Adidas’ new collection of iPhone cases is inspired by some of its heritage designs — here are the coolest styles

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Adidas
Although Adidas is a true sportswear company at heart, the brand has been able to successfully thrive in the worlds of lifestyle and fashion in a way that very few others have – and its Adidas Originals line is a major reason why.
While Adidas Originals packs a huge catalog of modern and classic footwear and apparel, the company has been steadily expanding into other lifestyle accessories. After releasing a collection of watches earlier this year, the Adidas is now making a quintessential accessory for most people- iPhone cases.
The collection includes a variety of cases for iPhones 8, X/XS, XR, and XS Max, all featuring the Adidas Originals’ distinct styling. With cases inspired by the classic Samba and Gazelle sneakers to minimalistic clear cases, the collection has something for everyone’s style. Each case features a slim, yet durable design that will protect your phone without the extra bulk.
Affordably priced at $25 to $40, the Adidas Originals case collection is an easy way to incorporate Three Stripes flare into your style beyond sneakers and apparel.
Shop all iPhone cases at Adidas here>>
Shop Adidas iPhone X/XS cases on Amazon here>>
Shop Adidas iPhone XS Max cases on Amazon here>>
Check out some of our favorite designs, below:
An Adidas Samba-themed case
- source
- Adidas
Adidas Samba Molded Case for iPhone XS Max, available on Amazon, $40
A pink fabric case
- source
- Adidas
Adidas Fabric Snap Case for iPhone 8, available at Adidas, $30
A black and gold-accented snakeskin case
- source
- Adidas
Adidas Snake Molded Case for iPhone XR, $40
A clear case with Adidas Trefoil logos
- source
- Adidas
Adidas Clear Case, $25, available for iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
A basic Adidas Trefoil logo case
- source
- Adidas
Adidas Basic Logo Case, $30, available for iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
An Adidas Gazelle-themed case
- source
- Adidas
Adidas Gazelle Molded Case for iPhone X/XS, available on Amazon, $40
A pink and gold-accented snakeskin case
- source
- Adidas
Adidas Snake Molded Case for iPhone XR, $40
A wallet case
- source
- Adidas
Adidas Booklet Case for iPhone XS Max, available on Amazon, $34.95
A clear case with flower graphics
- source
- Adidas
Adidas Clear Flower Graphic Case for iPhone X/XS, available on Amazon, $29.95
A classic canvas case
- source
- Adidas