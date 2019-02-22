NFL insider Adam Schefter says Robert Kraft ‘is not the biggest name involved’ in Florida prostitution ring

caption ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that another big name could be linked to the Florida prostitution ring sting that saw Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution on Friday, Florida police said in a press conference.

Speaking about the charges, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that there was another big name that could be tied to the news.

Kraft denied the charges in a statement, but police claim to have video evidence of both incidents involving the Patriots owner.

Kraft was charged with paying for sexual services at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, according to TCPalm.com. The charges were tied to a months-long investigation by the Florida police into massage parlors that are alleged to be tied to human trafficking, and that led to the shutdown of 10 spas.

Speaking about the charges on ESPN, NFL insider Adam Schefter said that sources told him there might be another well-known person tied to the sting that hasn’t been named yet.

“There are people down there in that area, I’m told, who say this story is going to heat up and get a lot worse. … I’m also told that Robert Kraft is not the biggest name involved down there in South Florida,” Schefter said.

According to Adam Schefter "Robert Kraft is not the biggest name involved" in all this… pic.twitter.com/NhZgdTmnQR — #NobodyDied (@ftbeard_17) February 22, 2019

Schefter didn’t hint at who the bigger name could be, or why police would be willing to name Kraft, but not the bigger name. But given the wide-ranging scope of the investigation, there’s still a lot to be learned as more information becomes public.