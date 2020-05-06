Adele shared a rare photo of herself in a black minidress on her birthday and called essential workers ‘our angels’

Adele shared a photo of herself in a black minidress on her 32nd birthday, calling essential workers “our angels.”

Adele shared a rare photo of herself in a black minidress on Instagram in celebration of her 32nd birthday, calling essential workers “our angels.”

The singer wrote: “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️2020 okay bye thanks x.”

Her new look drew a lot of compliments.

Chrissy Teigen commented: “I mean are you kidding me,” while The Ellen Show’s Kalen Allen wrote: “THAT WAIST IS SNATCHEDDDDDDD!!!!”

James Charles also commented, telling Adele she looks amazing, while Lil Nas X said that Adele “won.”

Adele’s friend Lauren Paul also wished her a happy birthday with a photo of the singer in her Instagram story, further showing off Adele’s sleek look.

The singer, who split from her husband of three years, Simon Konecki, last year, rarely shares photo of herself.

The last snap she posted was in December 2019. It followed photos she shared in October that led many of her fans to notice her smaller physique for the first time.

At the time, she captioned a photo of her at Drake’s birthday party: “I used to cry but now I sweat.”

The star has apparently been on a weight-loss journey since her divorce in September, and credits a special diet and a lot of pilates for her results.

