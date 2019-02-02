Adidas has a new sneaker that proves hiker fashion is taking over

caption Adidas’ Terrex Free Hiker shoe costs $220. source Adidas

Adidas has rolled out a new hiking sneaker that is designed to incorporate “outdoor function and street style.”

The sports retailer is likely cashing in on a new fashion trend that some experts are referring to as the “urban hiker.”

On Friday, Adidas rolled out a new hiking sneaker that serves as a trendy take on the notoriously clunky shoe.

The so-called Terrex Free Hiker is designed to incorporate “outdoor function and street style,” Adidas wrote in an accompanying press release. “A sneaker boot that is easily at home on the streets of Soho to the trails of Jackson Hole,” it continued.

The shoe is made of a stretchy water-repellent fabric that’s designed for outdoor wear. However, its more elegant shape makes it an ideal city shoe, too.

It costs $220, comes in two colors, and will be available to purchase on August 1.

Experts say that the “urban hiker” trend is set to take off in 2019. Fleeces and high-performance jackets are already everywhere, and sneaker specialists say this trend is spreading into footwear.

Dan Bisson, editor of accessories and footwear at WGSN, recently told Who What Wear that these styles are a development of 2018’s “dad sneaker” trend.

“I believe that the rise in outdoor hiking trends will introduce the trail sneaker as the next ‘must-have’ sneaker for 2019,” he said. “This will replace some of the thick-soled designs, appealing to not only the city goers but those wanting to explore country landscapes.”

“I think trail and hiking will be huge in 2019,” sneaker influencer Victoria Chiang told Footwear News in December.

She continued: “We’ve already seen brands try to merge fashion with their trail/outdoor silhouettes such as Asics, New Balance, and even Balenciaga. I think we’ll see a rise in this from other brands where they completely revamp or re-create styles in the trail/outdoor landscape.”