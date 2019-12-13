Cole Sprouse and Adam Sandler reunited 21 years after their movie “Big Daddy”

caption Cole Sprouse and Adam Sandler starred in “Big Daddy” together. source Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images and Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for A24

Cole Sprouse and Adam Sandler reunited 21 years after the making of their film “Big Daddy.”

The “Riverdale” star and the comedian met up at the premiere of Sandler’s buzzy new film “Uncut Gems.”

In the 1999 film, Sandler plays a father figure and mentor to Sprouse’s character, a young boy named Julian.

Sprouse’s twin brother Dylan also played Julian in the film, but didn’t appear at Sandler’s recent premiere.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Cole Sprouse and Adam Sandler reunited 21 years after the making of their film “Big Daddy.”

The “Riverdale” star and the comedian met up at the premiere of “Uncut Gems” – Sandler’s buzzy new film, which sees him play a con man and hustler in New York’s diamond district – in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Previously, the two had starred together in the 1999 film “Big Daddy,” in which Sandler played a down-and-out lawyer named Sonny who eventually becomes a mentor and father figure to Sprouse’s character, an abandoned child named Julian.

caption Cole and Dylan Sprouse and Adam Sandler starred together in “Big Daddy.” source Sony Pictures

Sprouse’s twin brother Dylan also played Julian in the film, but didn’t appear at the “Uncut Gems” premiere.