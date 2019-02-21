A Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy might lose his job of 10 years because of a policy change that would require him to stand and carry 25 pounds

Adam Catlin, a 30-year-old with cerebral palsy, has worked as a people greeter at a Walmart in Middleburg, Pennsylvania, since graduating high school.

He fears he may now lose his job over policy changes that require greeters to stand all day and be able to lift 25 pounds.

Catlin uses a walker and is legally blind, leaving him unable to perform tasks including standing for long periods of time, writing reports, and reading receipts.

Walmart said it is looking into other job options for Catlin within the store or nearby locations.

A Pennsylvania man with cerebral palsy fears he could lose his Walmart greeter job after the company announced policy changes that would require him to agree to a set of demands he’s not physically able to perform.

Adam Catlin, 30, has been a greeter at a Walmart in Middleburg, Pennsylvania, since graduating high school, he told CBS News. He typically works about 32 hours a week at the location.

But his Walmart location recently announced it is shifting its people greeter role into a “customer host” position, in which employees will have to help with returns and keep the front of the store clean.

Catlin told CBS News that come April, the job description would require him to be able to lift at least 25 pounds, stand for long periods of time, write reports, and read receipts.

But Catlin, who uses a walker and is legally blind, said he wouldn’t be able to perform the necessary tasks.

Catlin’s mother posted about her son’s job on Facebook Monday night, saying that Catlin had the option to stay home and collect disability, but instead chooses to work.

Read more: The sale of one of Walmart’s biggest international assets is on the rocks after a watchdog warned it could increase prices and lower quality

“Adam loves his job so much and does it with his whole heart. He looks forward to you and your families, especially your kiddos,” she wrote. “He seems to know them all by name. He has always, always, had outstanding reviews and truly loves his work family, coworkers and all of management alike.”

Walmart spokesman Justin Rushing told INSIDER that the policy change is part of a larger program in more than 1,000 stores in which people greeters have been given more physical responsibilities.

“We recognize this is a unique situation and it will take time to explore possible solutions. As we phase the greeter role out of this store over a 60-day period, our store management and local human resource teams will be in regular contact with Adam and his family as we explore every available option to him,” Rushing told INSIDER. “We will be thoughtful during the process in hopes of finding a way for Adam to stay with the store.”