steps” in 1985. His big break came in 1995, however, when he played Mike Brady in “The Brady Bunch Movie,” and continued to play the part in the subsequent films.

In the 2000s, Cole began to shift towards more comedic roles, appearing in 2004’s “Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!” and “Dodgeball: a True Underdog Story.” In 2006, he acted in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” and in “Pineapple Express” in 2008.

Cole also has a lengthy list of television credits, which include “Arrested Development,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Entourage,” “Archer,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Suits,” and “Family Guy.”

Most recently, he wrapped up the final season of HBO’s Emmy-winning show, “Veep,” in which he played deadpan Kent Davison.

Beth Grant may be best known for her role in the “Mindy Project,” but she’s appeared in many, many big movies before then.

caption Beth Grant. source Tibrina Hobson/ Getty

Beth Grant’s list of credits is lengthy. She has appeared in such popular films as “Donnie Darko,” “Speed,” “Rain Main,” “Flight Liners,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Speed,” and “The Artist.”

Grant’s career also expands to television, as she has appeared in “Jericho,” “Pushing Daisies,” and “Mockingbird Lane.”

Her most visible role to date was the politically incorrect and crass Beverly in the “Mindy Project,” which ended in 2017.

Most recently, Grant appeared in Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

Michael Ealy is most recognizable from “Barbershop,” though he’s been in many other films and shows.

caption Michael Ealy. source Bob D’Amico/ Getty

Michael Ealy got his big break in 2002 when he was cast as convict Ricky Nash in “Barbershop,” a role he reprised in “Barbershop 2.” He has since appeared in several movies, including Tyler Perry’s “For Colored Girls” in 2010, “Think Like a Man” in 2012, and “About Last Night” in 2014.

Ealy has also taken roles in several TV shows, including “Being Mary Jane,” “The Following,” “Californication,” and “The Good Wife.”

Most recently, Ealy has appeared in “The Intruder” opposite Meagan Good.

Meagan Good started as a child actor and went on to become the love interest in “Stomp the Yard.”

caption Meagan Good. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Meagan Good was a child star in the late ’90s, appearing in shows like “Touched by an Angel” in 1997, “The Parent ‘Hood” in 1998, “Moesha” in 2000, and “The Steve Harvey Show” in 2000.

Good’s career did not stop when she grew up, though. She continued to take on roles on television like “The Game” in 2011, “Californication” in 2012, and “Minority Report” in 2015.

Good also appeared in a number of movies like “Stomp the Yard” in 2007, “One Missed Call” in 2008, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” in 2013, and “Think Like a Man Too” in 2014.

Most recently, she’s appeared in DC’s “Shazam!” as Super Hero Darla and in “The Intruder” as Annie.

Clea DuVall is known for portraying a range of lesbian characters, but many don’t know her name.

caption Clea DuVall. source Jennifer Graylock/ Getty

Clea DuVall’s big break came in 1998 when she was cast in “The Faculty” opposite Elijah Wood and Josh Hartnett. By 2000, she appeared in two more cult classics: “But I’m a Cheerleader” and “Girl, Interrupted.”

Since then, DuVall appeared in several TV shows, including “Carnivàle,” “Heroes,” “American Horror Story,” and “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.”

Recently, she has appeared in HBO’s “Veep” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” In both of these shows, she plays a lesbian character – something DuVall has become known for.

Stacey Dash is best known for her role in “Clueless,” but not many know her beyond that.

caption Stacey Dash. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

Stacey Dash’s most iconic role came in 1995 when she played Dionne in “Clueless” opposite Alicia Silverstone. Dash went on to reprise the role in the TV series of the same name in 1996 for three seasons.

Beyond “Clueless,” Dash also appeared in popular TV shows like “The Game,” “Single Ladies,” and “American Dad.”

Dash made headlines in 2016, however, for saying channels like BET should be eliminated. She also announced that she was running for Congress in California as a Republican, according to Deadline.

Her political views helped her get cast as the mayor in 2016’s TV movie “Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.”

Toby Jones is a Primetime Emmy-nominated actor for his portrayal of Alfred Hitchcock, and has been in several blockbusters.

caption Toby Jones. source Karwai Tang/ Getty

Toby Jones jumped into Hollywood in 2006, with his breakthrough portrayal of Truman Capote in “Infamous” opposite Sandra Bullock, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sigourney Weaver. After that, Jones appeared as a supporting actor in several movies, including 2008’s “Frost/Nixon,” 2011’s “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” 2012’s “The Hunger Games,” and 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Jones also appeared in several TV shows, which include “Agent Carter” and “Doctor Who.” In 2012, he was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy for his portrayal of Alfred Hitchcock in HBO’s “The Girl.”

