13 addictive app games you can play with your friends

When you can’t be with your friends in person, talking to them via video chat or texting can make you feel closer to them.

But sometimes you might not feel like talking, which is why playing virtual games is a good way to connect with your friends.

Throwbacks like Words With Friends 2 and Draw Something offer nostalgic fun, while newer apps like Ruzzle and UNO take app gaming to the next level.

Words With Friends 2 makes you think, and it brings you closer to your friends.

The classic Scrabble-inspired game was all the rage in the early days of smartphones, but the game still holds up, with the Words With Friends 2 update making the app even more fun.

You can challenge your friends to a battle, and the app also has a built-in messaging system that allows you to chat with your pals as you play them. Plus, you can also play strangers if your friends aren’t up to snuff.

If you’re missing your Cards Against Humanity sessions, Evil Apples will appeal to you.

Evil Apples is basically an adult version of Apples to Apples, much like the popular game Cards Against Humanity. You’re asked to finish sentences in the game, creating absurd answers with the virtual cards you’ve been dealt.

You can play with friends who live close by using GPS, or you can connect the game to your SMS, Twitter, or Facebook to play with your buds all over the world.

Draw Something Classic offers creative fun.

Draw Something was also popular in the first wave of mobile gaming, with its Pictionary-like structure and ability to connect you to your friends.

The game is still the same today, and it gives you an opportunity to be creative while you interact with people.

Boggle fanatics will love Ruzzle.

Ruzzle is simply a digital version of Boggle, asking users to make as many words as they can from a grid in two minutes.

You can challenge your friends to add a personal touch to the fun.

Trivia Crack 2 puts your knowledge to the test.

Trivia Crack is based around trivia questions, and you can play as a single-player or go head-to-head with your friends.

The game has multiple settings: Classic mode challenges you to get as many questions right as in a myriad of categories, and Tower Duel asks you to get as many questions right in a short period of time.

You can play virtual UNO.

The virtual version of UNO is much like the classic game, challenging you to find matches based on colors and numbers.

You can create a group game with a number of your friends, so it will almost be like you’re together when you play.

You can play Mario Kart Tour to get your Nintendo fix.

Mario Kart Tour brings the traditional racing video game to your phone, letting you and your friends race as Mario, Princess Peach, and the rest of the gang.

You need a Nintendo account to play, but you can sign up for one when you download the app if you don’t already have something set up.

Angry Birds Friends lets you bring the pigs down with your pals.

Angry Birds Friends offers the same kinds of challenges as the original game, but the rounds are shorter to allow you to compete with your friends in tournaments.

There are smaller, themed tournaments, or global tournaments you can compete in to play the best of the best.

If you have an iPhone, you can play games on iMessage.

Whether you’re into cup pong or pool, iMessage has games you’ll love. Simply go into the Game Pigeon messaging extension to find a myriad of games to play.

You challenge your friends to games within your message thread, so it’s simple to start playing.

You can complete virtual crosswords with the help of your buds.

The Washington Post offers free crosswords online for users, bringing the mind-boggling puzzles to your friends.

It also lets you complete puzzles with the help of friends, which helps you bond with your buds and finish crosswords in half the time.

You can go head-to-head against your pals in Chess.

Chess is the ultimate two-player game, and you can enjoy it on mobile thanks to its app iteration.

You can play your friends or chess champs from around the world.

Golf Blitz lets you connect with your friends and play on crazy courses.

Golf Blitz is exactly what it sounds like – a golfing app that’s all about speed. You compete against friends in real-time, working to be the first to complete the course.

You can also play in global tournaments, letting you get even more competitive.

Houseparty is a combination of a social network and gaming app.

Houseparty allows you to video chat with multiple friends at once, as well as play games while you talk to each other.

The app comes with Quick Draw, Heads Up, Chips and Guac, and Trivia, so you have plenty of options for fun with your pals.

