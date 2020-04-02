Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger dead at 52 due to complications with COVID-19

caption Schlesinger’s first hit came writing the eponymous track for the film, “That Thing You Do,” a success he would nearly replicate years later with Fountains of Wayne with the song “Stacy’s Mom.” source Jay West/WireImage

Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger died on Wednesday due to complications with COVID-19. He was 52.

Schlesinger was a prolific songwriter, with Grammy and Emmy wins to his name, as well as nominations at the Oscars and the Tonys.

Schlesinger’s first hit came writing the eponymous track for the film, “That Thing You Do,” a success he would nearly replicate years later with Fountains of Wayne with the song “Stacy’s Mom.”

Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of the power-pop group Fountains of Wayne and prolific songwriter for both movies and television, died on Wednesday at the age of 52 due to complications with COVID-19.

His death was confirmed to multiple outlets by his lawyer Josh Grier.

Schlesinger had a unique and unstoppably active career as a musician, both with his multiple projects as well as behind the scenes as a songwriter.

His first great success came with writing the title track for the 1996 film “That Thing You Do!”

Schlesinger was put to the near-impossible task of writing a Beatles-esque song of the ’60s that could believably skyrocket a small-town band to international fame. With an undeniable hook, bright guitars, and heartfelt lyrics, he succeeded.

The song would be nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe that year. Tom Hanks, who directed and starred in the film, paid tribute to Schlesinger on Twitter.

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

Beyond his work on the film, Schlesinger also had plenty of success as a musician himself. In 1995, he formed Fountains of Wayne alongside Chris Collingwood and would go on to release five albums until the group disbanded in 2013. Schlesinger also played in the band Ivy, which put out six more records during a similar span.

He also briefly played with the supergroup Tinted Windows between 2009-2011, alongside guitarist James Iha of The Smashing Pumpkins, singer Taylor Hanson of Hanson, and drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick.

Schlesinger’s biggest hit came in 2003 with the release of “Stacy’s Mom” with Fountains of Wayne, which hit No. 21 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and brought with it a wildly popular music video. The group would earn two Grammy nominations that year.

Schlesinger also found great success in writing music for television later in his career. He won Emmys in back-to-back years for his work on the opening song of the 2011 Tony Awards “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” and the closing number of the 2012 Tony Awards “If I Had Time.”

Working as a composer and executive music producer for “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Schlesinger won a third Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal.” He also won a Grammy for his work on Stephen Colbert’s “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All” in 2009.

At the news of Schlesinger’s death, artists from around the world paid their respects.

adam schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place. an honor to live at the same time he made his work. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 1, 2020

Raising my head above water to say that I’m grieving Adam Schlesinger. I know so many people who knew him much better than I did, and I’m grieving for them as well. Love to you all in trying times. — Ted Leo (@tedleo) April 1, 2020

the band ivy, one of adam schlesinger's many beautiful projects, provided pivotal inspiration to us at the moment we were becoming a band. adam schlesinger loved pop music and he was beautifully good at it. please listen to his work. and please let's beat this virus. — Stars (@youarestars) April 1, 2020

I am grasping for the right words. My dear friend Adam Schlesinger has passed away from COVID-19. You know him best through his music. From his band @fountainsofwayn to the countless movies and tv shows he scored, most recently My Crazy Ex Girlfriend (cont’d) pic.twitter.com/to8H4IoLtj — Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardmusic) April 1, 2020