The UK is obsessed with the show ‘Bodyguard,’ an intense thriller that stars ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Richard Madden — and you can watch it on Netflix now

caption “Bodyguard” will leave you on the edge of your seat. source BBC One

UK series “Bodyguard” just became available to stream on Netflix.

The addictive thriller is the biggest show in the UK since “Downton Abbey.”

The show stars Richard Madden from “Game of Thrones” as a special protection officer assigned to protect a fear-mongering politician he doesn’t agree with.

Critics in the United States say the show is a bit silly, but engrossing and fun to watch.

In August 2018, the thriller series “Bodyguard” made its debut in the United Kingdom. And now you can watch the “anxiety-inducing” series on Netflix.

The series premiere in August on BBC One drew in a staggering 10 million viewers, which is huge for the UK. And as the series continued to air, the ratings grew, with 10.4 million tuning in for the season finale weeks later. That’s a live British program’s biggest audience since ITV’s “Downton Abbey” at the start of the decade (excluding the World Cup).

Netflix caught on to the “Bodyguard” hype early and acquired the rights to stream the show outside of the UK and Ireland in September.

“Bodyguard” tells the story of David Budd, a war vet, played by Richard Madden – Robb Stark on “Game of Thrones” – who now works as a special protection officer. His new assignment is to protect Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), a power-hungry politician who uses fear to motivate followers. Budd struggles with his new assignment as he must do his duty although he struggles with Montague’s political beliefs, and often challenges her.

The fast-paced show excels at surprising viewers, which is what makes it so addictive. What it lacks in thoughtful character development, it makes up for in intense action sequences and an engrossing, though absurd plot. “Bodyguard” was a hit with audiences and critics in the UK, and critics across the pond are loving it, too.

Sophie Gilbert of The Atlantic wrote, “To watch Bodyguard’s six episodes is to suspend disbelief and submit to its surprises. It helps not to expect too much more than that, particularly when it comes to the show’s lavish employment of archetypes.”

And Allison Keene of Decider wrote, “This enthralling thriller series should come with warnings about how anxiety-inducing it is, as well as how much you’ll now want Richard Madden to play James Bond.”

All six episodes of “Bodyguard” season one are available to stream on Netflix now. Watch the trailer below:

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.