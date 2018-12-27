Adidas’ new collection of iPhone cases is inspired by some of its heritage designs — here are the coolest styles

By
Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
-

Although Adidas is a true sportswear company at heart, the brand has been able to successfully thrive in the worlds of lifestyle and fashion in a way that very few others have – and its Adidas Originals line is a major reason why.

While Adidas Originals packs a huge catalog of modern and classic footwear and apparel, the company has been steadily expanding into other lifestyle accessories. After releasing a collection of watches earlier this year, the Adidas is now making a quintessential accessory for most people- iPhone cases.

The collection includes a variety of cases for iPhones 8, X/XS, XR, and XS Max, all featuring the Adidas Originals’ distinct styling. With cases inspired by the classic Samba and Gazelle sneakers to minimalistic clear cases, the collection has something for everyone’s style. Each case features a slim, yet durable design that will protect your phone without the extra bulk.

Affordably priced at $25 to $40, the Adidas Originals case collection is an easy way to incorporate Three Stripes flare into your style beyond sneakers and apparel.

Check out some of our favorite designs, below:

An Adidas Samba-themed case

Adidas Samba Molded Case for iPhone XS Max, available on Amazon, $40

A pink fabric case

Adidas Fabric Snap Case for iPhone 8, available at Adidas, $30

A black and gold-accented snakeskin case

Adidas Snake Molded Case for iPhone XR, $40

A clear case with Adidas Trefoil logos

Adidas Clear Case, $25, available for iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

A basic Adidas Trefoil logo case

Adidas Basic Logo Case, $30, available for iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

An Adidas Gazelle-themed case

Adidas Gazelle Molded Case for iPhone X/XS, available on Amazon, $40

A pink and gold-accented snakeskin case

Adidas Snake Molded Case for iPhone XR, $40

A wallet case

Adidas Booklet Case for iPhone XS Max, available on Amazon, $34.95

A clear case with flower graphics

Adidas Clear Flower Graphic Case for iPhone X/XS, available on Amazon, $29.95

A classic canvas case

Adidas Canvas Molded Case for iPhone X/XS, available on Amazon, $40