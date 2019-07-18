People are charging hundreds of dollars for Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea sneakers that originally cost $0.99

caption The sneakers are inspired by AriZona’s’ vibrant color scheme. source Adidas

Hours before the Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea pop-up shop attempted to open in New York City on Thursday, their drink-themed sneakers were already beginning to appear on resale websites.

The Yung 1 and Continental designs from Adidas, which are inspired by cans of Arizona Iced Tea, were supposed to retail for $0.99 per pair. But the shoes are currently being sold on websites like eBay and StockX for prices upwards of $300.

The pop-up store was shut down by the New York Police Department due to large crowds before it was able to officially open to the public. It remains unclear as to how so many people have actually obtained the sneakers.

caption The sneaker features the iconic design of the AriZona Iced Tea can. source Adidas

People are reselling the $0.99 sneakers for hundreds of dollars online

As early as 3 a.m., sneakers from the Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea collaboration began to appear on StockX, a resale website with a focus on sneakers and streetwear.

It appears that five pairs of the Yung 1 shoes have been sold on the site so far, ranging in price from $190 to $300.

caption A screenshot of StockX taken on Thursday. source StockX

The sneakers also appear on eBay, where they’re being sold for prices between $300 and $400.

While one listing describes the shoes as being “a rare promo sample,” other listings promise a “guaranteed preorder” of the sneakers in “any size/model.”

caption A screenshot of eBay listings taken on Thursday. source eBay

Considering that no sneakers were sold at the New York City pop-up store, it’s unclear as to how these sellers have already obtained the shoes.

The Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea pop-up store did not open as expected

As INSIDER previously reported, the New York Police Department shut down the pop-up shop on Thursday after two teenagers were assaulted outside.

People began lining up to enter the store as early as Wednesday, staying there for more than 12 hours. Massive crowds had reportedly formed by Thursday, leading the NYPD to arrive by 9 a.m.

Read more: Police shut down an Adidas pop-up selling 99-cent Arizona Iced Tea sneakers after 2 teenagers were assaulted in massive crowds

An NYPD spokesperson previously told Business Insider that a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were assaulted and taken to the hospital, though no arrests were made in connection.

Omg I’m working from home today and went to an adidas x Arizona iced tea pop up and it’s madness luv pic.twitter.com/Zcl7xkkhCa — d0m (@domthuhbalm) July 18, 2019

Representatives for Arizona Iced Tea also addressed the event on Twitter, saying the brand “sincerely apologizes” to fans who waited in line.

“Thanks to our loyal fans that came out to support our partnership with Adidas,” Arizona Iced Tea wrote on Twitter.

“Due to overwhelming demand and safety concerns, the NYPD shut down our pop-up,” the tweet continued. “We sincerely apologize to all our fans that waited in line. We are actively working to remedy the situation.”

Thanks to our loyal fans that came out to support our partnership with Adidas. Due to overwhelming demand and safety concerns, the NYPD shutdown our pop-up. We sincerely apologize to all our fans that waited in line. We are actively working to remedy the situation. — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) July 18, 2019

Representatives for Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.