Giancarlo Esposito is most recognizable among “Breaking Bad” fans, but he’s been in many other projects.

caption Giancarlo Esposito. source Frazer Harrison/ Getty

For those who do know Giancarlo Esposito, you probably recognize him from “Breaking Bad” and its spin-off show, “Better Call Saul,” in which Esposito plays Gus Fring, a restaurant owner who secretly sells drugs.

Esposito is no stranger to television, though. He has appeared in “Dear White People” for 23 episodes, “Once Upon a Time” for 14 episodes, and “The Get Down” for 10 episodes.

Most recently, he plays Charlie Baudelaire on Cinemax’s crime drama “Jett.”

Regina Hall is recognizable for her role in the “Scary Movie” franchise, but she’s still relatively unknown, despite having been in tons of big films and TV shows since then.

caption Regina Hall. source Roy Rochlin/ Getty

In 2000, Regina Hall landed her breakout role as Brenda in “Scary Movie.” She went on to reprise that role in the three sequels. The following year, Hall started her role as Coretta Lipp on “Ally McBeal,” which lasted 25 episodes.

She has since appeared in several shows, including “Insecure,” “Black-ish,” and “Law & Order.” Hall also acted in several movies like “About Last Night” in 2014, “Think Like a Man” in 2014, “With This Ring” in 2015, and “Barbershop: The Next Cut” in 2016.

Most recently, she starred in popular films “Girls Trip” and “The Hate U Give.”

Randall Park is a comedy actor best known for his role in “The Interview,” but not many people know him beyond that.

Randall Park started as a sketch comedy actor on TV shows like “MadTV” and “Nick Cannon Presents: Short Circuitz.” In 2014, he got his big break when he played North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the controversial film “The Interview” opposite James Franco and Seth Rogen. The movie was not officially released after hackers threatened to attack movie theaters that played it.

Since then, Park appeared in 2015’s “The Night Before,” 2016’s “Office Christmas Party,” 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and 2018’s “Aquaman.”

Most recently, he co-starred in Netflix’s romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe” opposite Ali Wong.

Heather Matarazzo is still best known for her part in “The Princess Diaries,” but she’s been in a slew of other things.

caption Heather Matarazzo. source Jason LaVeris/ Getty

Most people will recognize Heather Matarazzo as the dorky friend opposite Anne Hathaway in the “Princess Diaries” movies from 2001 and 2004. But many don’t know Matarazzo has appeared in a slew of TV shows and movies since her breakout role.

She took bit roles in 2004’s cult classic “Saved!” 2007’s “Hostel: Part II,” 2011’s “Mangus!” 2015’s “Sisters,” 2016’s Girl Flu,” and 2016’s “Culling Hens.”

Despite appearing in several notable films, like “There’s Something About Mary,” Keith David is not instantly recognizable.

caption Keith David. source Paras Griffin/ Getty

Although Keith David started as a Broadway actor, he quickly took on film roles that made him a recognizable face in the industry.

His film career began in 1982 with John Carpenter’s “The Thing” and Oliver Stone’s “Platoon” in 1986 as King. He continued to work with other big names like Clint Eastwood in “Bird” in 1988, in which he played a jazz player.

In the ’90s, David’s career flourished, appearing in “Clockers” and “Dead Presidents.” In 1998, David played Cameron Diaz’s hilarious stepfather in the cult classic “There’s Something About Mary.”

In 2004, he played Lt. Dixon in the Academy Award-winning movie “Crash.” In the new millennium, David began his career in voice acting. Most recently, he has lent his voice to “Final Space,” “Avengers Assemble,” and “Star vs. the Forces of Evil.”

Julie Gonzalo is most recognizable for her role in “Veronica Mars,” but that’s far from the only thing she’s been in.

caption Julie Gonzalo. source Paul Archuleta/ Getty

Julie Gonzalo started her acting career in the early 2000s, taking bit roles in TV shows and movies. She first appeared in 2003’s “Freaky Friday” opposite Lindsay Lohan and went on to appear in 2004’s “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” and 2004’s “A Cinderella Story.”

Her biggest role came in 2004 when she played Parker Lee in “Veronica Mars,” a role she has reprised in the show’s reboot.

From 2012 to 2014, she played Pamela in TNT’s “Dallas.”

Despite a long list of movie and TV credits, like “Prison Break,” William Fichtner isn’t a household name.

caption William Fichtner. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty

William Fichtner is most recognizable for his roles as Sheriff Tom Underlay on ABC’s “Invasion” in 2005 and as Alexander Mahone on Fox’s “Prison Break” from 2006 to 2009.

Beyond TV, Fichtner has a long list of movie credits like 2004’s “Crash,” 2005’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” 2007’s “Blades of Glory,” 2008’s “The Dark Knight,” and 2018’s “The Neighbor.”

Most recently, he played Adam on CBS’ “Mom” opposite Anna Faris and Allison Janney.