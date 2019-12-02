Adele is the artist of the decade

caption Adele had many career highlights this decade. source Dan MacMedan WireImage GettyImages; Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images for September Management; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Insider is reminiscing on the past 10 years of musical greats with a series of opinion essays dedicated to the artists who inspired fans around the world. Here, writer Kevin O’Keeffe explains why he believes Adele is the greatest artist of the decade.

Her artistry and style broke through in a time of ultra club-happy pop music, and paved the way for other artists to break the mold.

Her powerhouse voice and ability to skillfully navigate complex emotional terrain make her music nearly universal in its appeal.

Insider is looking back on the last decade of musical greats with a series of opinion essays. First up: Adele.

Most of the 2010s were spent either listening to an Adele album or desperately waiting for one. It’s a cycle of anticipation and satisfaction that nonetheless brings anguish in the fallow periods – the droughts while waiting for something new. Something to make us cry. Something to make us feel. That is the power of Adele.

You could say a lot of artists leave fans hanging in this way. Beyoncé doesn’t release music so much as drop album bombs onto a waiting public. Taylor Swift has delighted fans every two year or three years like clockwork. Rihanna continues to tease fans with new Fenty projects and products instead of music. But there’s something about Adele that’s special. She makes us feel like we’re all waiting for an inevitable yet nevertheless delightful emotional pummeling at the hands of her new albums.

It all started with the release of “Rolling in the Deep” in November 2010.

At the time, the charts were overwhelmed with party-pop songs: Far East Movement’s “Like a G6,” a ridiculously fun and spiky ode to champagne guzzling, and Rihanna’s “Only Girl (In the World),” in which Robyn Fenty tells a man to love her as if she were a nice car. There were a few hints that mid-tempo pop might make a comeback – Bruno Mars‘ “Just the Way You Are” was October’s hit track – but for the most part, Adele’s first single off her second studio album, “21,” was an outlier.

It arrived amid an era of major girl pop – this was the age of Katy Perry‘s “Teenage Dream,” after all – but it couldn’t have been more different. It was a vocals-focused track that relied on emotional catharsis to pull listeners in, not dance beats, and was described by Adele thusly: “‘It’s me saying, ‘Get the f*** out of my house instead of me begging him to come back.”‘

caption Adele arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. source Reuters

“Rolling in the Deep” didn’t reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 until over six months later, but when it did, it stayed there for seven weeks. Something similarly significant happened on the Billboard 200 album charts: “21” was finally hitting number one, nearly two months after its January 2011 release. And then it hit number one again. And again. And again. When 2011 was over, the album had racked up 13 weeks at number one.

Except that was hardly all. The next February, Adele won six Grammys in one night, including Album, Record, and Song of the Year. Her success came amid a resurgence atop the charts for “21,” and refueled it as it went on to add another 11 weeks at number one in 2012.

And yet we could sit here and go over records all day.

We could talk about the release of her third album, “25,” and the absolute hysteria it caused. We could talk about its record-shattering first week of release. (It sold 3.38 million copies, the best-ever number on the Billboard chart, at a time when albums weren’t selling.) We could talk about how it became the biggest album of the year on Billboard 200’s year-end chart in 2016, beating out Beyoncé, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Rihanna.

caption Drake and Adele are IRL friends, as it turns out. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for TNT and Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

But to sit here and talk only about records is to misunderstand Adele. She’s not the artist of the decade simply because she could sell: She’s the artist of the decade because of how different her sound is, and how it changed what was considered popular music. She’s a true original at a time when so much is carbon copy.

Though Adele is a pop artist in the most traditional sense of the term, her music didn’t fit in with what was popular at the time.

In a way, her music is simple and unadorned – her voice is the unparalleled star, and her discography grapples with themes of heartbreak, romance, and change. Her 2011 VMAs performance of “Someone Like You” was most notable for being a quiet, reflective moment amid a set of chaotic performances, and she got the best reviews of the night for it from fans and critics alike.

“Someone Like You” was Adele’s follow-up single to “Rolling in the Deep,” and when it hit number one, it became the first vocal-and-piano ballad ever in the Nielsen Soundscan era to do so. Since then, artists like Bruno Mars and Rihanna followed suit with their own hit piano ballads. It’s difficult to imagine “When I Was Your Man” or “Stay” thriving in a pre-Adele era; they’d be deep cuts on an album, if not removed entirely. But instead, they were allowed to flourish and become new standards all on their own.

caption Adele performs on stage at Manchester Arena on March 7, 2016 in Manchester, England. source Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Notably, on “25,” Adele didn’t stretch to sound any more pop than she did before, despite an increasingly pop-heavy radio market. There was “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” produced by Max Martin, but that remained as vocals-focused as “Rolling in the Deep” was. And the biggest songs on the album, “Hello,” “When We Were Young,” and “All I Ask,” are all big, belty tracks.

As we prepare to end the decade, we’re once again left waiting for a new Adele album.

Rumors have swirled for months, but nothing concrete has appeared yet. And yet, we wait. For that moment when we’ll all be bound together once again – not by something in the news, or a particular TV moment. We wait to be bound together by a song, or, hell, a full album of songs, that makes us think about something specific to us, but universal in feeling. The experience of crying to an Adele song is so commonplace that “Saturday Night Live” created a whole skit about it. The woman is a wizard of emotional catharsis with nothing but a piano and her voice.

Put simply, the 2010s would have been a very different – and emotionally emptier – time without her. And that’s what makes her the artist of the decade.

