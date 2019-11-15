Adidas is having a huge sitewide 30% off sale — these are the 10 best sneaker deals

Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
  • Adidas is currently having an exclusive sitewide sale until November 15 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Customers can save 30% online with some exclusions.
  • Use the promo codeGIVEADI” at checkout to receive the discount. You won’t see the promotion listed anywhere on the site, but the code will work.
  • The sale includes apparel, outerwear, and popular sneakers like the ZX Torsion, select Ultraboosts, NMDs, Nite Joggers, Stan Smiths, and more. Some exclusions include select Ultraboosts and the Alphaedge 4D.
  • We rounded up the 10 best deals in the sale for men and women, below.
  • For more sales and deals at Adidas, visit Business Insider Coupons.
  • Shop the Adidas sale now.

Men’s Adidas Ultraboost 19

$75.60 (Originally $180) [You save $104.40]

Men’s Adidas Stan Smith

$56 (Originally $100) [You save $44]

Men’s Adidas NMD_R1

$72.80 (Originally $130) [You save $57.20]

Men’s Adidas Alphaboost

$84 (Originally $120) [You save $36]

Men’s Adidas ZX Torsion

$98 (Originally $140) [You save $42]

Women’s Adidas EQT Gazelle

$38.50 (Originally $110) [You save $71.50]

Women’s Adidas Tresc Run

$45.50 (Originally $130) [You save $84.50]

Women’s Adidas Gazelles

$35 (Originally $100) [You save $65]

Women’s Adidas Nite Jogger

$91 (Originally $130) [You save $39]

Women’s Adidas Senseboost Go

$58.50 (Originally $120) [You save $61.50]