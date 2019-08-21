Adidas and Arizona Iced Tea are collaborating on another sneaker release following a pop-up shop disaster where 2 teens were assaulted

caption The collaboration will include 10 designs in total. source Adidas

Adidas and Arizona Iced Tea are collaborating once more on a collection of 10 shoes that will be released at retail price on September 1, Adidas confirmed in a press release.

The two brands previously collaborated on a July release of sneakers for $0.99 each at a New York City pop-up shop that was shut down by police after two teens were assaulted.

The new designs will be available in two silhouettes: the Continental Vulc sneaker and the adilette slide.

For Adidas and Arizona Iced Tea, the second time might be the charm.

The two brands are collaborating once again, this time with the release of new sneakers and slides that will feature the Iced Tea branding and color scheme, Adidas confirmed in a press release on Tuesday. The release will include the Continental Vulc silhouette and the adilette slide in sizes for both men and women. The shoes will be released at retail price worldwide on September 1.

Adidas and Arizona Iced Tea in July collaborated on two original sneaker designs that were meant to be released at a New York City pop-up shop for $0.99 each. Hundreds of people showed up to the event, which was shut down by police after two teens were assaulted in line.

caption Police shut down the sneaker pop-up shop that drew massive crowds. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The unique collaboration between the two brands garnered massive interest from fans and sneakerheads. Some people camped out all night in an effort to nab a pair but were turned away empty-handed after unsafe conditions led to the shop’s cancellation.

An eyewitness to the assault told Business Insider that she saw a woman get hit in the head with a bottle.

“This is too much,” the eyewitness said. “I can’t be out here, risking my life for a pair of 99-cent sneakers.”

Following the chaotic pop-up shop incident, Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas promised that the collaboration, which featured the iconic Arizona colorway and branding, would be available for purchase at a later date. The shoes were listed on resale websites like StockX and eBay for upwards of $300 before the pop-up shop was even set to open.

caption The adilette slide will be released in four colorways and go for $35 each. source Adidas

The new sneakers and slides will incorporate the colorways of four popular Arizona Iced Tea flavors: Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey, Lemon, Mucho Mango, and Watermelon.

The Continental Vulc silhouette will be released in four styles and will go for a retail price of $90. Adidas will also release two women’s-exclusive models of the sneaker. Finally, four iterations of adilette slides will go for $35 each.