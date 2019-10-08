Watch Adam Sandler and his daughters perform Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ for a star-studded audience

By
Callie Ahlgrim
-
Adam Sandler with his daughters, Sadie and Sunny, at Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards.

caption
Adam Sandler with his daughters, Sadie and Sunny, at Nickelodeon’s 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards.
source
Christopher Polk/KCA2016/Getty Images for Nickelodeon