Forget Beyond Meat — Adaptive Biotechnologies just spiked 95% in its public trading debut, marking the year’s best post-IPO pop

- Adaptive Biotechnologies went public on Thursday, jumping 95% above its offer price at the open.
- That marked the best post-IPO pop of the year for any company, on an offer-to-open basis.
- The Seattle-based biotech, which provides tests used to diagnose and treat diseases, began trading shortly after noon Eastern Time under the ticker symbol “ADPT.”
The Seattle-based company’s spike dethroned Crowdstrike – which jumped 87% at the open following its offering – for 2019’s best debut. Adaptive also outperformed Beyond Meat, which surged 84% at the open following its recent IPO.
Adaptive, which provides tests used to diagnose and treat diseases, is the latest in a long line of new biotechnology and healthcare issues to hit the public market this year.
This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.
