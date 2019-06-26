Adam Scott asked Mitch McConnell to stop using his image, and the campaign responded with a ‘Parks and Rec’ photo of him as the ‘ice clown’

caption Adam Scott, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right. source Nicholas Hunt/WireImage, REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Mitch McConnell‘s campaign tweeted a GIF of Adam Scott – from the hit show “Parks and Recreation,” where he played Ben Wyatt – smiling and winking in a reaction to a story about President Donald Trump on Monday.

Scott asked the Senate majority leader and “all those representing him” on Wednesday to “refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.”

The campaign responded by with a “Parks and Rec” newspaper headline about Wyatt’s failed mayorship titled “Ice Town Costs Ice Clown His Town Crown.”

Scott then posted a photo of McConnell, smiling in front of a massive Confederate flag.

Adam Scott asked Mitch McConnell’s staff not to use his image on social media, and the politician’s campaign team responded with a joke from “Parks and Recreation.”

In a tweet on Monday, the Senate majority leader’s campaign, Team Mitch, used a GIF of Scott – from the hit show “Parks and Recreation,” where he played Ben Wyatt – smiling and winking, appearing to be in reaction to an article from The Hill about President Donald Trump wanting to fill a Supreme Court vacancy before the 2020 election.

Scott responded on Wednesday, telling McConnell and “all those representing him”: “Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.”

Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.

Thanks!

Adam cc: @senatemajldr @McConnellPress https://t.co/0lfxuKlUiK — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 26, 2019

McConnell’s campaign responded with a “Parks and Rec” newspaper headline about Wyatt’s failed mayorship titled “Ice Town Costs Ice Clown His Town Crown.”

In the show, Wyatt, at 18, was the youngest elected mayor in the history of his home town in Minnesota. Woefully unprepared for the job, he bankrupted the town with an ill-conceived winter sports complex project, Ice Town, and was impeached barely two months into his tenure facing record-low unemployment numbers.

Scott, who is now staring in the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” responded to Team Mitch’s tweet with a photo of McConnell, smiling in front of a massive Confederate flag.

McConnell came under scrutiny earlier this month after saying that reparations for slavery were not a “good idea.”

“We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We elected an African-American president,” McConnell told reporters, according to USA Today.

This isn’t the first time someone connected to “Parks and Rec” has demanded their images not be used – show creator Michael Schur told the National Rifle Association last year not to use images from the show because he didn’t want the it to be used to promote a “pro-slaughter agenda.”