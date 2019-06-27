Forget Beyond Meat — Adaptive Biotechnologies just spiked 95% in its public trading debut, marking the year’s best post-IPO pop

caption Chad Robins, the CEO of Adaptive Biotechnologies. source CNBC

Adaptive Biotechnologies went public on Thursday, jumping 95% above its offer price at the open.

That marked the best post-IPO pop of the year for any company, on an offer-to-open basis.

The Seattle-based biotech, which provides tests used to diagnose and treat diseases, began trading shortly after noon Eastern Time under the ticker symbol “ADPT.”

The Seattle-based company’s spike dethroned Crowdstrike – which jumped 87% at the open following its offering – for 2019’s best debut. Adaptive also outperformed Beyond Meat, which surged 84% at the open following its recent IPO.

Adaptive, which provides tests used to diagnose and treat diseases, is the latest in a long line of new biotechnology and healthcare issues to hit the public market this year.

