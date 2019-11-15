Adidas is having a huge sitewide 30% off sale — these are the 10 best sneaker deals

Adidas is currently having an exclusive sitewide sale until November 15 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Customers can save 30% online with some exclusions.
Use the promo code “GIVEADI” at checkout to receive the discount. You won’t see the promotion listed anywhere on the site, but the code will work.
The sale includes apparel, outerwear, and popular sneakers like the ZX Torsion, select Ultraboosts, NMDs, Nite Joggers, Stan Smiths, and more. Some exclusions include select Ultraboosts and the Alphaedge 4D.
We rounded up the 10 best deals in the sale for men and women, below.