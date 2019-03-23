Adele and Jennifer Lawrence played drinking games during a wild night out at a New York gay bar, and there are videos

caption Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emma Stone were spotted leaving dinner at Cosme Mexican restaurant in New York in November 2015. source Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence partied at a New York gay bar on Friday night.

They got involved in drinking games – and there are videos.

It’s been suggested the friends might have been having a bachelorette party for the newly-engaged Lawrence.

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence surprised partygoers at a New York gay bar on Friday night when they casually turned up and took part in some wild drinking games and dancing.

People spending the night at Pieces, which is in Greenwich Village, were shocked to spot the stars, who can be seen mingling with the crowd and laughing in a number of videos tweeted by onlookers.

It’s been suggested that the duo, who have been long-time friends, were having a bachelorette party of sorts for Lawrence, who recently got engaged to 33-year-old art gallery owner Cooke Maroney.

In one clip, 28-year-old Lawrence is heard saying that being a bride-to-be has “nothing to do with her drinking abilities” after Adele appears to shout: “You’re f—ing engaged, you’re not even relevant to be here!”

I’M AT PIECES AND ADELE AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE ARE HERE LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/sQfzOcRJmh — Joe (@JoeMichaelII) March 23, 2019

At one point, Adele, 30, is seen on stage introducing herself to the night’s Drag Queen host, Brita Filter, as part of a game.

When asked what she does for a living, she’s heard saying she’s a “stay-at-home mother,” much to the joy of the crowd.

And @Adele is on stage at Pieces tonight. Oh boy, this is fun pic.twitter.com/e7fesvNIEI — Papacito Bach (@papacitobach) March 23, 2019

When Adele is forced to do a forfeit at one point in the night, Lawrence shouted: “How can you f—— lose?” and the host can be heard yelling: “Jennifer, this isn’t The Hunger Games!”

Jennifer Lawrence literally got Adele down to the floor for losing at a musical shot game ???? pic.twitter.com/TuhLQbdurF — adi ???? (@adeleoutdid) March 23, 2019

Understandably, people in the bar took to Twitter to share their amazement at the evening’s turn of events.

“Randomly getting turnt with JeLaw and Adele. NBD,” one said.

Randomly getting turnt with JeLaw and Adele. NBD. pic.twitter.com/xCeUTz4j4Y — Rich Brome (@rbrome) March 23, 2019

“I just partied with Jennifer Lawrence and Adele…. I am speechless,” another wrote.

I just partied with Jennifer Lawrence and Adele…. I am speechless — Alex Craze (@Al_Craze) March 23, 2019

Some were clearly in shock.

I can’t believe @Adele and Jennifer Lawrence are at @Piecesbar RIGHT NOW OMG — Donna Ria ???? (@donnariadrag) March 23, 2019

“Fridays have truly lost the plot,” another tweeted.

Looool Adele and Jennifer Lawrence are partying at pieces ???????? Fridays have truly lost the plot — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) March 23, 2019

Finally, one user suggested: “The idea that Adele could be at any gay bar at any time… the gays aren’t safe.”