Adidas’ early Cyber Monday sale just started — save 30% on full-price items, including Stan Smiths and NMD sneakers

- source
- Adidas
- Adidas is having a secret early Cyber Monday sale. Use the promo code “CYBER30” at checkout to save 30% on full-price styles ahead of Cyber Monday.
- There are certain exclusions like gift cards, Yeezys, and Ultraboosts, but it works on NMDs and Stan Smiths, as well as apparel.
- Shop more of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve found here, and take a look at our curated deals from Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
- To potentially even save more this Cyber Monday visit Business Insider Coupons and check out our most up-to-date Adidas coupons and promo codes.
Adidas is having a secret early Cyber Monday sale ahead of the actual shopping event. Now until 11:59 p.m. PST tonight, save 30% on full-price styles with the promo code “CYBER30” at checkout.
You won’t find the sale details or promo code listed anywhere on the Adidas website, but the code will definitely work. The discount can be applied to popular styles like NMDs, Stan Smiths, Alphaboosts, and more; the main exceptions are gift cards, Yeezys, and Ultraboosts. You’ll also find plenty of other sneakers and apparel for training and casual wear.
You’ll have 60 days to return all purchases made between November 15, 2019, and December 8, 2019. Standard shipping is free for orders over $49, but if you’re an Adidas Creator Club member, you can get free shipping on any order by signing into your account before completing your order.
If you’re looking for great Cyber Monday deals and gift ideas, check out current deals on our best Cyber Monday deals here and all our holiday gift guides here.
The 7 best Cyber Monday deals at Adidas:
- Men’s Adidas ZX Torsion, $98 (Originally $140) [You save $42]
- Men’s Adidas NMD_R1 GORTEX, $126 (Originally $180) [You save $54]
- Men’s Adidas Alphaboost, $84 (Originally $120) [You save $36]
- Men’s Adidas Stan Smith, $70 (Originally $100) [You save $30]
- Women’s Adidas Falcon, $70 (Originally $100) [You save $30]
- Women’s Adidas Edge Lux 3, $59.50 (Originally $85) [You save $25.50]
- Women’s Adidas Arkyn, $91 (Originally $130) [You save $39]