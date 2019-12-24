Adele posted photos from her Christmas party and fans can’t get over how amazing she looks

Adele posted two photos on Instagram from her Christmas party, and fans can’t get over how amazing she looks.

The singer, who doesn’t share much on the social network (her last post before that is from October 24), posted two black and white snaps of herself – one with the Grinch and one with Father Christmas.

“We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew!” she wrote. “Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x.”

Looking incredibly glamorous in a long silky dress with ruched sleeves, wearing dark lipstick, and with her hair in retro waves, Adele wowed her fans, many of whom commented on her slimmer figure.

“You look incredible diva,” commented UK “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Cheryl Hole.

“Oh wowww,” added British DJ Naughty Boy.

And US “RuPaul” star Detox wrote: “STUNNNNN.”

Adele, 31, split from her husband Simon Konecki in April 2019 after three years of marriage, and appears to have lost a significant amount of weight since then.

In October, many of her fans noticed her smaller physique for the first time after she posted photos from Drake’s birthday party.

Adele has always maintained she would never be pressured into losing weight by anyone else, telling People (reported by Marie Claire) in 2012: “Even when I was signing a contract, most of the industry knew if anyone ever dared say: ‘Lose weight’ to me, they wouldn’t be working with me.”

However Adele has famously faced scrutiny for her size before – her comments above were in response to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld calling her “a little too fat.”

She is not the only singer to have faced scrutiny for their size – Ed Sheeran recently admitted he’d lost 56 pounds after internet trolls called him “chunky” and “fat,” as Insider’s Claudia Willen reported.

