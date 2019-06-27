Forget Beyond Meat — Adaptive Biotechnologies just spiked 95% in its public trading debut, marking the year’s best post-IPO pop

By
Rebecca Ungarino, Business Insider US
-
Chad Robins, the CEO of Adaptive Biotechnologies.

caption
Chad Robins, the CEO of Adaptive Biotechnologies.
source
CNBC

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies went public on Thursday, jumping 95% above its offer price at the open.
  • That marked the best post-IPO pop of the year for any company, on an offer-to-open basis.
  • The Seattle-based biotech, which provides tests used to diagnose and treat diseases, began trading shortly after noon Eastern Time under the ticker symbol “ADPT.”
Adaptive Biotechnologies went public on Thursday, jumping 95% above its IPO price at the open. It marked the best post-IPO pop of the year for any company, on an offer-to-open basis.

The Seattle-based company’s spike dethroned Crowdstrike – which jumped 87% at the open following its offering – for 2019’s best debut. Adaptive also outperformed Beyond Meat, which surged 84% at the open following its recent IPO.

Adaptive, which provides tests used to diagnose and treat diseases, is the latest in a long line of new biotechnology and healthcare issues to hit the public market this year.

This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.

